Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Herald-Journal
USU football: Pair of in-state recruits commit to Aggies as PWOs
It was a successful Monday for Utah State’s football program from a recruiting standpoint. That’s because a pair of current high school seniors from the Beehive State pledged their commitment to the Aggies. Alta wide receiver/cornerback Noah Flores announced his intention of becoming an Aggie, as did Cedar Valley defensive lineman Bryan Vogl. Both athletes recently received preferred walk-on offers from USU.
BREAKING: Four-star CB Smith Snowden commits to Utah
The No. 4 player in the state of Utah has decided to become a Ute.
BYU Hosts Utah Commit Mateaki Helu for Official Visit
On Sunday morning, the BYU football program wrapped up its biggest official visit weekend of the year. BYU hosted the majority of its 2023 commits along with some of its top remaining 2023 targets this weekend. One of the players on an official visit was Utah commit Mateaki Helu, the Cougars are trying to flip the Utah pledge late in the recruiting cycle. Mateaki is the younger brother of BYU running back Nukuluve Helu.
Defensive Lineman Talitu'i Pututau Commits to BYU
On Sunday morning, the BYU football program wrapped up its biggest official visit weekend of the year. BYU hosted the majority of its 2023 commits along with some of its top remaining 2023 targets this weekend. One of the players on an official visit was defensive lineman Talitu'i Pututau from West High School. Shortly after his visit, Talitu'i announced his commitment to BYU.
kslsports.com
No. 15 Utah Women’s Basketball Beats Rival BYU In Provo
SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah women’s basketball team remained undefeated as they beat the BYU Cougars, 76-59, in Provo in a game where the Utes never fell below a 10-point lead. The Utes were led by the tremendous scoring of Alissa Pili. Pili scored 28...
saturdaytradition.com
Key Utah TE announces Rose Bowl plans following 2022 season
Penn State now knows at least one player the Nittany Lions will not have to prepare for in the Rose Bowl against Utah. Sunday evening, star tight end Dalton Kincaid announced he would not be participating in the Rose Bowl due to an injury. Kincaid is Utah’s leading receiver and will be moving on to the 2023 NFL Draft after the season officially wraps up.
23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region
A tour bus heading from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah crashed on Monday morning, flipping onto its side and injuring dozens of passengers. The post 23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region appeared first on Local News 8.
Yardbarker
Siaki Ika (DT): Browns Prospect Profile
Siaki Ika was a four star recruit coming out of East High School in Salt Lake City, Utah in the class of 2019. He held offers from schools like USC, Florida, and Alabama but chose to commit to Louisiana State University. He went on to play 13 games throughout two seasons for the Tigers in a rotational role on the interior defensive line. In 2021, he transferred to Baylor and went on to become one of the most physically imposing and dominant defensive tackles in college football over the next two years.
Herald-Journal
Tour bus crash in Utah sends 21 to hospital amid snowstorm
TREMONTON, Utah (AP) — A tour bus crashed in northern Utah on Monday morning, injuring passengers and sending 21 to a nearby community hospital as snowstorms slickened the roads throughout the region. The Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah had 33...
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you like having a burger with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
KUTV
Many school districts staying on schedule as storm moves across Wasatch Front
Monday morning's snowstorm was affecting some morning commuters, but it's looking like all but one school is remaining on schedule as planned. Not all delay and closure information is immediately available to the public at large, though. Some school districts forego updating the schedule publicly and will instead send parents and guardians a mobile alert, text, phone call or email.
18-year-old Oregon woman passes away after tubing accident at Deer Valley
A woman staying at Deer Valley died over the weekend following a tubing accident on the mountain after hours. According to Deer Valley spokeswoman Emily Summers, the incident took place around 9 p.m. Saturday night. The woman, an 18-year-old from Oregon, was tubing with friends and collided with one of...
The Best Place To Live In Utah
An in-depth study recently determined that this fascinating area in Salt Lake City is the most desirable spot to settle in the great state of Utah.
KSLTV
Hundreds without power in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman
RIVERTON, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power is investigating after hundreds of residents in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman lost power Friday afternoon. According to a 1:50 p.m. tweet from RMP, the outage is affecting 2,808 customers across those three Utah cities. A tweet from Herriman City explained the outage is...
Herald-Journal
Bodily, LaRae Jensen (Stokes)
Jensen Bodily LaRae Stokes Jensen Bodily 78 Lewiston, Utah passed away December 8, 2022. Funeral services will be on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at 11 am in the Lewiston 2nd Ward Chapel, 10 S. 1600 W., Lewiston, Utah. Viewings will be held Wednesday from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston, Idaho and Thursday from 9:30-10:30 am at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
KUTV
Little Cottonwood Canyon reopened, traction law remains for U.S.-189 and Big Cottonwood
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon was reopened at 8 a.m. after a morning of avalanche mitigation. Roughly 10 minutes prior to the estimated reopening at 8 a.m., UDOT reported that the Unified Police Department of Salt Lake escorted traffic up to the Seven Turns area.
Teen paralyzed in snowboarding accident
A West Haven teen is recovering in the ICU and is lucky to be alive after breaking his neck in a snowboarding accident.
Dual award of 2030, 2034 Winter Games backed by U.S. Olympic officials
U.S. Olympic leaders back dual award of 2030 and 2034 Winter Games but not ready to say Salt Lake City should be in possible permanent site rotation. Read more.
kslnewsradio.com
UHP urging drivers to be prepared for winter conditions as storm hits Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm is moving through Utah, and the Utah Highway Patrol is reminding people to be mindful while driving. The UHP said they are ready to deal with any weather situations that might show up during the day. Trooper Kelley Jensen said drivers can...
KSLTV
Snowstorm hits No. Utah, impacting morning commutes and some schools; avalanche warning issued
SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm warning will be in effect through Tuesday morning for the northern Wasatch Front as snow showers move into the area. Snow has made for a messy morning commute north of Salt Lake City while Salt Lake and Utah counties have mainly seen cloudy skies and light snow showers Monday morning.
Comments / 0