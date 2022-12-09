With Hanukkah approaching in a few weeks, you may be searching for a kosher restaurant around NYC to enjoy a nice meal at. Since there’s nearly a 15% Jewish population across the city, it’s no secret why there’s so many amazing kosher places to pick from. Plus, because ingredients at these spots are curated under such strict dietary restrictions, the quality is as fresh as you can get. To help your search, here are some of the best kosher kitchens across NYC: This no frills kosher joint in Queens serves shish kebabs, fresh-cut salads, famous rice pilaf and so much more. With a focus on Central Asian specialties (think Uzbekistan, Turkey, Russia), their beautifully prepared food is something you should definitely experience. Where: 9209 63rd Drive, Queens This contemporary kosher steakhouse in Downtown Manhattan serves up mouthwatering meats and a French-Asian menu that includes sushi & Wagyu beef. Plus, their vast wine room and open restaurant floor plan makes it one of our favorite spots for a group or family dinner! Of course, we recommend the meats!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO