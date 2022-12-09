Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Major grocery store chain closing another New York locationKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWest Orange, NJ
Related
10 Best Kosher Restaurants In NYC Right Now
With Hanukkah approaching in a few weeks, you may be searching for a kosher restaurant around NYC to enjoy a nice meal at. Since there’s nearly a 15% Jewish population across the city, it’s no secret why there’s so many amazing kosher places to pick from. Plus, because ingredients at these spots are curated under such strict dietary restrictions, the quality is as fresh as you can get. To help your search, here are some of the best kosher kitchens across NYC: This no frills kosher joint in Queens serves shish kebabs, fresh-cut salads, famous rice pilaf and so much more. With a focus on Central Asian specialties (think Uzbekistan, Turkey, Russia), their beautifully prepared food is something you should definitely experience. Where: 9209 63rd Drive, Queens This contemporary kosher steakhouse in Downtown Manhattan serves up mouthwatering meats and a French-Asian menu that includes sushi & Wagyu beef. Plus, their vast wine room and open restaurant floor plan makes it one of our favorite spots for a group or family dinner! Of course, we recommend the meats!
Soak At This Scandinavian-Inspired Outdoor Spa In Williamsburg
With multiple trips to winter markets to complete your shopping list and all the other errands and activities to do during the holidays, it’s easy to forget to check in with yourself this time of year. Not to mention, the cold doesn’t make it any easier! Well, what if we told you we know the perfect way to pamper yourself during these hectic winter months? For those looking to detox from all of the seasonal stress, head over to The William Vale’s Winter Spa for a revitalizing experience that’ll feel like hitting the reset button. Featuring red cedar saunas with panoramic views of the city, the Scandinavian-inspired al-fresco spa has been known to relieve muscle strain, invoke deeper sleep, and remove toxins from the body. Services also offer a dip in the red cedar hot tubs located on the hotel’s stunning outdoor terrace.
Inferno at NYPD evidence warehouse in Brooklyn may burn for days
Firefighters were responding to the three-alarm fire at 700 Columbia St. in Red Hook, which is the location of the NYPD’s Erie Basin Auto Pound.
NBC New York
NYPD Warehouse for DNA, Troves of Criminal Evidence Destroyed in Brooklyn Inferno
An untold amount of "biological evidence" linked to New York City crimes dating back decades was destroyed or damaged in a raging inferno that devoured an NYPD warehouse off the Brooklyn waterfront Tuesday, authorities say. The fire, which broke out around 10:40 a.m. at the Erie Basin Auto Pound in...
pix11.com
Flatbush residents voice concerns ahead of supermarket closure: 'we're in trouble'
A grocery store chain will be closing its location in Flatbush next month, leaving residents worried that their Brooklyn neighborhood may turn into a food desert. Flatbush residents voice concerns ahead of supermarket …. A grocery store chain will be closing its location in Flatbush next month, leaving residents worried...
therealdeal.com
Adams’ first rezoning plans centers on 46-block stretch of the Bronx
The city’s rezoning plans in the Bronx and Brooklyn is quickly coming into focus as the mayor announces the first steps to his “moonshot” goal. The city’s proposed rezoning of a 46-block stretch of the borough is already kicking into high gear, City Limits reported. The Department of City Planning is starting public hearings this week and the application is expected to begin the Universal Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP) by the summer.
A New 10,000-Square-Foot Food Hall Is Opening In Union Square
Urbanspace, NYC’s beloved market maker, is opening their newest food hall in Union Square on Wednesday, December 14th just a stones throw away from their festive holiday market (one of the best rated holiday markets in the world!). Spanning 10,000 square feet at Zero Irving with an extensive back patio, the food hall will feature 13 food vendors from well-known establishments to budding concepts. “The Union Square-14th Street neighborhood has been eagerly awaiting the opening of Urbanspace Union Square at the new Zero Irving tech center and we are thrilled the day has arrived,” said Ed Janoff, Acting Executive Director...
9-foot-tall Notorious B.I.G. statue raised in Downtown Brooklyn
The sculpture is made of bronze, stainless steel, and resin. It includes speakers that play some of The Notorious B.I.G's greatest hits.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Giant crane falls off truck at BQE entrance in Brooklyn Heights
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — A large crane fell off a truck as it was moving up the Atlantic Avenue ramp to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE) during the morning rush on Monday, according to Linda DeRosa, president of the Willowtown Association. Willowtown is a distinctive sub-neighborhood tucked into the southwest section...
Winning lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Nassau
NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday. Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check […]
archpaper.com
Mayor Eric Adams wants to build 500,000 apartments in New York City
Last week New York City Mayor Eric Adams debuted a housing plan with over 100 reforms intended to make it easier to build homes throughout the five boroughs. “Get Stuff Built” has an extremely ambitious, “moonshot” goal to build half a million new homes in the next decade to ameliorate a housing shortage that’s reached crisis proportions.
Homeless New Yorkers tell why they avoid shelters: The 'drama' is part of it
A homeless encampment in Lower Manhattan sits empty. As Mayor Eric Adams ramps up his plans to address rising homelessness, homeless New Yorkers explain why they’d rather live on streets instead of city shelters. [ more › ]
Boyfriend arrested in deadly stabbing of Harlem teen
NEW YORK -- The boyfriend of 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence is now under arrest in her stabbing death.Zyaire Crumbley, 18, was charged with murder late Monday night.Domestic violence activists say they are heartbroken by the case and working to support the victim's family. Stephanie McGraw, the CEO of a nonprofit called WARM, told CBS2's Tim McNicholas she went to the police station, introduced herself to Lawrence's mother, and helped comfort her through that devastating night."We help her through her grieving process and we are just there to support her," McGraw said.Police said Crumbley stabbed Lawrence in the neck Sunday at an apartment...
Rodents, critters invade Brooklyn housing complex; residents plead for help
A community in Brooklyn is under siege from a cast of unwanted invaders.
bkreader.com
Public Housing Residents in BK Are Helping the NYC Comptroller Audit NYCHA
A committee of 21 New York City Housing Authority residents — which was assembled by NYC Comptroller Brad Lander — just had its first meeting this month to discuss how public housing in NYC can be improved. The inaugural resident committee was put together to assist the Comptroller’s...
NYC hospital group hit with cyber attack
NEW YORK -- A New York City hospital group has been battling a cyber attack that forced critical services to go offline. The New York Times reports One Brooklyn Health was hit by the attack in late November. Several major hospitals were affected, including Interfaith Medical Center, Brookdale Hospital and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center. Work stations used to access medical records, order prescriptions and fill in patient charts were shut down at one point, forcing doctors and nurses to use pen and paper. The FBI is investigating.
bronx.com
Help Identify The Murderer Of Eric Rentas, 35
The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual depicted in the attached surveillance photograph and video clip, who is wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred within the confines of the 75th Precinct in Brooklyn. Details are follows. On Monday,...
Brothers 12 and 15 have been missing since Friday from New York City
NEW YORK, NY – Two brothers from the West Farms section of the Bronx have been missing since Friday, and now police are asking the public for assistance locating them. 15-year-old Jessiah Campbell and 12-year-old Justice Campbell were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx on Friday at around 8 am. At the time of their disappearance, Jessiah was wearing a blue Nike hoodie, jeans, and a black do-rag. Justice was wearing his dark blue school shirt, black pants, and grey Yeezys, At this time, police have no leads or information regarding their whereabouts. The post Brothers 12 and 15 have been missing since Friday from New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
bkreader.com
‘Run Jews, Get Out of Here!’: Assailants with Tasers Chase Jews in Flatbush
A group of Jewish boys was chased by attackers firing a taser gun and shouting “Run Jews! Get out of here!” in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, the local chapter of Shmira, a Jewish public safety group, reported on Sunday. […] Click here to view original web page at www.jpost.com.
85-year-old woman with walker attacked and robbed in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – Brazen criminals in New York City have no limits when it comes to choosing their victims as crime continues to spiral. On Friday, an 85-year-old woman using a walker to get inside her apartment building at 74-10 35 Avenue in Queens was the latest innocent victim in the city. The woman was approached by a black male suspect inside the apartment lobby and attacked. He forced her to the ground while she was using her walker to return to her apartment. After pushing her to the ground, the suspect took her purse, leaving her helpless on The post 85-year-old woman with walker attacked and robbed in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Secret NYC
New York, NY
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT
Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.http://secretnyc.co/
Comments / 0