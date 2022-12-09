Read full article on original website
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Major grocery store chain closing another New York locationKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
cityandstateny.com
Take the Eric Adams administration personality test
New York City Mayor Eric Adams had members of his administration take a “proprietary” Deloitte personality test that sorted them into Hogwarts Houses descriptive buckets like risk-taking “pioneers,” competition-focused “drivers,” loyal “guardians” and empathetic “integrators.” Reading this news, reported by Politico, the team at City & State was deeply offended. The Adams administration didn’t have to beg for freebie (sorry, pro-bono) management training off of Deloitte … We are more than happy to create our own personality test, open to the public and specifically catering to city government. You can take it for yourself below.
Gov. Hochul voices support for NY lawmaker pay raise as talks resurface
Photo by“Kathy Hochul (52347143752) (3x4a)” by US Department of Labor is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Some state legislators in New York are considering increasing their own salaries, which are funded by taxpayers. Members of the California state legislature are each paid a base salary of $110,000 per year. A previous attempt to raise their salaries to $130,000 per year was rejected by the courts.
Gotham Gazette
Police Have Removed Over 1,300 'Emotionally Disturbed People’ from Transit in 2022; Where Did They Go?
In the first 11 months of the year, the NYPD removed 1,300 people suffering symptoms of mental illness from the city's transit system, often against their will. The city is unable or unwilling to say what happened to them next. "Dealing with people who have mental health illnesses must be...
NBC New York
Republican Who Upset NYC Assembly Seat Challenged Over Borough Residency
In an election in which Republicans underperformed nationally, Lester Chang was a success story. He beat a New York City Democrat who’d been in office for almost 36 years, and in doing so became the first Asian American elected to represent Brooklyn’s growing Chinatown in the state Assembly.
thehudsonindependent.com
Toll Increases Revealed for Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge
The New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors last week authorized the start of the toll adjustments on its roadways, including the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, starting in 2024. The increase would be the first system-wide for NY E-ZPass customers in 14 years. “We have not seen a...
Racist response to my City Council testimony is exactly why Asian Americans are waking up to politics
I testified Thursday against the City Council Fair Chance for Housing Act, my second time in Council Chambers. The first was in May 2019 when I spoke personally and passionately about protecting New York City’s specialized high schools. The bill, also known as Int. 632, is another City Council measure designed to protect lawbreakers at the expense of the law-abiding. It would prohibit criminal background checks on prospective tenants and buyers of residential housing. After testifying, I left City Hall. It wasn’t until hours later that I heard the racist response to my testimony from Douglas Powell, who spoke on behalf of...
Robert Holden demands NYC stop funding group with anti-Asian hateful rep
A Queens pol is demanding the City Council stop funding a progressive advocacy group that’s pocketed millions of dollars in taxpayer funds after a convicted sex offender representing the nonprofit went into a racist tirade against Asians during a public hearing. “VOCAL-NY is a recipient of taxpayer dollars from the City, and as such, I believe that the City Council should hold it to a higher standard,” Councilman Robert Holden (D-Queens) wrote in a letter Friday to Council Speaker Adrienne Adams. “They have received nearly $3 million since 2014. We cannot allow taxpayer dollars to be used to fund groups...
urbancny.com
Attorney General James Announces Arrests in New York City Deed Theft Ring
The above three individuals impersonated homeowners and have yet to be found. Images have been taken from falsified identification cards. Five Individuals Stole Homes Owned by Elderly and Vulnerable Residents in Southeast Queens. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of five members of...
11 Former Union Officials Admit To Accepting Bribes, Suffolk County DA Says
The former president of the New York State Building and Construction Trades Council and 10 other former union officials have pleaded guilty to charges stemming from their acceptance of bribes and illegal cash payments. James Cahill, the former president of the organization that represents more than 200,000 unionized construction workers,...
NBC New York
NYPD Warehouse for DNA, Troves of Criminal Evidence Destroyed in Brooklyn Inferno
An untold amount of "biological evidence" linked to New York City crimes dating back decades was destroyed or damaged in a raging inferno that devoured an NYPD warehouse off the Brooklyn waterfront Tuesday, authorities say. The fire, which broke out around 10:40 a.m. at the Erie Basin Auto Pound in...
Even as the wealthy flee NY, progressives push to punish them more
A new city analysis shows that a huge chunk of high-income earners fled in 2020. Yet progressives refuse to hear the alarm bell: They’re pushing to “tax the rich” yet again instead. The study by the city’s Independent Budget Office shows a 10% plunge in taxpayers who made over $750,000, and 6% of those with incomes between $150,000 and $750,000. These now-former New Yorkers will no longer pay hefty taxes to the city or state, leaving significantly less revenue to fund progressives’ pet projects. Kathryn Wylde of the Partnership for New York City calls the trend “ominous.” Clearly, many taxpayers fled to...
Homeless New Yorkers tell why they avoid shelters: The 'drama' is part of it
A homeless encampment in Lower Manhattan sits empty. As Mayor Eric Adams ramps up his plans to address rising homelessness, homeless New Yorkers explain why they’d rather live on streets instead of city shelters. [ more › ]
State DOT Opens New Facility in Huntington
New York State officially opened its a maintenance facilty on East Jericho Turnpike Monday, shortly after the overnight sprinkling of a snow served as a reminder of the work to come. Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez and Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy cut Read More ...
NYC civil service exams open for December: Here are the salaries for each job
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for December, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Dec. 1. Exam applications currently open include: associate correctional counselor (NYC H+H); carpenter; carpenter (NYC H+H); child protective specialist;...
pix11.com
Flatbush residents voice concerns ahead of supermarket closure: 'we're in trouble'
A grocery store chain will be closing its location in Flatbush next month, leaving residents worried that their Brooklyn neighborhood may turn into a food desert. Flatbush residents voice concerns ahead of supermarket …. A grocery store chain will be closing its location in Flatbush next month, leaving residents worried...
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millions
You might get regular financial assistance. For New York, there seem to be many direct payments and monthly payment programs. One of them is a bill proposed by Andrew Gounardes, which I think will be passed and residents will surely get maximum benefits. However, nothing can be said for sure at this point because it is currently in talks.
NBC New York
SUNY Campus Reinstates Mask Mandate Amid COVID Spike, Tridemic Threat
One of the State University of New York's top liberal arts colleges announced Tuesday it was reinstating its indoor mask mandate for thousands, citing high COVID-19 transmission levels that have prompted a flurry of renewed advisories across much of America in recent weeks. SUNY Purchase said it believed it was...
talkofthesound.com
Nation of Islam Front and Center at Summit on Black-on-Black Gun Violence at New Rochelle Public Library
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 11, 2022) — A “summit” held to discuss black-on-black gun violence in the wake of the murder of James Caldwell, Jr., who performed under the name Boogie Nation, turned into a recruiting platform for the Nation of Islam. The first speakers were Caldwell’s...
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment of Two Individuals Who Fraudulently Obtained More Than $1.6M Through Pandemic Program Loans
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of WILLIAM FELCON, THOMAS A. FELCON and their companies for stealing more than $1.6 million from pandemic relief programs. The defendants are charged in a New York Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Scheme to Defraud, Grand Larceny and Falsifying Business Records. [1]
Group threatens Jewish man with a Taser, yells antisemitic remarks, police say
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group threatened a Jewish man with Tasers and yelled antisemitic remarks at him in Flatbush Saturday night, police said. The group approached the 18-year-old victim near 16th Street and Avenue J in Flatbush at around midnight, police said. The perpetrators allegedly yelled, “Run Jews, get out of here,” according to […]
