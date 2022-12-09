Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nittanysportsnow.com
2024 4-Star CB Omillio Agard Names Penn State to Top Five
Penn State has already landed an in-state commitment from a top-five recruit in the class of 2024, and now it’s in the running for another. 2024 four-star offensive lineman Cooper Cousins (Erie, Pennsylvania) committed to Penn State way back in January, out of McDowell in Erie, Pa., and Omillio Agard may be adding to PSU’s recruiting class from the other side of the state.
Penn State makes Composite four-star EDGE's Top 11
Composite four-star Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard edge Jaylen Harvey has been a priority target for Penn State in the class of 2024. On Sunday afternoon, he included the Nittany Lions among an initial group of finalists. Harvey released a list of top 11 schools consisting of Penn State, Maryland, Tennessee,...
State College
Penn State Football: Utah’s Leading Receiver Set to Miss Rose Bowl
Utah tight end and leading receiver Dalton Kincaid will miss the Rose Bowl with an injury he announced on Twitter late Sunday evening. “I have cherished every single moment I have stepped on the football field, and my time at both Utah and USD is something I will hold in my heart forever,” Kincaid wrote. “I will never forget every drop of blood and sweat, every triumph, every tear shed and every memory made. Throughout this journey as a football player, I have learned and grown and pushed myself to places I never thought possible. I have experienced the highest of highs and lowest of lows, and these bonds and lessons and relationships I know will last a lifetime.”
Illinois Basketball: 5 observations from the Illini loss to Penn State
Illinois basketball had a chance to shoot up into the top 10 nationally, but we couldn’t manage to get past Penn State on Saturday. This was an ugly game for the Illini from the jump. There was zero defense being played in the first half, and the Nittany Lions ended up taking a 47-38 lead into halftime. Even with this nine-point lead by Penn State, I still had confidence that Illinois could come back and win the game.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Upsets Double-Digit Favorite Illinois
Penn State got its biggest win of this season and perhaps of the Micah Shrewsberry era with a 74-59 win at No. 17 Illinois. Illinois came in as an 11.5-point favorite. Jalen Pickett and Andrew Funk each had 20 points, and Funk went 6-9 from 3-point land. Seth Lundy added...
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood rips into Illinois following upset loss to Penn State
Brad Underwood was not very happy after Illinois lost at home to Penn State. Underwood discussed how his team played at the post game press conference. Illinois got embarrassed at home by Penn State 74-59. Underwood stated that his players deserve to be miserable during finals week on campus. “You...
State College
Local Startup Lands State High, Penn State Grad on Forbes ’30 Under 30′ List
A State College native and Penn State graduate is receiving national attention after finding himself included among the country’s most promising entrepreneurs. This month, Hunter Swisher landed on the 2023 Forbes “30 Under 30” list for social impact. Swisher, the founder and CEO of Phospholutions, is recognized among other recipients who are “leveraging business smarts to save the world.”
PennLive.com
Penn State student charged in Proud Boys protest apparently avoids expulsion
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — A Penn State University undergraduate appears to have avoided suspension or expulsion from school after his arrest near a planned appearance by the Proud Boys founder. Bram Woolley, 23, of Allentown was among the protesters Oct. 24 when Gavin McInnes, who started the far-right extremist...
wpsu.org
Crowds turn out for the Nittany Lion Inn furniture sale, picking up bargains and a piece of history
Looking for a desk? Medicine balls? Perhaps a framed picture is more your style. Whether the motive is nostalgia, curiosity or bargain-hunting, this week’s furniture sale at the Nittany Lion Inn has something to offer. The historic Inn on Penn State’s University Park campus is slated for a change in ownership, and to get ready for that, the university's Lion Surplus opened the Inn for a sale this week, offering the public a chance to buy a piece of history — or at least a piece of furniture.
wkok.com
Montoursville Students Disciplined for Offensive Behavior
MONTOURSVILLE-PennLive is reporting… An unspecified number of Montoursville middle school students have been disciplined for making racial slurs and using their iPhones to electronically “drop” inappropriate pictures on other people’s cell phones at a Dec. 1 middle school girls home basketball game. The targets of the slurs were the Black players on the Williamsport middle school team. Security removed the students from the McCall Middle School gymnasium after an adult complained about their actions, Montoursville assistant superintendent Daniel D. Taormina said Friday. The air-dropped pictures identified the senders not all of whom were from Montoursville, he said. None of the players was involved, officials from both schools said.
Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania
A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
$50k Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Someone is walking away with $50K after a winning lottery ticket was sold in Blair County. The prize was part of the fourth weekly drawing of New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. This Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 7, 2023, […]
State College
State College Police Seeking Owners of Recovered Stolen Property
State College police said on Friday they are looking for the owners of several items that have been recovered during an investigation of multiple burglaries. Thousands of dollars worth of stolen property was recovered after police arrested John L. Weaver, 41, of State College, on felony trespass charges on Nov. 23, according to a news release.
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Pennsylvania. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Keystone State is known for its comfort food. Sometimes some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
WJAC TV
Funeral scheduled for Huntingdon trooper, Tyrone native who died unexpectedly
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County are advising the public to be aware of any traffic delays in Tyrone Borough on Monday as family and friends attend the funeral service for Trooper Joseph Miller. According to his obituary, Trooper Miller passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec....
State College
Atherton crash was intentional, police say
STATE COLLEGE — Police believe a multi-vehicle crash that closed part of South Atherton Street on Dec. 6 was done intentionally. The driver has been charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors, including aggravated assault. According to a news release from the State College Police Department, Letra A. Renninger, 28,...
$50,000 Millionaire Raffle winners sold in Blair, Cumberland Counties
BLAIR COUNTY, PA – As part of the fourth weekly drawing in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced today the winning raffle ticket numbers for the two $50,000 prizes. The Raffle consists of eight weekly drawings, each awarding two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the drawing on January 7, 2023. The winning ticket numbers, 00184588 and 00185202, were randomly selected from more than 55,000 Millionaire Raffle tickets sold between November 29 and December 5. Giant Eagle, 510 South Route 36, Roaring Spring, Blair County, and Karns, 1023 State Street, Lemoyne, Cumberland County, sold the tickets. Ticket The post $50,000 Millionaire Raffle winners sold in Blair, Cumberland Counties appeared first on Shore News Network.
Pennsylvania man sentenced for stealing $500K from senior citizens
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man accused of stealing more than $500,000 from senior citizens in his care was sentenced to prison on Thursday. Ignacio Pearsall, 42, of State College, received a six-to-18-month sentence, followed by more than five years of probation, WJAC-TV reported. Earlier Thursday, Pearsall pleaded guilty to 12 criminal counts.
Thief with previous convictions caught in Walmart
State College, Pa. — Theft prevention watched as a woman loaded her purse with items before passing through all sales points without paying. Carrie Confer was stopped by lost prevention by the exit of the Walmart near the 1600 block of Atherton Street. Members of the Patton Township Police Department arrived shortly after the stop on Nov. 23 to place the 45-year-old Confer into custody. Officer Elijah Vardzel discovered Confer...
Bellefonte residents divided on proposed short-term rental ordinance as council gathers feedback
The Bellefonte borough council will continue to take written comments on the proposed ordinance through Dec. 19.
