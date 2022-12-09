ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

eastcoasttraveller.com

Aquarium Restaurant in Nashville

An extensive seafood and steak restaurant, Aquarium Restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee, is decorated with a huge fish tank filled with tropical sea creatures. Guests can watch sharks and stingrays swim beneath the surface. It is a great place to celebrate a special event or get a birthday treat. The restaurant...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Great 2022 Murfreesboro Christmas Parade - See the Photos!

(MURFREESBORO) At 2:00 o'clock sharp on Sunday afternoon (12/11/2022) the Murfreesboro Christmas Parade merrily rolled down historic East Main Street and around the town square. The theme was "Christmas Through The Years". Scroll down for more photos of the 2022 Christmas Parade this past Sunday and for a look back at the pictures of the parade in 2021!
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Nashville prepares for New Year's Eve

NYE celebrations have been a big revenue generator for Music City, and this year will be no different. We look at how the city is gearing up for New Year's Eve.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Groundbreaking on 2023 St. Jude Dream Home

South Nashville family gives warning after finding …. A South Nashville family is still in shock after someone turned the family's new residence into their own home. Metro Police responded to a report of a squatter at a home under construction, and he was found by the homeowners.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

As dog flu cases rise, vets urge pet owners to vaccinate their pups

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While hospitals are dealing with a tripledemic, local veterinarians are also busy this season as canine influenza cases are on the rise. “It seems like this season we are seeing a much bigger outbreak than we typically have in the past,” Dr. Josie Horchak, Medical Director and Owner of GoodVets Nashville, said.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Missing Mt. Juliet man found dead in Nashville

A Mt. Juliet man has been found dead just one day after police asked for the public's help in finding him.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

'Last-Minute Toy Store' operating in East Nashville

The Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Last-Minute Toy Store to help residents during the holidays. 'Last-Minute Toy Store' operating in East Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN

