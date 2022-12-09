ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reuters

Tesla shares fall as investors bash Musk's Twitter focus

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) shares extended declines to hit their lowest level in more than two years on Wednesday, as investors including a "fanboy" of CEO Elon Musk lashed out at Musk's distraction from the electric car company following his buy of Twitter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy