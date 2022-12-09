Geisinger Medical Centers certified as Comprehensive Heart Attack Centers
Times Leader
3 days ago
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
DANVILLE – Representatives from The Joint Commission and American Heart Association recently met Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute leaders in Danville to award Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Geisinger Community Medical Center for achieving Comprehensive Heart Attack Center certification.
The medical centers were the first three hospitals in the country to earn certification, setting a national precedent for coordination among teams who care for chest-pain patients.
Five years ago, Penn State Health and Highmark Health announced a partnership that would invest $1 billion in the health and well-being of central Pennsylvanians. This collaboration included a shared promise: to create a world-class network of health care across the south-central PA region—one that provides greater choice, convenience and affordability.
DALLAS TWP. — Thanks to the efforts of a devoted group of Misericordia University students and their adviser, schoolchildren across the area will have access to a large collection of hygiene priducts and essential items that they may not be able to afford at home. After a successful supply...
SCRANTON, Pa. — This is how Beatrice Martinez donated to Scranton’s Women's Resource Center; by getting a haircut here at the Career Technical Center of Lackawanna County. “I normally pay double or triple the price of what I paid today. It kinda made me feel good to know that I was part of this for the very first time, so I would definitely do this again,” she said.
Business leader and philanthropist, Frank G. Pellegrino, has been recognized for his lifetime of service and charitable giving by the Central Pa. Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP).
On Nov. 16, National Philanthropy Day, Frank was presented with the Philanthropist of the Year Award in Mechanicsburg, with his family by his side.
“Susquehanna Health Foundation was honored to nominate Frank for the award. He embodies philanthropy and service,...
WEST NANTICOKE, Pa. — There was something for everyone at the 'Santa's Coming Soon' vendor show in Luzerne County. More than 45 vendors came to the Tilbury Community Center in West Nanticoke. The show kicked off with food trucks offering breakfast food, and later, there was an ugly Christmas...
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Luzerne County Historical Society hosted an afternoon of colonial hospitality at the Nathan Denison House in Forty Fort. The home was built in 1790. Visitors could tour the house, with costumed interpreters showing the way. Historical society members say learning about your area's history...
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton is issuing a ‘Code Blue’ for the week due to temperatures dropping below 20 degrees. According to city officials, temperatures will be dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and inclement weather expected to impact the area. Keystone Mission will assist the Weston Field House at 982 […]
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Nineteen employees were hired in Luzerne County government in November, according to the new monthly personnel report. Six are in Children and Youth. The agency’s new workers along with their positions and hourly compensation: Olivia Apolo-Velez, clerk/typist, $14.36; Amelia Collins, Amanda...
Funeral services have been set for the two Lehigh County firefighters who died while battling a house fire in neighboring Schuylkill County. The Community Fire Company of New Tripoli has announced arrangements for fallen firefighters Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber. The two were killed in a fire that is being...
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — It is quiet at the Greenview Alliance Church near Montoursville. More than 150 churchgoers have not been able to worship there for over a month due to issues with the roof. "Through inspection by engineers, we found out that the trusses were breaking above us,"...
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A lot has happened in Northeastern PA in the last 50 years, but for Lackawanna County, a real-estate reassessment was not one of those things, until recently. It started in Taylor, moved through Old Forge and Moosic, and has now arrived in Scranton. The first real-estate reassessment in Lackawanna County […]
NANTICOKE — A fire that broke out inside a Union Street residence in Nanticoke on Saturday left one dead and three displaced, according to the Nanticoke City Fire Department. A news release posted to the department’s Facebook page on Sunday afternoon detailed the incident, to which firefighters from Nanticoke,...
Clearfield, Pa. — PennDOT recently presented an employee from Clinton County an Innovation Award for his improvement to snow plow safety. Innovation Awards are given each year to employees who submit helpful ideas to PennDOT's online suggestion system.
Bruce Muthler of Clinton County received an award for refabricating snow plow blades with added curvature. A curved plow blade prevents snow from piling up high enough to obstruct the plow vehicle's windshield, greatly improving visibility. Thanks to the added visibility, plow drivers are better able to...
SUNBURY – District Justice Mike Toomey has announced his candidacy for Common Pleas Court Judge in Northumberland County. Toomey in his announcement says, “I have the experience and qualifications to best serve the people as their Judge. I feel I am the most qualified candidate based on my life’s experience as a prosecutor, veteran and Magisterial District Judge.”
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say one person is dead and three are displaced after a fire in Luzerne County Saturday night. First responders say they were called around 10:20 p.m. to a reported structure fire with entrapment in the 200 block of East Union Street, Nanticoke. The Nanticoke Fire Department tells Eyewitness News […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The holidays are right around the corner and many people are getting a head start on picking up their groceries. It’s just about time to track down that Christmas ham. Despite rising prices, the owner of a local meat market is in the holiday spirit and says he’s absorbing […]
WILKES-BARRE — State Rep. Lynda Culver, R-Northumberland County, will be the Republican nominee in the special election in the 27th Senatorial District, recently vacated by Sen. John Gordner, R-Berwick. She will face Patricia Lawton, a speech language pathologist from Columbia County, who has been selected as the Democratic nominee...
Comments / 2