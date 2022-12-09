ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take the Eric Adams administration personality test

New York City Mayor Eric Adams had members of his administration take a “proprietary” Deloitte personality test that sorted them into Hogwarts Houses descriptive buckets like risk-taking “pioneers,” competition-focused “drivers,” loyal “guardians” and empathetic “integrators.” Reading this news, reported by Politico, the team at City & State was deeply offended. The Adams administration didn’t have to beg for freebie (sorry, pro-bono) management training off of Deloitte … We are more than happy to create our own personality test, open to the public and specifically catering to city government. You can take it for yourself below.
News Tender

Gov. Hochul voices support for NY lawmaker pay raise as talks resurface

Photo by“Kathy Hochul (52347143752) (3x4a)” by US Department of Labor is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Some state legislators in New York are considering increasing their own salaries, which are funded by taxpayers. Members of the California state legislature are each paid a base salary of $110,000 per year. A previous attempt to raise their salaries to $130,000 per year was rejected by the courts.
thehudsonindependent.com

Toll Increases Revealed for Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge

The New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors last week authorized the start of the toll adjustments on its roadways, including the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, starting in 2024. The increase would be the first system-wide for NY E-ZPass customers in 14 years. “We have not seen a...
New York Post

Racist response to my City Council testimony is exactly why Asian Americans are waking up to politics

I testified Thursday against the City Council Fair Chance for Housing Act, my second time in Council Chambers. The first was in May 2019 when I spoke personally and passionately about protecting New York City’s specialized high schools. The bill, also known as Int. 632, is another City Council measure designed to protect lawbreakers at the expense of the law-abiding. It would prohibit criminal background checks on prospective tenants and buyers of residential housing. After testifying, I left City Hall. It wasn’t until hours later that I heard the racist response to my testimony from Douglas Powell, who spoke on behalf of...
New York Post

Robert Holden demands NYC stop funding group with anti-Asian hateful rep

A Queens pol is demanding the City Council stop funding a progressive advocacy group that’s pocketed millions of dollars in taxpayer funds after a convicted sex offender representing the nonprofit went into a racist tirade against Asians during a public hearing. “VOCAL-NY is a recipient of taxpayer dollars from the City, and as such, I believe that the City Council should hold it to a higher standard,” Councilman Robert Holden (D-Queens) wrote in a letter Friday to Council Speaker Adrienne Adams. “They have received nearly $3 million since 2014. We cannot allow taxpayer dollars to be used to fund groups...
urbancny.com

Attorney General James Announces Arrests in New York City Deed Theft Ring

The above three individuals impersonated homeowners and have yet to be found. Images have been taken from falsified identification cards. Five Individuals Stole Homes Owned by Elderly and Vulnerable Residents in Southeast Queens. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of five members of...
New York Post

Even as the wealthy flee NY, progressives push to punish them more

A new city analysis shows that a huge chunk of high-income earners fled in 2020. Yet progressives refuse to hear the alarm bell: They’re pushing to “tax the rich” yet again instead. The study by the city’s Independent Budget Office shows a 10% plunge in taxpayers who made over $750,000, and 6% of those with incomes between $150,000 and $750,000. These now-former New Yorkers will no longer pay hefty taxes to the city or state, leaving significantly less revenue to fund progressives’ pet projects. Kathryn Wylde of the Partnership for New York City calls the trend “ominous.” Clearly, many taxpayers fled to...
HuntingtonNow

State DOT Opens New Facility in Huntington

New York State officially opened its a maintenance facilty on East Jericho Turnpike Monday, shortly after the overnight sprinkling of a snow served as a reminder of the work to come. Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez and Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy cut Read More ...
NBC New York

SUNY Campus Reinstates Mask Mandate Amid COVID Spike, Tridemic Threat

One of the State University of New York's top liberal arts colleges announced Tuesday it was reinstating its indoor mask mandate for thousands, citing high COVID-19 transmission levels that have prompted a flurry of renewed advisories across much of America in recent weeks. SUNY Purchase said it believed it was...
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment of Two Individuals Who Fraudulently Obtained More Than $1.6M Through Pandemic Program Loans

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of WILLIAM FELCON, THOMAS A. FELCON and their companies for stealing more than $1.6 million from pandemic relief programs. The defendants are charged in a New York Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Scheme to Defraud, Grand Larceny and Falsifying Business Records. [1]
