FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sen.-elect Katie Britt prepares to serve Alabama in U.S. Senate
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been one month since Alabama elected Katie Britt to the United State Senate. Sen.-elect Britt says since then, she’s been putting together her team and making sure she has constituent services set up in Alabama on day one. For now, she’s settling into D.C. and awaiting committee assignments with an […]
Richard Shelby: Alabama’s Santa Claus senator enters the transfer portal
After 36 years of bringing home the bacon to Alabama, Sen. Richard Shelby enters the transfer portal - to retirement. Here’s one of my first cartoons featuring Shelby. This one’s from 2003. His office asked for a signed print. Why wouldn’t they? Dude is looking good, right?
Retired Air Force officer who entered Senate chamber in tactical gear found guilty in Jan. 6 case
A judge on Wednesday found a Texas man guilty on six charges for entering the Capitol and the Senate chamber during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, in tactical gear. Prosecutors said retired Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Brock, 55, spent 37 minutes inside the building, at times rifling through paperwork on senators’ desks and at one point picking up a discarded pair of plastic flex-cuffs. Brock was arrested four days after the riot.
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other records
Alena Analeigh Wicker (born in 2008 or 2009) became the youngest black person in U.S. history to get admitted into medical school at the age of 13. The news of Alena's history-making record only broke out in July 2022 but she also holds two other records in addition to this major accomplishment.
NOLA.com
For oil industry fights in Congress, Louisiana now lacks a seat at an important table
WASHINGTON – An announcement over the Thanksgiving holiday caused Louisiana's Republican congressional delegation to go after Democratic President Joe Biden — an attack that also underscored the state’s political vulnerability on energy issues. It all started when the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control gave...
Washington Examiner
‘There’s a cost’: Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson asperses value of Trump endorsement
Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) doubled down on his previous criticisms of former President Donald Trump, blaming him for recent Republican electoral disappointments. In an appearance on CNN, Hutchinson gave his after-action report on the tepid GOP performance in the midterm elections following the final nail in the coffin, Herschel Walker's runoff defeat in Georgia on Tuesday. The Arkansas governor argued that the results of the elections show that voters still support Republican principles but reject Trumpian elements. When host Erin Burnett asked Hutchinson what he would say to Republicans who believe Trump is the path to victory, he repudiated the former president.
wdhn.com
Local DCS secretary recognized with statewide award
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— The secretary for Highlands Elementary School was awarded Secretary of the Year by The Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools. Crystal Shelley, the winner of the 2022 Secretary of the Year for District 2 in the state of Alabama, has served Dothan City Schools for over 20 years.
4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Alabama considers alternative teacher prep programs in effort to address staff shortages
Alabama’s teacher shortage is leveling off, state education officials said Thursday, but there are still chronic shortages in some subject and geographical areas. “I think we have turned a corner on the teacher shortage,” Alabama Superintendent Eric Mackey said, citing recent state actions such as teacher raises of up to 21%. Those moves caused some teachers to stave off retirement, easing some staffing crunches.
'Already a catalyst': City, county agree to pour millions more into whitewater
With less than six months left until the planned opening day for a sprawling Montgomery whitewater park, the city and county have both agreed to commit more government money to the project — up to $20 million total — to cover the costs of an expanding scope as well as pandemic delays and inflation.
