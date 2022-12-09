ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Crier: Week of Dec. 9

Holiday Sing-Along on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Garden Park from 2 to 4 p.m. Bring your singing voices, joyous spirit, treat or snack to share—an event for the whole family. Members of the Garden Band will lead the singing. Enjoy the South Laguna Community Garden Park at 31610 Coast Highway. For more information and to donate SouthLaguna.org/garden.
Wet Weather Continues in SoCal, With Snow Expected in Mountains

After record rainfall amounts Sunday, the wet weather continued Monday as a storm swept over Southern California, with icy conditions making travel to the mountains very dangerous. More isolated showers are expected Monday in Los Angeles County, and brr, it's going to be cold out there. Monday is expected to...
Kalaveras Cantina Urbana is now open in Orange, to mixed reviews

Kalaveras Cantina Urbana has opened its first restaurant in Orange County. They are occupying the former location of famed The Chili Pepper, which closed after 46 years during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a chain with 13 other locations, mostly in Los Angeles. They are known for the decor, which...
Letter: Senior’s Thanksgiving Dinner A Lovely Day

I was recently approached by John, the manager of Vista Aliso Senior Housing here in Laguna Beach to help serve Thanksgiving dinner to the seniors who would otherwise be alone that day. Gelson’s provided the already prepared turkey and ham. The residents of the community each brought a side dish to accompany the meal. The tables and decorations were beautifully set up by Margaret. The residents and friends all commented on how they were so thankful for such a lovely day!
New bars in San Clemente offer transporting decor and drinks

The disarming setting at intimate bar Jane includes Italian chinoiserie wallpaper, an 1880s French reception desk, and a 1950s Austrian crystal chandelier. The stylish Girl Grey cocktail—tea-infused gin, Gentian amaro, yuzu, and egg white—arrives in an antique crystal cup and saucer; ask for it whether it’s on the list or not. A hub for whiskey lovers, Jane offers several flights and collaborates on its own single-barrel four-grain bourbon with Blinking Owl Distillery. It shares a kitchen with the highly regarded Cellar restaurant; eats include rotating flatbreads and a Prime petite filet. 158 Avenida Del Mar, 949-388-3051, bar-jane.com.
Rain-soaked SoCal leads to difficult conditions

Consistent rain made for difficult conditions across the Southland on Sunday, leading to at least two water rescues, a toppled tree and potential mud and debris flows. Residents in a flood-prone Sun Valley neighborhood said they have to stay inside on rainy, windy nights because of the debris that builds up outside their homes.
Heavy snow hits Southern California mountains, stranding some drivers

A snow storm that hit Southern California overnight prompted California Highway Patrol escorts over the Grapevine Monday morning and left drivers stranded in the San Bernardino Mountains. Escorts across the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine area were in place before 4 a.m., according to a tweet from Caltrans District 6. Signs in the area read […]
Storm system moves into SoCal, flooding some streets

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Steady rain fell on the Southland Sunday, with minor flooding, mud and debris flows closing some roads. In Orange, firefighters and paramedics pulled a man from the river during a swift water rescue in the area of the Santa Ana River and Garden Grove Boulevard.
One dead, one rescued from Orange County flood control channel

ANAHEIM, Calif.- Firefighters in Orange County Monday warned people to remain clear of flood control channels during rain storms after one person was found dead and another was rescued. Anaheim firefighters located the body of a transient man in the channel in the 700 block of Loara Avenue at about...
