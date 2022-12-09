ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KTLA

Near-freezing temperatures chill Southern California

You’d better bundle up before you head out for the day. Temperatures across the Los Angeles area were in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning, even reaching 32 degrees in Ventura. Locations like Burbank, Woodland Hills, Pasadena, and San Bernardino saw near-freezing temperatures, and frost was spotted in some areas of the Southland. While temperatures […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Storm Moves Out of Southern California, Leaving a Cold Night Ahead

Storm moving out as of afternoon 12-12-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. Unlike airlines that say, "We know you have choices when flying", here at Southern California Weather Force I digress and will say in closing "I know you don't have any other choices in weather forecast, so have a safe day/night and the next few days as I go into hibernation mode."
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Winter storm wallops state for several days

A dynamic winter storm will drive in all types of precipitation across the state for the next several days. Impacts could be pretty significant for portions of the state. Travel may become extremely dangerous at times due to snow and ice accumulations on the roads. Heavy snow and a coating of ice could also lead to some power outages.
WISCONSIN STATE
Outsider.com

California Hit by ‘Atmospheric River Event’ That Brought Several Feet of Snow

An atmospheric river event is barreling through the West coast this weekend, blanketing California in a thick layer of snow and forcing more than 10 million people across the country to brace for the monstrous storm. As the storm raged through California, highways shut down, trees fell, and flood and avalanche warnings lit the state all the way from the coast to Lake Tahoe. And according to forecasters, that was just the beginning.
CALIFORNIA STATE
paininthepass.info

Chilly Temperatures In This Weeks 5 Day Forecast

Southern California, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> This weeks weather forecast for Monday December 12 through Friday December 16 for Southern California. Check out the 5-day forecast below in your area. Cajon Pass/Inland Empire Valley Area Weather:. Monday will be cold, mostly cloudy with chances of rain showers, and...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

R.A. Heim

Shopping secrets for Californians to save money at Target

Photo of Target storefrontPhoto byPhoto by Elvert Barnes (Creative Commons) As you know, the prices for basically all goods and services are much higher this holiday season. So how can you save some money while buying those holiday gifts at Target? Well, I'm going to share with you some simple ways to save some of your hard-earned money as you shop at Target.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Department Of Fish And Wildlife And National Park Service Announce Evaluation Underway For World-Famous Mountain Lion, P-22, In The Santa Monica Mountains In Southern California

December 13, 2022 - The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and National Park Service (NPS) have successfully tranquilized the mountain lion known as P-22 and transported him to a wild animal care facility for a full health evaluation. After an initial assessment by qualified veterinarians, the lion was deemed to be in stable condition and is undergoing additional veterinary evaluation.
CALIFORNIA STATE

