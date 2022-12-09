Read full article on original website
PLEA HEARING FOR INDIANA MAN CONTINUED
Plea hearings were scheduled today in Indiana County Court, but three of them for the same person were delayed. It was announced that the plea haearing for 51-year-old James E. Emerson of Indiana were officially continued this morning; however, officials with the Indiana County District Attorney’s office say he is also facing federal charges. In one case dating back to April 2020, Emerson was charged with failure to verify his address or be photographed per Megan’s Law requirements. In July 2020, he was also charged with flight to avoid apprehension, accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle, driving on a suspended license, and failure to stop and give aid. He originally pleaded guilty to flight to avoid apprehension but withdrew that plea in October 2021. He also faces frug-related charges along with a false I.D. to law enforcement in a case back in October 2020.
ICY ROADS LEAD TO CRASH IN EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
First responders had an early start to the weekend as a vehicle accident was reported this morning to Indiana County 911. The accident was reported at 8:06 a.m. along Deckers Point Road in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center Fire Department and state police were initially dispatched, and Commodore Fire Department and Citizens’ Ambulance were called in to assist 11 minutes later.
DILLAN PALMER, 25
Dillan M. Palmer, 25 of Warren, OH, formerly of Black Lick, PA, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at his home. He was born June 27, 1997 in Indiana, PA, the son of the late Destry Palmer and Cheri Doerr. Dillan was a 2015 graduate of Ligonier Valley High...
DEFENDANTS IN OCTOBER MURDER CASE SUGGEST KILLING WAS ‘PAYBACK’
Earlier this week, Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi appeared on Indiana in the Morning to provide updates on major cases across the county. One of them was the murder of Hayden Robert Gareffa, in which eight suspects – one being a juvenile – murdered him and left his body in a remote, wooded area in Brush Valley Township in October.
JENNIE (MURDICK) COCHRAN, 81
Jennie Fay (Murdick) Cochran, 81 of Blairsville, PA, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, PA. She was born June 21, 1941, in Brush Valley Twp., PA, the daughter of the late Clair Murdick and Elizabeth (Barr) Murdick. She had worked at Blairsville Machine, Sewing Factory,...
PUC APPROVES RATE INCREASE FOR WATER CUSTOMERS
The state Public Utility Commission has approved two rate increases for Pennsylvania American Water Company customers. The combined effect will be a hike of $38.76 in the monthly bills for residents who use both Pennsylvania American’s water and wastewater services. The PUC approved an increase of $8.76 in water...
IASD LOOKING FOR SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS
Like most school districts, Indiana Area is looking for substitute teachers, and the district has teamed with Kelly Education for an event on Monday, December 19th at the East Pike Administration Building. Attendees will be able to learn more about substitute teacher and substitute para-educator positions and can schedule interviews now. No teaching experience or certification is required to get a job, but a bachelor’s degree in any field is necessary.
EISENHOWER PROJECT TO BE DISCUSSED BY COMMITTEE TONIGHT
The Eisenhower project will be on the agenda tonight for the Indiana School Board’s buildings grounds and transportation committee. Only two items are on the agenda for tonight. One of them is a presentation by Buchart Horn Architects on the proposed building plan. The other will be a discussion on the cost worksheet and options that are available for the project. Options include the size of the gym, playground amenities and other items.
IUP TO HOLD WINTER COMMENCEMENT CEREMONIES
IUP is gearing up for winter commencement ceremonies today. A total of 551 students will take part in both ceremonies. Of that total, 363 bachelor’s degrees will be awarded, along with 153 master’s degrees, 30 doctoral degrees, and five associate degrees. Graduate students will kick-off ceremonies at 9:30 a.m., followed by undergraduate ceremonies at 1 p.m. Students completing degrees in December and January are eligible to take part in Saturday’s ceremonies.
ELIZABETH (McKAY) ASHBAUGH, 90
Elizabeth Jean (McKay) Ashbaugh, 90, of Indiana, passed away Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Village. A daughter of the late John and Louise (Robinson) McKay, she was born Nov. 7, 1932, in Baltimore, Md. Mrs. Ashbaugh was a homemaker. She was dedicated to her family and enjoyed...
PENNS MANOR SCHOOL BOARD TO CONSIDER INCREASING STIPENDS FOR PIAA OFFICIALS
With the recent decline in officials across various sports, one local school district is considering an incentive to get more participation. At their committee meeting Wednesday night, the Penns Manor School Board discussed a recommendation from the athletic committee of increasing stipends for PIAA officials, citing difficulty in obtaining officials as the main reason. Superintendent Daren Johnston said the committee brought forth some proposed amounts:
JOHN KISH, 80
John P. Kish, 80, of Jeannette, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at the Monroeville Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. A son of the late Louis and Ann (Bonya) Kish, he was born April 12, 1942, in Lucernemines. John had been an art teacher. Since that time, he worked at Penn-Trafford...
IUP TEAMS ROLLING IN EARLY SEASON
The IUP basketball teams have been red hot to start their seasons and they kept it going last night. Jack Benedict has the recap of Sunday’s action at the KCAC. Men’s coach Joe Lombardi was happy with his team’s performance, even with a number of regulars sitting it out.
