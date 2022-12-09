Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
chattanoogacw.com
Truck strikes Komatsu worker on Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga Monday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A truck struck a worker for Komatsu who was crossing Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga early Monday morning, say Chattanooga Police. The man who was struck was rushed to the hospital with "major trauma," a CPD spokeswoman tells us. We have a crew on the scene...
WTVC
WDEF
“Give Back Classic” Collects Toys for Children in Need
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Firefighters and Postal Workers came together at Brainerd High School this afternoon for a charity basketball game. “The Give Back Classic” consisted of two teams of 12 firefighters versus 12 postal workers inside of the High-Jackson Gymnasium. Attendees were asked to bring toys to the...
WTVC
Chattanooga Holiday Market starts this weekend at the Chattanooga Convention Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how the Chattanooga Holiday Market has been a holiday tradition for locals and visitors wanting a special, local shopping experience. Held at the Chattanooga Convention Center for the first three weekends in December. Stay connected with Chattanooga Market.
WTVC
Mollie Beal of Clifton Hills Elementary School: Educator of the Week for December 12th
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This week we recognize Mollie Beal, a first grade teacher at Clifton Hills Elementary School. Ms. Beal is kind and caring, and treats her students like they are her own kids. She is loved by students and parents alike, and makes a big impact on her...
beckersasc.com
Tennessee medical office building sold for over $7M
A 17,837-square-foot medical office building has sold for $7.4 million in Chattanooga, Tenn., according to a Dec. 12 report from ReBusiness Online. CHI Memorial is fully occupied by three tenants, Skin Cancer and Cosmetic Dermatology, CHI Memorial and Center MedSpa. The buyer and seller of the property were both undisclosed.
WDEF
Parkridge drops challenge to new Ringgold hospital
RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Officials at Parkridge Health System say they have dropped their appeal of the certificate of need ruling for a new hospital in the Ringgold area. CHI Memorial planned to build a new hospital on Battlefield Parkway, but Parkridge challenged it as being in their territory.
WTVC
66-year-old La Vergne man missing, could be heading to Chattanooga, says TBI
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says they need the publics help in finding 66-year-old Gregory Cook. Cook is 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to TBI. He was last seen Thursday, and he was wearing a...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Composting Facility Planned Near Downtown Chattanooga, TN for Yard, Food Waste
A South Carolina company is planning to build a composting facility on a 5.5-acre tract just outside downtown Chattanooga that’s slated to start operation by mid-2023. Atlas Organics is seeking a permit from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for the location at 1045 E. 23rd St. Megan Turner of the Spartanburg, South Carolina, company said Wednesday that Atlas plans to compost yard and food waste. The facility also will offer a retail operation to sell the compost, she said in a telephone interview. “Anybody can buy some,” Turner said, adding that landscapers are common purchasers of its soil amendment as well as residents. “People can buy compost directly from us.”
WTVC
Judge sets conditions for Budgetel in East Ridge to reopen
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For the first time since a judge, the owner, and affected residents toured the inside of the now-vacant Budgetel extended stay motel in East Ridge, we're getting a clearer picture of what needs to happen for the property to reopen. Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp...
WTVC
Woodmore Elementary bus crash victim remembered on her 16th birthday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Every year on December 11th, Latasha Ballard wears purple. She drives a purple car, in a purple t-shirt and wears a purple hat. All purple... because it was Cordayja’s favorite color. “She was the sweetest girl ever, she didn’t do anything wrong, she was always...
WTVC
WTVC
USPS temporarily closes South Chattanooga post office Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Just weeks before Christmas, USPS has temporarily closed the South Chattanooga post office due to "safety reasons." This is the post office located on the 1000 block of West 40th Street:. USPS says this will only affect retail operations and that the P.O. Box lobby will...
WTVC
Crash kills 35-year-old man west of Dayton Sunday night
DAYTON, Tenn. — A crash killed a 35-year-old man west of Dayton Sunday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The accident happened a little after 8:30 p.m. on Cranmore Cove Road near Cliftview Lane. A THP report says the driver, Bobby Hickman of Tennessee, was heading north...
WTVCFOX
Brainerd High student arrested, found with firearm and marijuana, HCSO says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Brainerd High School student was arrested Monday after police found the student had a firearm and marijuana stashed in a chip bag, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. HCSO says a teacher at the school smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the...
WTVC
Bomb threat made on Hamilton County school bus Monday, HCSO says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A bomb threat was made on a Hamilton County Department of Education school bus Monday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. HCSO located the bus and evacuated it so deputies could search it. They say no threat was found. HCSO says there is no threat...
WTVC
WDEF
Police: Man shot during robbery attempt
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police say a man was shot this evening in what looks like a robbery attempt. It happened before 6PM in the 2300 Block of E 18th Street Place near the foot of Missionary Ridge. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators...
WTVC
Attorney files class-action suit on behalf of former Budgetel residents
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Another lawsuit is being filed on behalf of a former Budgetel resident, after many were evicted from the motel with little notice last month. There are over 10 defendants in this lawsuit, filed by Attorney Robin Flores, including the City of East Ridge, the Hamilton country government and multiple East ridge antique stores and businesses.
WTVC
"Retention is punishment" Tennessee NAACP brings awareness to affects with retention law
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee passes the third grade reading retention law for the 2022/2023 school year. With this law any third grade student who does not pass as proficient in reading on one test means they fail the third grade and get held back. Members of...
