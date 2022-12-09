A fake Romeo charmed more than 100 women with promises of romance, then scammed them. Now he's going to prison

If you've just seen the bonkers trailer for Cocaine Bear, you might be wondering about that dubious-sounding "inspired by true events" claim that flashes on the screen. Well, believe it or not, the premise is all too real. As hinted by the title, Elizabeth Banks's action-comedy tells the story of a black bear who eats several packages of cocaine, which had been accidentally airdropped into a Georgia forest in a botched smuggling operation. Fueled by a drug-induced rage and an apparent desire for more cocaine, the bear embarks on a killing spree, wreaking havoc on the local population. Meanwhile, those drug smugglers, led by the late Ray Liotta in his final role, search the wilderness for their missing stash, never suspecting they're in danger of becoming bear food.

