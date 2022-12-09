ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, MD

2 men killed hours apart Thursday in Dorchester County

By Bryna Zumer
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
Police are investigating two homicides that happened a few hours apart on the Eastern Shore on Thursday evening.

They were both reported a few blocks apart, in Cambridge, Dorchester County, starting at about 7:15 p.m.

First, Taijay Brian Daniels, 24, of Cambridge, was found shot and killed at Pleasant and Race streets, apparently after being shot during a robbery, said police. He had been shot in the torso and the head.

At about 10 p.m., another Cambridge man - 69-year-old Lory Eugene Fields - was found shot in a yard on High Street near Douglas Street. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Maryland State Police are helping Cambridge police investigate the two murders.

