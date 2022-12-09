Louisiana cracks down on oil tanks almost two years after explosion killed 14-year-old girl

ATLANTA — The Georgia Solar Energy Association has named Public Service Commission Vice Chairman Tim Echols its Solar Advocate of the Year. Echols, from the day he took office in 2011, has made solar a top priority in his service to Georgia, the group said. That contribution has been significant. In fact, before he took office, he installed solar thermal on his Winterville home. In the summer of 2011, he rented the Sam Shortline train dubbing it the “Solar Express” and conducted a solar seminar in Plains.

