Evelyn A. Mackaben — UPDATED
Evelyn A. Mackaben, 98, Winona Lake, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake. Evelyn was born May 11, 1924. She married Louis W. Mackaben on July 2, 1949. Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Lynn (Ed), Warsaw; son, Dan (Valerie), Georgia; three grandchildren; and three...
Lucy B. Baney — PENDING
Lucy Baney, 96, Warsaw, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Mason Health Care and Rehab, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Robert J. Sears Jr. — PENDING
Robert Sears Jr., 68, Warsaw, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 6:36 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, East Old Road 30, west of North CR 325E, Warsaw. Driver: Cesar O. Solorzano Malacara, 44, South Brallier Road, Pierceton. Solorzano Malacara was traveling west on East Old Road 30 when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
Timeline From The Past: Lawsuits And Dewart Lake Murder
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Dec. 12, 1979 — Final testimony is set in South Bend today in a lawsuit filed by former Warsaw Community High School teacher JoAnn DuPont against the local school corporation, but the jury won’t have to worry about any decisions.
WANE-TV
Police resolve mental health call in north Fort Wayne neighborhood
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There was a large police presence Monday in a neighborhood near Carroll High School. Several Fort Wayne Police cars could be seen in Laurel Ridge off Carroll Road. Northwest Allen County Schools sent out an email Monday morning saying they were in communication with...
Richard ‘Dick’ E. Strozewski
Richard “Dick” E. Strozewski, 77, Plymouth, died Saturday morning, Dec. 10, 2022, at his home in Plymouth. Richard was born Aug. 11, 1945. On Aug. 10, 1968, he was united in marriage to Rita Hunneshagen; she survives. Richard is also survived by his son, Rodney (Sheryl) Strozewski, South...
Tiffany Jo Messner
Tiffany Jo Messner, 34, Goshen, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Tiffany was born July 30, 1988. She is survived by her parents; and two sisters, Toni L. (Steve) Terry, Milford and Nicole (Emily) Rutledge, LaGrange. Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen, is in charge of arrangements.
Eldon Eichholtz — UPDATED
Eldon W. Eichholtz, 75, longtime resident of Laketon and Liberty Mills, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Majestic Care of New Haven . Born March 4, 1947, in Rochester, Eldon was the son of the late Fred K. Eichholtz and Viola Mae (Blocher) Eichholtz. He spent his formative years in Fulton County and was married to Kathleen Warren on May 16, 1970, in Liberty Mills. Kay, as most knew her, and Eldon spent more than 38 years together before her death in 2008.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Milford Police Department investigated the following incident:. 6:56 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 900 block East CR 1400N and North CR 100E, Milford. Myra J. Sands reported an accident in which a vehicle ran over a deer in the roadway. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated...
Betty Ellen Engle — UPDATED
Betty E. Engle, 79, lifetime resident of Warsaw, passed away at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Born in Warsaw on July 26, 1943, Betty was the daughter of Arthur and Anjelle (Bibler) Huffman. She was a 1961 graduate of Warsaw High School and a longtime member of Warsaw First Brethren Church. She was united in marriage to Larry K. Engle on Sept. 14, 1963. The pair shared 53 years together before his passing in May 2017.
Koldyke Named Fireman Of The Year
BURKET — Matt Koldyke was recently named the 2022 Seward Township/Burket Fire & Rescue Fireman of the Year. The award was recently presented to Koldyke by last year’s recipient Mitch Good.
Alan E. Kingery
Alan E. Kingery, 56, Fulton, died at 4:50 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at his residence in Fulton. He was born Dec. 31, 1965. On June 16, 1990, he married Lori A. See, and she survives in Fulton. He is also survived by his children, Holly (David) Dusold, Portland, Ore....
WNDU
Warsaw man severely injured after crashing into tree in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man was severely injured after the SUV he was driving crashed into a tree. Police say Seth Adkins, 35, was driving west on County Road 52 just east of County Road 43 shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Friday when he lost control of his SUV while trying to switch it from two-wheel drive into four-wheel drive. The SUV went off the road and struck a tree.
Historic Culinary Treasure Awaits in Leesburg
LEESBURG — Platted in 1835 by Levi Lee, Leesburg has been known to some as the gateway to the lakes. Downtown Leesburg is nestled just off SR 15 between Milford and Warsaw and is known for its brick streets. With an estimated population of just over 500, the town and local community supports a number of businesses like Maple Leaf Duck Farm’s headquarters and the increasingly popular HopLore microbrewery in the Old Leesburg Mill Mercantile. However, standing alone over the ages is Stacy’s Restaurant and Family Dining.
Adkins Suffers Head Injuries In Crash
ELKHART COUNTY — Seth Adkins, 35, Warsaw, was taken to Parkview Regional Hospital, Fort Wayne, with neck and head injuries following a one-vehicle crash. The accident was on CR 52, east of CR 43, north of Syracuse, at 4:38 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office reports...
abc57.com
Electric vehicle charging in Goshen gets a new hourly rate
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Electric vehicle owners in Goshen will now be paying a new hourly rate for using a city-owned EV charging station. The Goshen Common Council has approved a rate of $1.17 per hour for the use of city-owned EV charging stations, according to the Elkhart Truth. The rate...
Jeannine Nellans
Jeannine Nellans, 91, Mentone, died at 5:20 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Mason Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Jeannine was born June 10, 1931, in Mentone, to the late Peter and Mary Lena (Busenburg) Blue. She married on Dec. 17, 1964, in Mentone, to Dean C. Nellans, Jr., who preceded her in death March 8, 2016.
Joe Eugene Prough
Joe E. Prough, 87, Goshen, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Majestic Care, Goshen. He was born Nov. 4, 1935. He married Roanne Hout on Sept. 28, 1963; she survives. He is also survived by two daughters, Kathy (Steve) Taft, Goshen and Karla (Michael) Burke, Old Lyme, Conn.; two sons, Sam Prough, Goshen and Jeff Prough, Syracuse; three grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Ramona Prough, Goshen.
Great Turnout For Leesburg Candelaria
The Leesburg Candelaria and Christmas party were quite a success this year, with more than 30 people anxiously awaiting Santa’s arrival right at 6 p.m. at the old Leesburg firehouse. Volunteers from Leesburg Mighty Farmers 4-H Club and one of the local Boy Scout troops took the time to...
