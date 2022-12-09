Geisinger Medical Centers certified as Comprehensive Heart Attack Centers

Shown at the CHAC certificate presentation are from left, first row: Brian Enochs, The Joint Commission business development, government and external relations vice president, Eddie Ruiz, Geisinger senior data analyst, Sharon Yurkiewicz, Geisinger Central Region quality and safety director, George Ruiz, MD, Geisinger Cardiology Department chair, Cinde Bower-Stout, Geisinger cardiovascular quality manager, Patrick Phelan, The Joint Commission hospital certification executive director, Alex Zimmerman, Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute vice president, Nancy Krempasky, Geisinger Level I heart attack program nurse coordinator, David Eickemeyer, The Joint Commission hospital certification associate director, Catherine Caldwell, Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute associate vice president, Mary Frances Suter, Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute associate vice president, Michael Fitzpatrick, MD, Geisinger Medical Center associate chief medical officer, Vishal Mehra, MD, Geisinger advanced cardiac imaging chief, Ashley Schade, American Heart Association regional vice president, Lora Urbas, Geisinger quality nurse coordinator, Meghan Gagorik, American Heart Association Northeast PA development director, and Michelle Bolles, American Heart Association quality, outcomes, research and analytics senior vice president. Submitted photo

DANVILLE – Representatives from The Joint Commission and American Heart Association recently met Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute leaders in Danville to award Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Geisinger Community Medical Center for achieving Comprehensive Heart Attack Center certification.

The medical centers were the first three hospitals in the country to earn certification, setting a national precedent for coordination among teams who care for chest-pain patients.