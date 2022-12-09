Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vero Beach Museum of Art’s - ART AFTER DARKKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersPort Saint Lucie, FL
January 2023 Vero Beach EventsKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
IRCSO Saves the Puppies!: 2 arrested in link to Operation Blue's CluesKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Gifford Shooting: "Why is no one asking more questions?"Kristin Leigh WilsonGifford, FL
Related
Greenacres woman loses $40,000 after falling for Zelle scheme
The owner of a medical and psychiatric services clinic called Contact 5 after losing $40,000 when her Zelle account was hacked by someone claiming to be with Chase Bank.
cbs12.com
Driver charged when police stop a party of 5 in a car reported stolen
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A license plate recognition system sent an alert "that a stolen vehicle recently entered the city of Boynton Beach from Gateway Boulevard and Seacrest" Boulevard on Sunday evening, Nov. 27. A police officer continued in the arrest report, “The vehicle was described as a...
WPBF News 25
Second business in West Palm Beach plaza reports being victimized by check washing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another West Palm Beach business has come forward as a victim of check washing. It’s the second business in the last month to report the issue. The first business is a doctor's office located in a strip mall along Village Boulevard and 45th Street. The second one is an engineering firm right across the street.
cbs12.com
Police looking for 75-year-old man with dementia
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for 75-year-old, Walter McDade. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said McDade has dementia and left his residence in Port St. Lucie this afternoon in a 2014 Black Ford Mustang convertible. The tag is HSV-P71. Officers says time is of...
cw34.com
Fatal hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach. During the early hours of Dec. 12, an unknown person was driving east on Okeechobee Boulevard. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said that at the same time, Javier Pacheco, 43,...
cbs12.com
Police search for answers after shooting in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for answers after a man was killed in a shooting over the weekend. Fort Pierce police say on Saturday, Dec. 10, units responded to a call regarding a shooting on Avenue B just before 3 a.m. Once on scene, police found...
Deputies search for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver who they say left the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
cbs12.com
Man arrested in Palm Beach County for fatal shooting in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A South Florida man was arrested in Palm Beach County, a month after deputies say he shot and killed a man in Pompano Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Nov. 16 at around 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to a call of a reported shooting on West Copans Road in Pompano Beach.
cbs12.com
Deputies looking for missing 62-year-old man in St. Lucie County
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for a 62-year-old man who hasn't been seen for four days. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Carlos Cini, 62, was last seen on Friday, Dec. 9 at his job on 2800 N Highway A1A in Fort Pierce. Cini was seen on surveillance video walking westbound on Shorewinds Dr., wearing an orange shirt, gray jogging pants and he was carrying a small bag.
cbs12.com
Home invasion suspects from out of town charged with stealing safe that contained $736,000
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There’s a second arrest after a home invasion in which robbers stole a safe that had about $736,000 in cash. That violent incident happened more than nine months ago, back in February, near West Palm Beach. The home was south of Forest Hill Boulevard, between Jog Road and Military Trail.
Florida Man “Falls Flat” In Attempts To Escape U.S. Marshals, Deputies
Florida man, Zanja Stinson, was wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Improper Exhibition of a Firearm. According to deputies, early Thursday morning, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force attempted to arrest Stinson on his
cbs12.com
Delray Beach Police in need of toys for annual drive
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Help brighten a child's Christmas this year. The Delray Beach Police Department is in need of more toys for their annual toy drive. They are looking for stuffed animals and scooters for pre-teen and teenaged boys and girls. They also need body wash and...
New clues sought after mother mysteriously disappeared 25 years ago
There is a renewed push to find out what happened to a West Palm Beach woman who vanished more than 25 years ago.
cbs12.com
Man dies after driving into Lake Ida Canal
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died after driving into a canal in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Roy Hummert, 60, left the Hive Waterfront Restaurant on the evening of Dec. 11 and got in his vehicle. Deputies say Hummert accelerated...
treasurecoast.com
BOLO: 62 YO Male in Fort Pierce
BOLO out of Fort Pierce…. Suffers from depression and anxiety. Carlos left his place of work on the morning of 12/9/22 (2800 North SR A1A 34949). He left his phone and wallet behind. He was spotted on camera at the nearby Cumberland Farms. Shortly after, he was seen walking towards the nearby bridge. That is the last time.
One-car accident claims SUV driver near Shoppes of Ibis in WPB
WEST PALM BEACH — An early morning crash claimed the life of an SUV driver Saturday after he struck a utility pole on Northlake Boulevard and the vehicle burst into flames, city police said. West Palm Beach police received a call at 3:50 a.m. Saturday from a vehicle-monitoring subscription...
cbs12.com
Man convicted in 2016 stabbing, death of 17-year-old girl
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was convicted in the stabbing death of a 17-year-old girl. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in 2016, Bryan Augustin, who was 18 at the time, stabbed Kayla Storey to death. Augustin was sentenced to life in prison in 2017...
cbs12.com
Puppy mill, shootings, and kittens: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. 'Operation Blue's Clues:' Puppy mill shut down in Vero Beach. After a months-long investigation, deputies said they were able to shut down a puppy mill and arrest two people involved. The Indian River...
Hit-and-run accident in West Palm Beach kills bicyclist
Two Good Samaritans helped West Palm Beach Police apprehend a motorist who is suspected of striking and killing a bicyclist Friday night and then fleeing the scene, city police said Saturday. The hit-and-run accident occurred on Okeechobee Boulevard near Sansburys Way at about 5 p.m. Friday, West Palm Beach police said. The motorist...
cbs12.com
Missing 15-year-old from Palm Beach County found
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A teen that was reported missing on Sunday has been found. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was looking for 15-year-old Jenniffer A Ramirez Jimenez who was last seen in West Palm Beach. Deputies say she was last seen getting into a gray...
Comments / 0