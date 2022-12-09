ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star

The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Boston Celtics Wanted To Land Anthony Davis But Were Warned Against It By A Prominent Member Of The Pelicans Organization

The Boston Celtics have nothing to complain about so far this season, they are the best team in the NBA so far. Despite a loss in one of their recent outings, the Celtics look like the team to beat this season after going all the way to the NBA Finals last season. But Boston's team could have looked a lot different if certain things had gone differently.
Lakers Notes: Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Trade Rumors

“From the outside, I don’t sense resistance on his part this year,” Van Gundy said, via Mannix. “I don’t see him pouting about coming off the bench. He’s not making passive-aggressive comments in the media. I see acceptance from a guy who’s trying to make it work.”
Mark Cuban voices complaint to NBA about Giannis Antetokounmpo

Mark Cuban is officially taking it up with the manager. The Dallas Mavericks owner revealed to reporters on Monday that the team previously called the NBA to complain about Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s lengthy free-throw routine. The two teams met on Nov. 27 (a 124-115 victory for the Bucks), after which the Mavericks brought up the issue to the league office. Cuban says the NBA replied that they would start enforcing the 10-second count on Antetokounmpo. However, the two sides played again last Friday (this time a narrower 116-115 win for Milwaukee), and Cuban says that Antetokounmpo was taking up to 12 seconds to shoot.
Lakers And Knicks Reportedly Held Conversations About A Trade: Evan Fournier For Patrick Beverley And Kendrick Nunn

Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks are both not where they wanted to be this season. The Lakers find themselves within a reasonable distance of the playoff spots, but they're still picking up losses here and there. And the Knicks are not doing very well in the Eastern Conference either, their decision not to add a superstar in the offseason means they are very much mediocre this season.
Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks talked Patrick Beverley trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are not being quiet about their pursuit of more shooters to team up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Meanwhile, the New York Knicks have already shaken up their rotation after a pedestrian 14-13 start to the season. Could these two big-market teams get together for an in-season trade?
Report: Knicks tried to swap Evan Fournier for Lakers’ 2 vets

The New York Knicks are trying to unload displaced rotation players Evan Fournier and Cam Reddish as trade season looms. Fournier and Reddish were linked to the Los Angeles Lakers in multiple reports. The Athletic reported Monday that the Knicks and Lakers had discussed trade concepts. One of those concepts...
