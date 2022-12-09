It’s been a harrowing year for markets and investors are tired. Months of sky-rocketing inflation and interest rates, the peaks and troughs of unpredictable economic data, churning geopolitical chaos and warning sirens of imminent recession were enough to make even the most hardened trader weary. But a number of...
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) shares extended declines to hit their lowest level in more than two years on Wednesday, as investors including a "fanboy" of CEO Elon Musk lashed out at Musk's distraction from the electric car company following his buy of Twitter.
