Siaki Ika was a four star recruit coming out of East High School in Salt Lake City, Utah in the class of 2019. He held offers from schools like USC, Florida, and Alabama but chose to commit to Louisiana State University. He went on to play 13 games throughout two seasons for the Tigers in a rotational role on the interior defensive line. In 2021, he transferred to Baylor and went on to become one of the most physically imposing and dominant defensive tackles in college football over the next two years.

