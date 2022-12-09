LEESBURG — Platted in 1835 by Levi Lee, Leesburg has been known to some as the gateway to the lakes. Downtown Leesburg is nestled just off SR 15 between Milford and Warsaw and is known for its brick streets. With an estimated population of just over 500, the town and local community supports a number of businesses like Maple Leaf Duck Farm’s headquarters and the increasingly popular HopLore microbrewery in the Old Leesburg Mill Mercantile. However, standing alone over the ages is Stacy’s Restaurant and Family Dining.

