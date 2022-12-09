Read full article on original website
Why Morocco's World Cup success is no fluke
After three hours of constant noise, the Education City Stadium was brought to library-like silence as Achraf Hakimi stood over the penalty spot.
Lionel Messi embraces ‘spirit of Maradona’ to drag beaten Argentina to World Cup semi-final
As Lionel Messi starts to find the right words to go with the right touches, some of them surprisingly aggressive, there’s been a telling phrase used to describe him around the Argentina camp.They talk of the 35-year-old as a “líder Maradonina”, a Maradona-like leader.After his first major moment of the World Cup 2022, which was that essential and exceptional goal against Mexico, Messi was seen looking to the sky and mouthing “gracias Diego”. His teammates now speak of the “spirit of Diego”, and the 35-year-old is also being described as a “man possessed”.While Argentine football can be overly invested...
World Cup 2022: news and buildup to Argentina v Croatia semi-final – live
The first semi-final is almost upon us. Join Martin Belam for all the latest news from Qatar
After Brittney Griner's detention and release, nearly half of WNBA players are still opting to play overseas in the off-season: 'Our players are going to do what's best for them'
The AP reported that 67 out of 144 WNBA players are competing abroad, and none of them are playing in Russia, where Griner was detained for months.
Idaho8.com
Body of journalist Grant Wahl returned to US for autopsy, manager says, after his death at World Cup in Qatar
The body of prominent American journalist Grant Wahl has been returned to the US and an autopsy is being performed after he died while covering the World Cup in Qatar, his manager said. Wahl, 49, died Friday after he collapsed while covering a match between Argentina and the Netherlands. Wahl’s...
Argentina vs Croatia live stream: How to watch World Cup semi-final online and on TV tonight
The World Cup 2022 has reached the semi-final stage and it’s Argentina against Croatia for a place in the sport’s biggest match.Lionel Messi’s dream of lifting the famous golden trophy remains alive after the South American side triumphed on penalties against Netherlands in the last eight, having let a two-goal lead slip late on in normal time.The No10 has four goals so far in the tournament, the third-highest behind only two France forwards, and while he’s not exactly single-handedly dragging his team towards glory he has certainly improved and become more central to good performances as the tournament has...
Idaho8.com
US almost sent Reyna home from World Cup for lack of hustle
NEW YORK (AP) — American midfielder Gio Reyna almost was sent home from the World Cup because of a lack of hustle in training, for which he later apologized. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter revealed the team’s concerns about a player when he spoke last week at the HOW Institute for Society’s Summit on Moral Leadership in New York. Excerpts of his remarks were later published in a newsletter by Charter Works, which analyzes management and workplace trends.
What has been the longest gap between a player's international debuts?
And is Ishan Kishan the youngest and fastest to score a double-hundred in an ODI?
Idaho8.com
Indian and Chinese troops clash on disputed border
Indian and Chinese troops have clashed on their disputed Himalayan border, the first known incident between the two nuclear-armed Asian powers in nearly two years. In a statement, India’s Ministry of Defense said soldiers from both sides sustained minor injuries in the face-off, which took place Friday in the Tawang Sector in India’s northeastern territory of Arunachal Pradesh, a remote, inhospitable region that borders southern China.
Idaho8.com
50 years later, sprinter Matthews welcomed back to Olympics
The International Olympic Committee says it will allow American gold-medal sprinter Vince Matthews back at the games more than 50 years after banning him for his low-key racial injustice protest at the Munich Olympics. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee was copied in on a letter from the IOC, which said it would allow the 75-year-old Matthews to attend future Olympics. Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland called the move a “long time coming.” The Americans Matthews and Wayne Collett, both Black men, protested during the playing of the “Star-Spangled Banner” in 1972 after placing first and second in the 400-meter sprint. Collett died in 2010.
Lawyer for corruption-accused Greek MEP says she's 'innocent'
The lawyer for a detained Greek member of the European Parliament on Tuesday said his client was "innocent" after she was charged with corruption in a probe into suspected bribes from World Cup host Qatar. Kaili visited Qatar just ahead of the World Cup and praised the country as a "frontrunner in labour rights", a sentiment she has repeated on the floor of the parliament.
Idaho8.com
$480,000-per-week yacht plays host to super rich at Qatar 2022
It’s been dubbed the ‘Arabian Riviera,’ where the streets are immaculate and are interspersed with luxury hotels offering shimmering views across the marina. Welcome to ‘The Pearl.’. Work on this artificial island — now one of Doha’s most exclusive areas — started in 2004 and was...
