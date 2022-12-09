Read full article on original website
Butts County Jail Blotter
The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Cory Wayne Byrd♦ , 42, Teamon...
Barnesville woman charged in crash that killed Jackson couple
An arrest has been made in connection with the Oct. 14 automobile accident that killed Jackson couple Kevin Sims and Christain ”Cece” Webb Sims. The accident occurred on Ga. Highway 36 East in Lamar County. Faith Alexis Hill, 22, of Barnesville has been charged with two counts of...
Becky Ramsey, Alice Walker to present piano, organ concert
COVINGTON — Becky Ramsey and Alice Walker will present an Organ and Piano Concert on Sunday, Dec. 18, at Covington First United Methodist Church, 1113 Conyers St., Covington. The concert will begin at 3 p.m. Repertoire for the concert will be sacred, classical and Christmas selections.
Revamped Georgia roster, new head coach Mike White giving Bulldog basketball fans hope
Although the season is still very young, the Georgia men’s basketball team is giving its fans reasons to finally feel optimistic after four mostly disappointing years under previous coach Tom Crean. With new coach Mike White and with a host of new faces, the Bulldogs (7-3) have already won...
Breaking: Two Georgia Bulldogs Named First Team AP All-Americans
Two Georgia Football players have been named to the 2022 AP All-America Team First Team. Safety Christopher Smith and defensive lineman Jalen Carter were both named AP First Team All-Americans. Jalen Carter: 29 tackles, 7.0 tackles for a loss, 3.0 sacks. Christopher Smith: 50 tackles, 3 interceptions, 5 passes defended,...
