Meet Jack. He’s just appeared in his nursery nativity play, in an adorably fleecy sheep costume with black face paint on his button nose. Not so long ago, you saw him grinning as widely as his Halloween pumpkin. In the summer, he was shrieking in the sea. A year ago, he was smearing cake on his face. You’ve even seen his ultrasound when he was the size of a peanut.In fact, whether you’ve met Jack or not, you’ve got a pretty good idea of what his three years of existence look like because he’s all over your social feeds. Parents...

29 MINUTES AGO