hotnewhiphop.com

Kehlani Dances On Letitia Wright At Club In London

Kehlani can be seen dancing on Letitia Wright in a viral video taken in London. Kehlani was spotted dancing on Letitia Wright at a club in London in a video that surfaced on social media on Tuesday. Dreya Mac, DJ Noodles, as well as 070 Shake, were all also in attendance.
Black Enterprise

Charlamagne Tha God and His Wife Buy 6 Krystal Restaurant Franchises Set To Open in 2023

Many celebrities are expanding their entrepreneurship to take a bite at the restaurant industry. After receiving advice from rapper 2 Chainz about owning Krystal franchises, radio host Charlamagne Tha God, whose birth name is Lenard McKelvey, and his wife Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey, have become owners of six fast-food restaurants in the greater Charleston, South Carolina area.
CHARLESTON, SC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Blesses Hairstylist With Loads Of Money

Lil Baby gifted the hairstylist with an undisclosed amount of money. Lil Baby is the gift that keeps on giving.Because of his new album It’s Only Me, the Atlanta rapper has been everywhere. Known for his giving back to his community, Baby continues to up the ante with every encounter. Earlier this week, a woman went viral after revealing that the 28-year old star blessed her with some cash. The hairdresser shared that he paid her a significant amount of money for styling him and his team.
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

Saweetie Denies Trashing Famous Exes On New Song: “Ain’t Nobody Dissing Them Boys”

Rumors have been circulating following the release of Saweetie’s latest song, “Don’t Say Nothing.” The single, which released on Nov. 18 — just days after the late rapper Takeoff’s funeral — caused a bit of controversy, as many said it was “too soon” for a song “dissing her ex.” Fellow Migos member Quavo, who was with Takeoff at the time of his death, dated Saweetie for two years. More from VIBE.comSaweetie Roasts Fan Taunting Her For Reportedly Low Album SalesSaweetie Speaks On Being Called The "Queen Of The Bay"Benzino Dubs Lil Baby This Generation's 2Pac Now the Bay Area rapper has...
Pitchfork

SZA Releases New Album SOS: Listen

The time has come. After breakout album Ctrl caused a sensation in 2017, SZA has finally released a follow-up after years of leaks, delays, rumors, and label drama. SOS invites a handful of guests across its 23 tracks, with features from Phoebe Bridgers, “Love Galore” collaborator Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Listen to SZA’s new album SOS below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie Calls Takeoff’s Death “Surreal”

She’s reflecting on the tragedy, calling the late rapper “a wonderful human being.”. Fans have The Single Life on repeat, and Saweetie is in full-fledged promotion mode. The Bay Area star released her latest EP last week, and within hours, she became the talk of social media. Saweetie is no stranger to controversy, especially surrounding the men in her life. From her romance with Quavo to rumored hook-up with Lil Baby, discussions about the Icy Princess are ongoing.
hiphop-n-more.com

Saweetie Ends Hiatus with New Single ‘Don’t Say Nothin’; Shares New EP ‘The Single Life’

UPDATE: Saweetie’s new EP The Single Life is also now available in full. Saweetie has returned from her break with a new single called ‘Don’t Say Nothin’. The rapper hasn’t released much music at all this year so fans will be happy to see her back. “That’s what I get for kissin’ on these frogs. He got mad and told my business to the blogs” are the kind of lyrics you can find on this Bay Area-sounding track which is produced by 1500 Or Nothin.
Vibe

Krystal Teams Up With Charlamagne Tha God For New “Side Chik” Commercial

Radio personality, author and host Charlamange Tha God is the latest celebrity to join the Krystal burger franchise. As part of their newest “Side Chik” sandwich campaign, the South Carolina native appeared in a Krystal ad featuring the juicy little chicken sliders. The new Rock Davis-directed commercial follows rapper and Krystal’s marketing head 2 Chainz and social media influencer Brittany Renner kicking off the campaign back in October. More from VIBE.comCharlamagne Tha God And Wife Jessica Opening Krystal Franchises In 2023Krystal, 2 Chainz Recruit Brittany Renner In "Side Chik" Sandwich CampaignFlo Milli Partners With Cheetos And Rock The Bells To Make...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Rick Ross’ Rumored Girlfriend Confirms Romance, Explains What Attracted Her To MMG Boss

Rick Ross‘ relationship status appears to have been confirmed by his long-rumored girlfriend and multifaceted media personality Vena “Pretty Vee” Excell. During her visit to REVOLT‘s Black Girl Stuff talk show, Vee revealed she and the Biggest Bawse are an item. Rumors of the two being a couple has floated around for months, with images and videos showing the pair together surfacing online.
Outsider.com

Ruth Madoc, Legendary Sitcom Actor, Dead at 79

Actress Ruth Madoc, who is known for her roles in Fiddler on the Roof and Hi-de-Hi!, died on Friday, Dec. 9. She was 79. The actress reportedly passed after undergoing surgery because of a fall she suffered earlier this week, according to Belfield & Ward talent agent Phil Belfield. “It...
ETOnline.com

Cardi B Makes a Surprise Appearance at 2022 AMAs Following Takeoff Tribute

Cardi B made a surprise appearance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday -- joining GloRilla onstage for a high-energy performance of their hit, "Tomorrow 2." The moment marked Cardi's first televised performance following the death of rapper Takeoff, the former Migos bandmate and cousin of Cardi's husband, Offset.
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Jhene Aiko Announces Release Date For ‘Sleep Soul Vol.2′ Soothing Baby Album

Jhene Aiko is in full mommy-mode, as she’s announced the release date for her new Sleep Soul Volume 2 lullaby album — geared to soothe newborns and toddlers. The mother-of-two is back in music-mode, teaming up with the soothing album-series for an all new record to put babies and their parents to sleep. Aiko recently delivered a healthy baby boy, Noah Hasani, with rapper Big Sean last month (Nov. 8). More from VIBE.comJhene Aiko And Big Sean Welcome Their First ChildConsequence Slams G.O.O.D Music Artists For Not Defending Kanye WestJhené Aiko And Big Sean's Baby Shower Brings Together Family And...
HipHopDX.com

Ab-Soul Unveils 'Herbert' Cover Art & Tracklist Featuring Big Sean, Joey Bada$$ & More

Ab-Soul will be making his long-awaited return next week with new album Herbert, and he’s now revealed the project’s tracklist and cover art. Set to arrive on December 16, Ab-Soul’s fifth studio LP will feature Big Sean, Russ, Joey Bada$$, Jhené Aiko, SiR Punch, Zacari, Fre$h, Ambré, ALEMEDA and Lance Skiiiwalker. On the production side of things, he joins forces with Sounwave, DJ Premier, James Blake, Hit-Boy, Boi-1da, DJ Dahi, among others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
rolling out

New music Friday: SZA, Gucci Mane, Kay Flock, Blxst and Larry June

As we approach the final weeks of the year, SZA takes center stage on Dec. 9. The Top Dawg Entertainment singer released the highly anticipated SOS album, her first project since the classic 2017 R&B release, Ctrl. The songstress had to take a break from singing after announcing she permanently damaged her vocal chords in 2018. SZA’s new release has not, and will not, let her fans down. The only debate surrounding the project is if a December release can be included in the best-of-the-year release arguments.
The Associated Press

Review: SZA’s perfection takes time in second album ‘SOS’

“SOS” by SZA (Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA) “Said what’s on my mind,” SZA professed in the first track at the top of her long-awaited second album, “SOS.” And that’s exactly what she does. The album comes after over five years since her debut album, “Ctrl.” The relatability of SZA’s lyrics, her vocal prowess and her experimental takes on the R&B genre remind us why audiences fell in love with her in the first place.

