Logan, UT

Herald-Journal

USU football: Pair of in-state recruits commit to Aggies as PWOs

It was a successful Monday for Utah State’s football program from a recruiting standpoint. That’s because a pair of current high school seniors from the Beehive State pledged their commitment to the Aggies. Alta wide receiver/cornerback Noah Flores announced his intention of becoming an Aggie, as did Cedar Valley defensive lineman Bryan Vogl. Both athletes recently received preferred walk-on offers from USU.
LOGAN, UT
CougsDaily

BYU Hosts Utah Commit Mateaki Helu for Official Visit

On Sunday morning, the BYU football program wrapped up its biggest official visit weekend of the year. BYU hosted the majority of its 2023 commits along with some of its top remaining 2023 targets this weekend. One of the players on an official visit was Utah commit Mateaki Helu, the Cougars are trying to flip the Utah pledge late in the recruiting cycle. Mateaki is the younger brother of BYU running back Nukuluve Helu.
PROVO, UT
CougsDaily

Defensive Lineman Talitu'i Pututau Commits to BYU

On Sunday morning, the BYU football program wrapped up its biggest official visit weekend of the year. BYU hosted the majority of its 2023 commits along with some of its top remaining 2023 targets this weekend. One of the players on an official visit was defensive lineman Talitu'i Pututau from West High School. Shortly after his visit, Talitu'i announced his commitment to BYU.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

No. 15 Utah Women’s Basketball Beats Rival BYU In Provo

SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah women’s basketball team remained undefeated as they beat the BYU Cougars, 76-59, in Provo in a game where the Utes never fell below a 10-point lead. The Utes were led by the tremendous scoring of Alissa Pili. Pili scored 28...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saturdaytradition.com

Key Utah TE announces Rose Bowl plans following 2022 season

Penn State now knows at least one player the Nittany Lions will not have to prepare for in the Rose Bowl against Utah. Sunday evening, star tight end Dalton Kincaid announced he would not be participating in the Rose Bowl due to an injury. Kincaid is Utah’s leading receiver and will be moving on to the 2023 NFL Draft after the season officially wraps up.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Siaki Ika (DT): Browns Prospect Profile

Siaki Ika was a four star recruit coming out of East High School in Salt Lake City, Utah in the class of 2019. He held offers from schools like USC, Florida, and Alabama but chose to commit to Louisiana State University. He went on to play 13 games throughout two seasons for the Tigers in a rotational role on the interior defensive line. In 2021, he transferred to Baylor and went on to become one of the most physically imposing and dominant defensive tackles in college football over the next two years.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Herald-Journal

Tour bus crash in Utah sends 21 to hospital amid snowstorm

TREMONTON, Utah (AP) — A tour bus crashed in northern Utah on Monday morning, injuring passengers and sending 21 to a nearby community hospital as snowstorms slickened the roads throughout the region. The Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah had 33...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you like having a burger with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Many school districts staying on schedule as storm moves across Wasatch Front

Monday morning's snowstorm was affecting some morning commuters, but it's looking like all but one school is remaining on schedule as planned. Not all delay and closure information is immediately available to the public at large, though. Some school districts forego updating the schedule publicly and will instead send parents and guardians a mobile alert, text, phone call or email.
LOGAN, UT
KSLTV

Hundreds without power in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman

RIVERTON, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power is investigating after hundreds of residents in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman lost power Friday afternoon. According to a 1:50 p.m. tweet from RMP, the outage is affecting 2,808 customers across those three Utah cities. A tweet from Herriman City explained the outage is...
RIVERTON, UT
Herald-Journal

Bodily, LaRae Jensen (Stokes)

Jensen Bodily LaRae Stokes Jensen Bodily 78 Lewiston, Utah passed away December 8, 2022. Funeral services will be on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at 11 am in the Lewiston 2nd Ward Chapel, 10 S. 1600 W., Lewiston, Utah. Viewings will be held Wednesday from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston, Idaho and Thursday from 9:30-10:30 am at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
LEWISTON, UT

