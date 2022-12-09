Read full article on original website
Obituary for Mary Carolyn Williams Hussey
Mary Carolyn Williams Hussey, 75, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022. Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Smyrna United Methodist Church, where she was a member, with Dr. Jerome Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Carolyn worked for Fidelity Bank for...
Obituary for Cynthia Snipes Brock of Vass
Cynthia Snipes Brock, age 50, of Vass, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Cox Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.
Obituary for Steve Anthony Tillman
Mr. Steve Anthony Tillman, 58, of the Windblow community, Ellerbe, NC, died Saturday, December 3, 2022, at his home. No public viewing or service will be held. Survivors: Father, Willie McLaughlin; uncle, Phillip Blue and his wife, Teresa; other relatives, and dear friends. The family was assisted by Simon Funeral...
Obituary for Teddy Haggard of Seven Lakes
Teddy “Kay” Haggard, 78, of Seven Lakes, NC passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst. Kay was born in Oklahoma City, OK on July 27, 1944 to the late Noah and Birdie Cotton. She graduated from Bethany High School in Bethany, OK where she was a member of the high school marching band.
Obituary for Angeline Mason of Pinehurst
Angeline (Angela) Mason passed away peacefully at her home in Pinehurst, NC, on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Angie was born on September 20, 1930, to Mary and Marco Colonna, in Erie, PA where she spent all her years until moving to Pinehurst in 1994. Angie is preceded by her sister...
Obituary for Kenyatta Akika McLean of Aberdeen
Kenyatta Akika McLean, 38, of Aberdeen, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at her home.
Obituary for Edgar Clayton Hipp of Carthage
Edgar “Eddie” Clayton Hipp, age 60, of Carthage, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at his home after a hard fought battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Born in Newport News, VA, native of Moore County, he was a son of JoAnn Brewer Hipp...
Obituary for Maureen Margaret Burke-Horansky
Maureen Margaret Burke-Horansky, 82, passed away on December 7th, 2022. Maureen was born on June 6th, 1940, in New Kensington Pennsylvania to the late Eugene and Alma Burke. She was survived by her husband Frank Horansky, her sister Kathleen, her sons Scott (Renee) and Sean Burke (Jennifer), her daughters through marriage Leanne and Donna Horansky, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her stepson, Frank W. Horansky, and stepdaughter Lorraine Horansky Horton.
Meet Moore People: Kelly Ritter
The electrical grid attack on Dec. 3 at two Moore County substations shined a light on local heroes. Meet Kelly Ritter!. Ritter is a native of Robbins, lives on the same road as where he grew up and said that concerning his work as a lineman to restore power, “I was just doing my job.”
Several Pinehurst firefighters receive awards
The Pinehurst Fire Department recently held its annual holiday dinner and recognition ceremony to highlight accomplishments in 2022. Fire Chief Carlton Cole recognized firefighters for professional achievements and milestones, including the peer-nominated award of Firefighter of the Year. The award is named after Robert Viall, who served as Chief of the Pinehurst Fire Department for many years.
Obituary for John Bonzo of Aberdeen
Mr. John Bonzo, 73, of Aberdeen, NC, died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the Pinehurst Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Pinehurst, NC. No public viewing will be held. Graveside Service: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 3:30 P.M., Bethesda Cemetery, 1020 Bethesda Road, Aberdeen. Social distancing is required for this outdoor event.
TarHeel Two is ready to land in a field near you
During a tour of the Carolina Air Base’s expansion at the Aberdeen Fire Department Station 2, a registered nurse, paramedic, and pilot shared details on the helicopter response team. The main helicopter, TarHeel Two, is sometimes called T2, in brevity. According to Carolina Air Base’s affiliate, the University of...
Aberdeen Police Captain Chavis graduates FBI Academy
Aberdeen Police Captain Brian Chavis graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia on Dec. 8. “Captain Chavis is one of very few individuals from the Aberdeen Police Department to complete this prestigious program,” said Aberdeen Police Department on its Facebook page. “Nationally, fewer than one percent of officers have had the opportunity to attend the program.”
Moore Unity Drive a resounding success
On Saturday, Dec. 10, “Circle of Love,” an ad hoc group comprised of the LGBTQIA community and its allies, hosted the Moore Unity Drive in the Downtown Southern Pines Park benefiting the Foodbank of Central and Eastern NC and Friend to Friend, according to a press release from the group. About 200 people stopped by for fellowship, holiday cheer, and to drop off donations for our neighbors who were hurt by last week’s attack on Moore County and our power grid.
Third grader inspires Christmas spirit at board meeting
The Moore County Board of Education heard a student’s statement on the Christmas spirit after the Board rescinded its proposal to change the name of McDeeds Elementary School at a special business meeting Dec. 12. The meeting was held at the North Moore High School auditorium in Robbins. Vice...
Student Athlete Spotlight: Alexis Waldo
Alexis Waldo is being recognized as November’s Student-Athlete Spotlight. Alexis is a sophomore at Father Vincent Capodanno High School in Vass and plays basketball and volleyball. Out of the two sports she plays, Alexis said volleyball is her favorite to play. When speaking about her greatest sports memory, Alexis...
Aberdeen approves downtown zoning change
The Aberdeen Town Board met Monday evening. The Board considered a text amendment to the UDO (Unified Development Ordinance) to change the minimum separation allowed between a bar or nightclub and an existing religious institution or existing school in the Central Business District in downtown Aberdeen to 35 feet from 50 feet.
Man arrested for fleeing police, discarding gun
A man from Southern Pines is facing five charges after allegedly fleeing police and discarding a loaded gun, according to a press release from Southern Pines Police Department. Twenty-one-year-old Tiayvian Davis was arrested on Sunday after a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation and was placed at the Moore...
Local favorite has new location
A local favorite has a new location. Helping the Orphans Thrift Store has been a staple in Carthage for 10 years, earning a loyal following of customers from all over Moore County. They recently moved to Aberdeen, with the Carthage location closing on Dec. 17. Their new location is old...
