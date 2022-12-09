I was recently approached by John, the manager of Vista Aliso Senior Housing here in Laguna Beach to help serve Thanksgiving dinner to the seniors who would otherwise be alone that day. Gelson’s provided the already prepared turkey and ham. The residents of the community each brought a side dish to accompany the meal. The tables and decorations were beautifully set up by Margaret. The residents and friends all commented on how they were so thankful for such a lovely day!

LAGUNA BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO