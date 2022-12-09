Louisiana cracks down on oil tanks almost two years after explosion killed 14-year-old girl

Read full article on original website
Transgender inmate scheduled for Jan. 3 execution asks Missouri governor for mercy
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri prisoner sentenced to die Jan. 3 for stabbing an ex-girlfriend to death 19 years ago in Earth City is asking Gov. Mike Parson for mercy. The death warrant is in the name of Scott A. McLaughlin, who is being held in protective custody at the men’s prison in Potosi. McLaughlin is transgender woman, Amber McLaughlin, and has been making the transition the past few years in prison.
Gov. Brown commutes sentences of 17 inmates on Oregon's death row
Gov. Kate Brown has commuted the sentences of 17 inmates on Oregon’s death row to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, effective Wednesday, Dec. 14. She made the announcement Tuesday, Dec. 13 as one of her final actions before she leaves office Jan. 9. When she took office...
Oklahoma fares better than most of the U.S. in occupational licensing
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma’s occupational licensing burdens for those required to have a certification or permit to work fare better than 65 percent of the nation, a newly-released study by the Institute of Justice concludes. According to the third edition of “License to Work: A National Study of...
Oregon judge upholds temporary restraining order on Measure 114 permitting requirement
BURNS — The same Oregon judge who temporarily blocked Measure 114 from becoming law last week heard arguments Tuesday, Dec. 13, in Burns over whether the voter-approved measure should be put on hold for months — or longer — as a legal challenge brought by gun groups makes its way through the courts.
American Red Cross prepares for storm relief
SHREVEPORT, La. - The aftermath of the severe storms on Tuesday has left the ArkLaTex with devastating damages, injuries and fatalities. The American Red Cross of North Louisiana has been on standby to provide relief for those that have been affected. “We’ve been working with local officials and the sheriff’s...
Massive elk sets new archery record: Largest in Pennsylvania history
Hunting guide Matt Lutz called it the "Dagger Bull." With Lutz's help, hunter Dave Kammerdiener was able to enter the record books with a once-in-a-lifetime hunt this past September. A post on Trophy Rack Lodge's Facebook page states that "Dave Kammerdiener, guided by Trophy Rack Lodge’s Matt Lutz, takes his...
Lower Saucon residents concerned about possible landfill expansion
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - The Bethlehem Landfill in Lower Saucon Township has big plans to expand, but people living nearby have big concerns. We met Ginger Lee Petrie on her horse farm in Lower Saucon Township. "My husband Bruce and I have owned it since 1987," said Petrie. It's...
Georgia taxpayers to pay $1M for workforce training at new cosmetics plant
(The Center Square) — Georgia taxpayers are on the hook to cover more than $1 million in workforce training for a global beauty company opening a Savannah-area facility. On Wednesday, state officials confirmed KISS USA, a global beauty company, will spend $121 million on a Bryan County facility. Company officials said they plan to create more than 395 new jobs at the facility at The Cubes at Interstate Centre II.
Insecticide Resistance in Alfalfa Weevil Documented in Wyoming, UW Extension Reports
A new publication released by the University of Wyoming Extension assesses insecticide resistance in alfalfa weevil populations in Wyoming, Montana and Utah. Suggestions for preventing and combating resistance are also provided. Resistance occurs when economically damaging levels of the pest survive after labeled rates of an insecticide are properly applied.
North Carolina lawmakers critical of hurricane rebuilding delays at hearing
(The Center Square) — North Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday grilled officials leading the state's hurricane recovery over delays that have left thousands waiting for relief years after the destruction. The Joint Legislative Commission on Governmental Operations' four-hour hearing featured testimony from representatives from Legal Aid North Carolina, the North...
What to Expect This Christmas Travel Season
With Christmas right around the corner, many people are packing their bags and heading out for holiday travel…. According to AAA nearly 113 million Americans including over 600,000 Idahoans will be traveling this Christmas season. That is a 3% increase from a year ago and almost a full return to pre-pandemic levels.
PSC's Tim Echols honored by solar energy group
ATLANTA — The Georgia Solar Energy Association has named Public Service Commission Vice Chairman Tim Echols its Solar Advocate of the Year. Echols, from the day he took office in 2011, has made solar a top priority in his service to Georgia, the group said. That contribution has been significant. In fact, before he took office, he installed solar thermal on his Winterville home. In the summer of 2011, he rented the Sam Shortline train dubbing it the “Solar Express” and conducted a solar seminar in Plains.
Wolf administration implores Pennsylvanians to have anti-overdose drug on hand
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf counts his last days in office, his administration continues to encourage the public and public workers to access an anti-overdose drug to save a life. In Hershey this week, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and the Department of...
Governor '1,000% better' after pneumonia hospitalization
Gov. Eric Holcomb is feeling "1,000% better" compared to two weeks ago when he was hospitalized with pneumonia. The Republican chief executive spent three days and two nights at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis after seeking treatment for what he believed was the flu but turned out to be a lung infection.
Ten years after introduction, Michigan ponders future of Right to Work
(The Center Square) – Proponents are stating their case for right to work as this week marks the 10th anniversary of the passage of Michigan’s Right to Work law. The same advocates warn about the potential repeal of RTW in the state on the eve of Democratic majorities in both the state’s House of Representatives and Senate as well as a Democratic governor reelected for another four-year term.
State finances to dip slightly next year, panel projects
DES MOINES — State revenue is projected to fall slightly in the coming state budget year, according to the latest projections from a panel published Wednesday. Total state revenue is estimated to be just more than $9.6 billion in fiscal 2024 – the budget year that starts July 1 – which is down from the $9.8 billion recorded in the current budget year, according to the panel. That’s a dip of 1.9%.
Texas crooner William Beckmann performing in Bertram for a good cause
Friday night at The Globe Theatre will be full of Christmas cheer for a good cause when Texas singer/songwriter William Beckmann takes the stage. Beckmann, a 27-year-old Del Rio native, is stopping in Bertram on an eight-night tour across Texas to benefit the community of Uvalde, which is still rebuilding after a mass shooting at a local elementary school last May.
Holcomb looking ahead to next legislative session, not next job
Hoosiers should not expect any announcements about Gov. Eric Holcomb's political future any time soon. The Republican chief executive said Wednesday in an interview with The Times that he's solely focusing his energies on the annual four-month legislative session that begins Jan. 9, 2023, and he's not looking ahead to any public- or private-sector opportunities that may be available when his second four-year term ends in early 2025.
