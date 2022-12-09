ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Lionel Messi embraces ‘spirit of Maradona’ to drag beaten Argentina to World Cup semi-final

As Lionel Messi starts to find the right words to go with the right touches, some of them surprisingly aggressive, there’s been a telling phrase used to describe him around the Argentina camp.They talk of the 35-year-old as a “líder Maradonina”, a Maradona-like leader.After his first major moment of the World Cup 2022, which was that essential and exceptional goal against Mexico, Messi was seen looking to the sky and mouthing “gracias Diego”. His teammates now speak of the “spirit of Diego”, and the 35-year-old is also being described as a “man possessed”.While Argentine football can be overly invested...
The Independent

Argentina vs Croatia live stream: How to watch World Cup semi-final online and on TV tonight

The World Cup 2022 has reached the semi-final stage and it’s Argentina against Croatia for a place in the sport’s biggest match.Lionel Messi’s dream of lifting the famous golden trophy remains alive after the South American side triumphed on penalties against Netherlands in the last eight, having let a two-goal lead slip late on in normal time.The No10 has four goals so far in the tournament, the third-highest behind only two France forwards, and while he’s not exactly single-handedly dragging his team towards glory he has certainly improved and become more central to good performances as the tournament has...
Idaho8.com

US almost sent Reyna home from World Cup for lack of hustle

NEW YORK (AP) — American midfielder Gio Reyna almost was sent home from the World Cup because of a lack of hustle in training, for which he later apologized. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter revealed the team’s concerns about a player when he spoke last week at the HOW Institute for Society’s Summit on Moral Leadership in New York. Excerpts of his remarks were later published in a newsletter by Charter Works, which analyzes management and workplace trends.
Idaho8.com

Indian and Chinese troops clash on disputed border

Indian and Chinese troops have clashed on their disputed Himalayan border, the first known incident between the two nuclear-armed Asian powers in nearly two years. In a statement, India’s Ministry of Defense said soldiers from both sides sustained minor injuries in the face-off, which took place Friday in the Tawang Sector in India’s northeastern territory of Arunachal Pradesh, a remote, inhospitable region that borders southern China.
Idaho8.com

50 years later, sprinter Matthews welcomed back to Olympics

The International Olympic Committee says it will allow American gold-medal sprinter Vince Matthews back at the games more than 50 years after banning him for his low-key racial injustice protest at the Munich Olympics. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee was copied in on a letter from the IOC, which said it would allow the 75-year-old Matthews to attend future Olympics. Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland called the move a “long time coming.” The Americans Matthews and Wayne Collett, both Black men, protested during the playing of the “Star-Spangled Banner” in 1972 after placing first and second in the 400-meter sprint. Collett died in 2010.
AFP

Lawyer for corruption-accused Greek MEP says she's 'innocent'

The lawyer for a detained Greek member of the European Parliament on Tuesday said his client was "innocent" after she was charged with corruption in a probe into suspected bribes from World Cup host Qatar.  Kaili visited Qatar just ahead of the World Cup and praised the country as a "frontrunner in labour rights", a sentiment she has repeated on the floor of the parliament.
Idaho8.com

$480,000-per-week yacht plays host to super rich at Qatar 2022

It’s been dubbed the ‘Arabian Riviera,’ where the streets are immaculate and are interspersed with luxury hotels offering shimmering views across the marina. Welcome to ‘The Pearl.’. Work on this artificial island — now one of Doha’s most exclusive areas — started in 2004 and was...
