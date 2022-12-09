Read full article on original website
crawfordcountynow.com
Area prep basketball roundup Dec. 10
Bucyrus (1-3, 0-2 N10): Shots 11-36; 3-pt. shots 3-11 (Malachi Bayless, Blayne Barto, Tyson O’Brien); Free throws 1-4; Rebounds 13 (Noah Burke 3); Turnovers 14. Scoring: Tyson O’Brien 1 0 3, Blayne Barto 3 0 7, Noah Burke 3 0 6, Kam Lewis 1 0 2, Malachi Bayless 3 0 7, Tyrone Mass 0 1 1.
crawfordcountynow.com
Late surge gets Carey past Wynford
HOLMES TOWNSHIP — Trailing the entire game, Wynford finally came all the way back to take a 38-36 lead entering the fourth quarter. But it was Carey which responded the rest of the way. The Blue Devils scored the first six points of the final frame, retaking the lead, before using strong athletic ability to get to the basket to outscore the Royals, 17-9 to run away with a 59-47 win Saturday night.
crawfordcountynow.com
Joseph C. Wilson
Joseph C. Wilson, age 69, of Bucyrus, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:40am at Bucyrus Community Hospital. Joe was born on June 4, 1953 in Bucyrus to James A. and Kathryn C. “Katie” (Green) Wilson, both of whom are deceased. He married Susan Ann Baker on June 4, 1978, and she survives in Ashland, Ohio.
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud Has One Last Shot to Polish Buckeye Legacy As Ohio State's Playoff Hopes Rest Largely on His Shoulders
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is raking in the accolades. Since the regular season concluded, Stroud was named a Heisman Trophy finalist for a second-straight season, placing third, and also won the Big Ten's Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year and Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year, after capturing both a season ago.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Enters Peach Bowl As Underdog, A Role Buckeyes Have Often Thrived In, for First Time in Two Years
Dating back to the start of the 2021 season, Ohio State has been favored to win every football game it has played. The Buckeyes have been betting favorites to win all of their last 25 games, and were a double-digit favorite entering 22 of them – their first 11 regular-season games both last year and this year. The only games in the past two seasons in which oddsmakers have projected Ohio State’s opponent would even keep the game within single digits were each year’s Michigan game – both of which the Buckeyes lost by double digits – and last year’s three-point Rose Bowl win over Utah.
crawfordcountynow.com
James “Jim” F. Wade
James “Jim” F. Wade, age 68, passed away on November 29, 2022 in Bucyrus, Ohio. Jim was born to the late Joe Wade and Bessie “Ammons” Wade on October 17, 1954, in Willard Ohio. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters.
wktn.com
Details of Friday’s Injury Crash in Kenton Released
An injury accident occurred this past Friday afternoon in Kenton. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, 19 year old Hailey Melvin, of Kenton, was driving east on West North Street and failed to yield from the stop sign at North Detroit Street. Her vehicle was struck by...
crawfordcountynow.com
Carol Arlene (Knappenberger) Moran
Carol Arlene (Knappenberger) Moran, 97 of Bucyrus passed away on Thursday December 8, 2022 at Carlisle Place in Bucyrus. Carol was born May 21, 1925 in Liberty Twp., Crawford County to the late B. Walter and Alma A. (Cover) Knappenberger. She was married June 24, 1967 to Robert H. Moran who preceded her in death on March 10, 1998. She was also preceded in death by brother Donald Knappenberger.
crawfordcountynow.com
Robert Francis Echelberry Jr
Robert Francis Echelberry Jr., 91, died peacefully Saturday, December 10, 2022 at his home under the care of his family and Southern Care Hospice. He was born November 5, 1931 in Upper Sandusky to the late Robert Sr. and Alice Ann (Shawberry) Echelberry and raised in Plymouth where he graduated from high school in 1950. He served in the US Army from 1952-1954. Bob worked many jobs over the years, including Timken, managing Lawson’s stores in Galion and Bucyrus, and finishing his career with FoodTown grocery store.
crawfordcountynow.com
Jaci Vaughn
Jacquelyn C. Vaughn, 57, died peacefully in her sleep Friday, December 9, 2022. Her health had been in decline for the past year. Jaci was born September 1, 1965 in Bucyrus to Charles M. and Elizabeth A. (Brooks) Vaughn. She grew up in Galion, graduating with the GHS Class of 1983. She then served briefly in the armed forces and returned to Crawford County where she raised her children. She had recently moved to Upper Sandusky where she enjoyed activities with her neighbors at Essex Place Senior Living.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Columbus metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
hometownstations.com
Lima man loses his life in rollover crash on State Route 196
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man was killed in a rollover crash in rural Allen County this morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 58-year-old Patrick Henry was found dead in the crash on State Route 196, just south of 117. Troopers say the crash happened just after 7 a.m. Monday morning. Henry was heading north when his vehicle went off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail and overturned. They say that Henry was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. His body will be taken to the Lucas County coroner's office for an autopsy. The crash remains under investigation.
CFB world reacts to Ohio State QB dissing Michigan legend
Desmond Howard, the 1991 Heisman Trophy winner, created headlines at the 2021 Heisman ceremony when he took a potshot at finalist C.J. Stroud, the quarterback of the Ohio State Buckeyes, the arch-rival to Howard’s Michigan Wolverines. Howard and Stroud were back in New York City on Saturday night for the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony. Stroud Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State QB dissing Michigan legend appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Field of Giant Corn Cobs in Dublin Ohio
Each giant ear of corn stands six feet three inches tall and weighs over 1500 pounds. Columbus, Ohio, artist Malcolm Cochran created this project. Previously, Cochran was a professor of sculpture at Ohio State University. The rich agricultural history of Dublin inspired him. Cochran researched the history of the plot...
13abc.com
Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -A juvenile male was found dead near a bike path on Monday morning. According to a statement released by the Tiffin Police Department, officers responded to a call around 9:13 a.m. of an unresponsive male that was found on or nearby a bike pathway near Hopewell Avenue.
Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
Kayak of missing Lake Erie kayaker found in Canada
The kayak that belonged to a missing man believed to have capsized on Lake Erie in early November has been found in Ontario, Canada.
peakofohio.com
Champaign County man cited for OVI after single-vehicle crash
A Champaign County man was cited after a single-vehicle crash late Friday night around 11 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding an injury crash on State Route 287, near County Road 28, in West Liberty. Deputies report Adam Rutan, 27, of North Lewisburg, was...
Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
