A fake Romeo charmed more than 100 women with promises of romance, then scammed them. Now he's going to prison

An Arizona cult leader accused of taking more than 20 women and girls as wives 'constantly' said he wanted to kiss and touch his underage daughter, FBI says
The man told his underage daughter that "if his feelings were right, he would make her have a child," according to an FBI affidavit.
Grandmother of Georgia toddler Quinton Simon, who was found dead in landfill, arrested
The grandmother of a Georgia boy who was found dead in a landfill has been arrested on a charge related to juvenile court
A Young Girl Seemingly Vanishes Without a Trace — 13 Years Later, the Truth Comes Out
Like any teenager, 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel just wanted to go on spring break with her friends. It wouldn't be a huge undertaking as she lived in Chili, N.Y. and was heading to Myrtle Beach, S.C. Despite being told by her parents she couldn't go, Drexel went anyway. According to Dateline,...
Woman who helped hide Vanessa Guillén’s body pleads guilty
A Texas woman who helped mutilate and conceal the body of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday, prosecutors said. Cecily Aguilar, 24, helped the man who killed Guillén dispose of her body and lied to investigators, the U.S. attorney’s office for Western Texas said in a statement.
Man fakes his own death after raping stepdaughter
A military veteran who faked his death after raping and impregnating his 14-year-old stepdaughter was sentenced Monday to 21 months in prison for the scheme.
Manager told 13-year-old she’d get killed if she refused to work at business, feds say
Many migrants, including the girl, were forced to work at the Virginia laundry facility, prosecutors say.
Woman who drugged, robbed men, killing one, is sentenced to prison
A woman who pleaded guilty in federal court for her part in a sweeping cross-country scheme in which she drugged and robbed men, leaving one Metairie resident dead in 2017, was sentenced Thursday to 45 months in prison. Before U.S. District Court Judge Eldon Fallon issued her sentence, Dominique Berry...
‘Pay the money or we will kill you.’ Former teaching assistant blackmailed ex, feds say
He demanded sex and $30,000 from a former Missouri student, authorities said.
Texas woman accused of scamming online boyfriend out of $1.2 million, used money at casinos: report
Lorraine Rew, 46, of Texas, is accused of scamming an Indiana man she was involved in a relationship with over the internet out of $1.2 million, a report says.
Elizabeth Holmes, Wife of San Diego Evans Hotels’ Heir, Sentenced to Prison for Theranos Fraud
A California judge sentenced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, wife of San Diego-based Evans Hotels‘ heir William “Billy” Evans, to 11 years and three months in prison for defrauding investors in her now-defunct blood testing startup that was once valued at $9 billion. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila...
Prosecutors in Whitmer kidnap plot say life sentence fits
Federal prosecutors told a judge Monday that a life prison sentence would be justified for the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, saying his goal to turn the country...
Biden administration approves Washington state request to offer health insurance to undocumented immigrants
The Biden administration has approved an application by Washington state to expand health insurance access for all residents regardless of immigration status by allowing it to forgo requirements set by the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Treasury Department approved Washington’s application for a State Innovation Waiver,…
Mexican authorities hunting for 'Ted Bundy'-like serial killer after 3 found dead in Tijuana
Police in Mexico are searching for a man suspected of killing three women in Tijuana that they have compared to the notorious American serial killer Ted Bundy.
Biden's Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft
A Biden Administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
Prosecutors: Murdaugh killed family to gain pity, distract
A judge will determine whether evidence of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's alleged financial crimes are admissible in an upcoming double-murder trial that has drawn worldwide attention for its bizarre twists
Washington Man Sentenced to Four Years in Prison After Trying to Join ISIS
A Seattle man who attempted to travel to the Middle East and join the Islamic State group of Iraq and al-Sham was sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday. Elvin Hunter Bgorn Williams, 22, was arrested by federal agents last year at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport while attempting to board a flight to Egypt, where he planned to attend an ISIS training camp in the Sinai Desert, according to court records. He was charged with providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.
A New York college student has gone missing while studying abroad in France, his family says
The family of an American college student studying in France is asking for help finding him after they say he hasn't been heard from in more than two weeks. Kenny DeLand Jr. is a senior at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, New York, who has been studying at the University of Grenoble Alpes, according to his family.
Twitter twisted its rules, ignoring objections from numerous executives in banning Trump
The 'Twitter Files' most recent bombshell concerns the suspension of former President Donald Trump's account after the events on January 6, 2020.
Be Patient: Sam Bankman-Fried Could Go to Prison for a Very, Very Long Time
It has now been more than a month since the CoinDesk report that unraveled Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange, what could be one of the largest and most egregious criminal frauds in human history. But we’re still getting a steady stream of horrifying revelations, like desiccated victims being excavated from a serial killer’s basement on live TV. On the brighter side, we also have some fresh insight into the severe consequences Bankman-Fried and his co-conspirators are likely to face.
Yes, Cocaine Bear is based on the true story of a bear who ate way too much cocaine
If you've just seen the bonkers trailer for Cocaine Bear, you might be wondering about that dubious-sounding "inspired by true events" claim that flashes on the screen. Well, believe it or not, the premise is all too real. As hinted by the title, Elizabeth Banks's action-comedy tells the story of a black bear who eats several packages of cocaine, which had been accidentally airdropped into a Georgia forest in a botched smuggling operation. Fueled by a drug-induced rage and an apparent desire for more cocaine, the bear embarks on a killing spree, wreaking havoc on the local population. Meanwhile, those drug smugglers, led by the late Ray Liotta in his final role, search the wilderness for their missing stash, never suspecting they're in danger of becoming bear food.
