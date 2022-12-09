Read full article on original website
Lakers trade rumors: Multiple trade targets revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers have turned their season around, but a trade target could push them right over the edge into Finals contention. The Los Angeles Lakers started the season 0-5 and then went 2-10 in their first 12 games. Since then, they’ve gone 9-5 in the subsequent 14 games.
Zion Williamson had the coldest explanation for his extremely disrespectful dunk on the Suns
The New Orleans Pelicans are real. Really real. This team is legitimately an NBA title contender. The Pelicans proved it with their outright domination of the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, making them the unquestioned No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The team put the rest of the NBA...
Canon Curry adorably says hello to Klay after Steph interview
Steph Curry was all business after the Warriors' 123-107 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at Chase Center. Canon Curry, on the other hand, just wanted to say hi to the star of the night, Klay Thompson. Following the Warriors' impressive win in a rematch of the 2022...
RUMOR: Suns eyeing trade with West team Chris Paul will love
The Phoenix Suns have been linked with Kyle Kuzma as of late, but sure enough, he’s not the only one that the team is interested in as they look to get more help for Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Apparently, the Suns are also eyeing a potential deal with...
Report: Astros eyeing trade for noteworthy slugger
Jose Abreu might not be the only big bat that the defending champions bring in this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports on Monday that the Houston Astros are engaged in trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks on slugger Daulton Varsho. Nightengale adds, however, that the asking price for the 26-year-old Varsho remains steep.
Brandon Ingram took shots at Suns on social media after win
Zion Williamson was not the only New Orleans Pelicans player who had some fun at the Phoenix Suns’ expense on Friday. In a showdown of Western Conference titans, the Pelicans defeated the Suns in New Orleans by the final of 128-117. There was some drama at the end of the game when Williamson threw down a late dunk that angered the Suns.
Former Milwaukee Buck is the only guy to outscore Michael Jordan in a playoff series
Terry Cumming is the only player in history that can brag about outscoring MJ in the playoffs.
Los Angeles Lakers Player Files Restraining Order Against Friend
Lakers point guard Kendrick Nunn is seeking assistance from the police. According to Yahoo News, Nunn sought a restraining order against a former friend that he claims has made terrorist threats toward and attempted to extort him. He also alleges the man has threatened his family. Per the restraining order, the man in question is named Miles Harrison. Nunn is asking a judge to grant an order of protection against his friend to stay 300 yards away from himself, his partner Blen Mekonnen, and his two children. Nunn says his family needs immediate protection because of the "threats Miles has made I fear he could harm me and my family."
"We used to fight after every game, but through that fight, emerged someone like me" — Michael Jordan on the person who made him who he is today
Michael Jordan has always been vocal about crediting his family for his evolution as a player, specifically his older brother, Larry.
Lakers Rumors: Lakers Unwilling To Trade Both Picks Unless An All-Star Is Part Of Return?
Would two draft picks and Russell Westbrook's expiring deal entice a team with an All-Star to trade?
LeBron James Reacts To Carmelo’s Son Playing Against His Own
Kiyan Anthony is set to play the James brothers tonight. LeBron James has been in the NBA for 20 seasons now. Even now, he still has a lot to give the game. For instance, Dennis Schroeder recently made the claim that LeBron wants to play until the age of 45. This would be an incredible feat, however, who knows if Schroeder’s comments are accurate?
“I'm gonna kick his ass one day” — when Michael Jordan trolled a teammate so bad he wanted to fight the NBA legend
MJ was not just an amazing player, but also a master of mind games. Find out about the trolling that almost drove his teammate Stacey King to fighting him.
Lakers Reportedly Made Significant Trade Offer
Amid a recent surge that has seen them go from 2-10 to 10-15, the Los Angeles Lakers look to be buyers rather than sellers at the February trade deadline. With that in mind, they're apparently already making offers. According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers have...
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Subtle Warning Message To His Teammates After Shocking Defeat Against The Rockets
The 2022-23 NBA season is full of amazing teams that are legit contenders to win the title. The Milwaukee Bucks are certainly among those and have proven that by maintaining a good record so far this season. But even the best of the teams can have off days, and that...
"I heard you paid off your student loans with your first NBA paycheck, is that true?” — J.J. Redick can't believe Derrick White had student debt as an NBA player
Former NBA sharpshooter J.J. Reddick was amazed Derrick White had student loans when he made the NBA.
Yankees Rumors: Left field options picking up steam, one lowkey option bubbling to surface
The New York Yankees have already situated their right field spot with Aaron Judge on a nine-year, $360M deal. Reports have consistently indicated they are in hot pursuit of starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, despite hitting a snag in negotiations over longevity. Adding an elite pitcher like Rodon is more of...
Lakers Rumors: Knicks, Lakers Talked Cam Reddish Deal Earlier This Month
The Lakers hope to make a valuable trade as they eye roster improvements.
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Chris Paul’s Dirty Elbow To The Face Goes Viral
Chris Paul was called out over the weekend. Chris Paul is a player who has gotten a ton of criticism over the years. There are a lot of NBA fans out there who actually don’t care for him that much. This is because Paul has delivered some dirty plays. Additionally, he has a reputation for being a bit of a choker in the playoffs.
Kyrie Irving Wears Two Pairs of Nikes During Nets Game
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving switched shoes during last night's game against the Atlanta Hawks.
