Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) doubled down on his previous criticisms of former President Donald Trump, blaming him for recent Republican electoral disappointments. In an appearance on CNN, Hutchinson gave his after-action report on the tepid GOP performance in the midterm elections following the final nail in the coffin, Herschel Walker's runoff defeat in Georgia on Tuesday. The Arkansas governor argued that the results of the elections show that voters still support Republican principles but reject Trumpian elements. When host Erin Burnett asked Hutchinson what he would say to Republicans who believe Trump is the path to victory, he repudiated the former president.

