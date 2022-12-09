On Saturday, Dec. 10, “Circle of Love,” an ad hoc group comprised of the LGBTQIA community and its allies, hosted the Moore Unity Drive in the Downtown Southern Pines Park benefiting the Foodbank of Central and Eastern NC and Friend to Friend, according to a press release from the group. About 200 people stopped by for fellowship, holiday cheer, and to drop off donations for our neighbors who were hurt by last week’s attack on Moore County and our power grid.

SOUTHERN PINES, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO