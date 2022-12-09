Read full article on original website
Near-freezing temperatures chill Southern California
You’d better bundle up before you head out for the day. Temperatures across the Los Angeles area were in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning, even reaching 32 degrees in Ventura. Locations like Burbank, Woodland Hills, Pasadena, and San Bernardino saw near-freezing temperatures, and frost was spotted in some areas of the Southland. While temperatures […]
Watch a train bulldoze through feet of snow in California’s Donner Pass
The orange locomotive plows through the powder with ease in northern California, clearing a path for other trains making their way through the Sierra Mountains.
What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?
A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, but experts say the drought is far from over.
Storm Moves Out of Southern California, Leaving a Cold Night Ahead
Storm moving out as of afternoon 12-12-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. Unlike airlines that say, "We know you have choices when flying", here at Southern California Weather Force I digress and will say in closing "I know you don't have any other choices in weather forecast, so have a safe day/night and the next few days as I go into hibernation mode."
spectrumnews1.com
Winter storm wallops state for several days
A dynamic winter storm will drive in all types of precipitation across the state for the next several days. Impacts could be pretty significant for portions of the state. Travel may become extremely dangerous at times due to snow and ice accumulations on the roads. Heavy snow and a coating of ice could also lead to some power outages.
California Hit by ‘Atmospheric River Event’ That Brought Several Feet of Snow
An atmospheric river event is barreling through the West coast this weekend, blanketing California in a thick layer of snow and forcing more than 10 million people across the country to brace for the monstrous storm. As the storm raged through California, highways shut down, trees fell, and flood and avalanche warnings lit the state all the way from the coast to Lake Tahoe. And according to forecasters, that was just the beginning.
KTLA.com
Recent coyote attacks in Southern California the fault of people, expert says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct a misspelled name. Humans are largely to blame for the recent string of coyote attacks on pets and humans in the Los Angeles area, according to at least one wildlife expert. “Typically, coyotes are very shy and want to avoid...
Climate Change to Make Massive California Earthquake Even More Devastating
Records show California is overdue for a magnitude 8 earthquake, and scientists warn that wildfires and landslides may make the destruction even worse.
Southern California Drivers Stranded In Mountains After Powerful Snow Storm
Watch the video footage here.
natureworldnews.com
Raging Storm to Bring Torrential Rainfall in California and Southwest Before Hitting Inland US Next Week
A major storm system is traversing the Western US this weekend, bringing potential torrential rainfall in California and Southwest before hitting the central and southern states early next week. The raging storm is expected to also bring mountain snow and showers, affecting coastal areas of the Golden State. Details of...
paininthepass.info
Chilly Temperatures In This Weeks 5 Day Forecast
Southern California, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> This weeks weather forecast for Monday December 12 through Friday December 16 for Southern California. Check out the 5-day forecast below in your area. Cajon Pass/Inland Empire Valley Area Weather:. Monday will be cold, mostly cloudy with chances of rain showers, and...
spectrumnews1.com
Events, cross promotion key to small town Main Street success
MT. HOREB, Wis. — Many small towns across Wisconsin count on holiday shoppers coming from larger cities nearby. In the case of Mt. Horeb, that means getting Madison-area residents to make the 25 minute drive down Highway 18 to shop in town. Rachel Lacasse-Ford serves as the executive director...
Shopping secrets for Californians to save money at Target
Photo of Target storefrontPhoto byPhoto by Elvert Barnes (Creative Commons) As you know, the prices for basically all goods and services are much higher this holiday season. So how can you save some money while buying those holiday gifts at Target? Well, I'm going to share with you some simple ways to save some of your hard-earned money as you shop at Target.
Nearly 400K Californians eligible for medical insurance through free service
Hundreds of thousands of Californians are now eligible for medical insurance through the free service Covered California under the Affordable Care Act.
One California City Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
goldrushcam.com
California Department Of Fish And Wildlife And National Park Service Announce Evaluation Underway For World-Famous Mountain Lion, P-22, In The Santa Monica Mountains In Southern California
December 13, 2022 - The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and National Park Service (NPS) have successfully tranquilized the mountain lion known as P-22 and transported him to a wild animal care facility for a full health evaluation. After an initial assessment by qualified veterinarians, the lion was deemed to be in stable condition and is undergoing additional veterinary evaluation.
Is a front license plate required in California?
With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through California without a front license plate attached.
More California Black Pregnant Women May Soon Receive $1,000 Monthly Checks
A guaranteed income program for Black pregnant women in San Francisco is set to expand to other counties in California.
WBBJ
Officials grant California girl’s request to keep unicorn
LOS ANGELES (AP) – Rules are rules. Animal control officials in Southern California have granted permission for a little girl to keep a unicorn at home, provided she follows strict guidelines. Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control this week shared a letter it received from a child named...
RSV, flu and COVID are putting stress on Inland Empire hospitals
California hospitals are treating an influx of patients with a variety of respiratory viruses. Dr. Mark Ghaly, the secretary of California Health and Human Services, said the number of patients rivals some of the hardest moments of the pandemic. In the Inland Empire, lines are long at urgent care centers and hospitals are filling up.
