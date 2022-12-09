ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Chattanooga Wellness: Pain can be crippling

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Shawn Jones talks about how pain can be crippling, but Dr. Shawn Jones has the highest quality machines to minimize your daily pain in only a few sessions. Stay connected with Chattanooga Wellness. (423) 790-5000. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

“Give Back Classic” Collects Toys for Children in Need

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Firefighters and Postal Workers came together at Brainerd High School this afternoon for a charity basketball game. “The Give Back Classic” consisted of two teams of 12 firefighters versus 12 postal workers inside of the High-Jackson Gymnasium. Attendees were asked to bring toys to the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
beckersasc.com

Tennessee medical office building sold for over $7M

A 17,837-square-foot medical office building has sold for $7.4 million in Chattanooga, Tenn., according to a Dec. 12 report from ReBusiness Online. CHI Memorial is fully occupied by three tenants, Skin Cancer and Cosmetic Dermatology, CHI Memorial and Center MedSpa. The buyer and seller of the property were both undisclosed.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Parkridge drops challenge to new Ringgold hospital

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Officials at Parkridge Health System say they have dropped their appeal of the certificate of need ruling for a new hospital in the Ringgold area. CHI Memorial planned to build a new hospital on Battlefield Parkway, but Parkridge challenged it as being in their territory.
RINGGOLD, GA
wasteadvantagemag.com

Composting Facility Planned Near Downtown Chattanooga, TN for Yard, Food Waste

A South Carolina company is planning to build a composting facility on a 5.5-acre tract just outside downtown Chattanooga that’s slated to start operation by mid-2023. Atlas Organics is seeking a permit from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for the location at 1045 E. 23rd St. Megan Turner of the Spartanburg, South Carolina, company said Wednesday that Atlas plans to compost yard and food waste. The facility also will offer a retail operation to sell the compost, she said in a telephone interview. “Anybody can buy some,” Turner said, adding that landscapers are common purchasers of its soil amendment as well as residents. “People can buy compost directly from us.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Judge sets conditions for Budgetel in East Ridge to reopen

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For the first time since a judge, the owner, and affected residents toured the inside of the now-vacant Budgetel extended stay motel in East Ridge, we're getting a clearer picture of what needs to happen for the property to reopen. Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

USPS temporarily closes South Chattanooga post office Friday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Just weeks before Christmas, USPS has temporarily closed the South Chattanooga post office due to "safety reasons." This is the post office located on the 1000 block of West 40th Street:. USPS says this will only affect retail operations and that the P.O. Box lobby will...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Crash kills 35-year-old man west of Dayton Sunday night

DAYTON, Tenn. — A crash killed a 35-year-old man west of Dayton Sunday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The accident happened a little after 8:30 p.m. on Cranmore Cove Road near Cliftview Lane. A THP report says the driver, Bobby Hickman of Tennessee, was heading north...
DAYTON, TN
WDEF

Police: Man shot during robbery attempt

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police say a man was shot this evening in what looks like a robbery attempt. It happened before 6PM in the 2300 Block of E 18th Street Place near the foot of Missionary Ridge. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Attorney files class-action suit on behalf of former Budgetel residents

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Another lawsuit is being filed on behalf of a former Budgetel resident, after many were evicted from the motel with little notice last month. There are over 10 defendants in this lawsuit, filed by Attorney Robin Flores, including the City of East Ridge, the Hamilton country government and multiple East ridge antique stores and businesses.
EAST RIDGE, TN

