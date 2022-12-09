ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

What’s the secret sauce behind P. Terry’s Texas growth?

By Kelsey Thompson
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nJJDS_0jdEEvTC00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For 17 years, P. Terry’s Burger Stand has been a mainstay in Austin’s fast food scene, a brand born out of its first location at the intersection of Barton Springs Road and South Lamar Boulevard.

As the local burger chain gears up for its 29th location, P. Terry’s CEO Todd Coerver said the business is constantly working 14 months out to prep for new locations — with the Houston metro on the company’s horizon.

Warrant issued for mother of dead 2-year-old

In 2023, three new locations will come online in the Austin metro, with planned openings in Bastrop, east Austin and Cedar Park. When it comes to eyeing a new location, Coerver said it’s a threefold conversation based on population density, the target demographics of potential customers in the area and if surrounding tenants would support business.

“Who are the right businesses for us to be next door to, across the street from, that’s going to draw that similar type of customer?” he said. “Those are the main things we look for when we’re identifying a new site.”

When it comes to population density, Coerver said Austin’s own population and economic boom have paved the way for prime company growth. As an Austin-born and bred business, P. Terry’s already benefits from brand recognition and awareness, he said.

But when it comes to expansions, he said the business’ centralized commissary kitchen and local management structure means it’s easier to bring new locations online and keep the quality of its products fresh.

“You love growing in your own hometown,” he said, adding: “We add a new location here in Austin, those routes are already defined — we’re just adding another location onto an existing route. So there’s all kinds of efficiencies that are gained when you’re just continuing to infill in an existing market.”

How does P. Terry’s consider new locations?

The P. Terry’s commissary kitchen is a relatively unique feature in fast food company production. The company’s centralized kitchen means there’s a 24/7, localized operation of desserts, chicken patties and proprietary recipes made locally before company-owned trucks transfer the products to respective locations.

Prescription drug shortages impact local pharmacies

That sense of fresh products is a critical balancing act when branching out to new burger stands, Coerver added. He said Central Texans have grown an affinity for their products; that food quality and customer service need to be maintained, even as the business expands into new territories.

“We have a saying here that we will only grow as fast as we can replicate the magic,” he said. “And if that ever starts getting a little shaky on the rails, then we’ll take the brakes and call a timeout and regroup.”

As new locations prep to open, general and area managers coming in from outside the company are brought online at least six months before the burger stand opens to integrate into the company culture, its customer service expectations and the nuances that go into replicating the business.

“Those are critical moments for us to make sure we can replicate that magic at a new stand when it does open, and that we’re not compromising who we are and what we’ve meant to people for so long,” he said.

What’s next for P. Terry’s?

While P. Terry’s has become a beloved brand to Central Texans, what’s on the horizon for the company and where might it expand next? For now, the eyes are turned toward Houston, Coerver said.

In conversations with P. Terry’s founder Patrick Terry, Coerver said neither anticipate an expansion beyond Texas will come during either of their lifetimes. That benefits, in part, from knowing Texas markets extremely well, while also relying on Texas’ sheer geographic and population sizes to support ample in-state growth.

“We could literally put several hundred locations in Texas before we have to think about moving outside the state. That’s just how big Texas is from a population and geography standpoint,” he said. “So in terms of the immediate horizon for us, we’re going to continue to grow in Central Texas, in the Austin and San Antonio metro areas, and those areas in between and up and down I-35. And then, next stop for us, we’ve got Houston in our sights.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greyson F

Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in Town

A fast-food burger restaurant out of Texas has opened a new spot in town.Photo byCarlos Davila Cepeda/UnsplashonUnsplash. Who doesn’t like a good burger? Whether on a long road trip and in need of some physical refueling or heading home from work and not feeling like spending time in the kitchen, a good burger just hits differently. It’s that classic kick of Americana that will always and forever be delicious. It is also why there are so many fast-food chains out there that specialize in offering up burgers. People just can’t get enough of them. And now, one popular burger chain that has pushed its way here out of Texas has opened another spot in metro Phoenix.
MESA, AZ
tigerdroppings.com

Mugshot Of Texas Coach Chris Beard Released

Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday morning by Austin Police and is facing a charge of Assault by Strangulation/Suffocation - Family Violence, a third degree felony. Later in the day his mugshot was released... (The Spun)
AUSTIN, TX
B93

Man Riding 1,000 Miles Across Texas on Horseback to Raise Awareness of Veteran Homelessness

Riding 1,000 miles in a car can be a long journey. Imagine doing that on horseback?. Army veteran Jeremy Robinson just over a month ago started a journey on Veteran's Day across the great state of Texas. The goal is to go 1,000 miles from Montgomery to Austin on horseback with his horse Trooper. Perfect name for a horse who will be going on the long haul with Jeremy. He is hoping to be in Austin on December 22nd.
TEXAS STATE
InsideHook

The First Rule of Making Competition-Style Texas Chili? No Beans Allowed.

Following a resolution that was introduced in the House of Representatives of the State of Texas which was adopted by the Senate, the Texas Legislature officially proclaimed chili as the state dish of the Lone Star State in 1977 “in recognition of the fact that the only real ‘bowl of red’ is that prepared by Texans.” The legislation goes on to state that “one cannot be a true son or daughter of this state without having his taste buds tingle at the thought of the treat that is real, honest-to-goodness, unadulterated Texas chili.”
TEXAS STATE
B93

Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust Ever Just Happened in Texas

U.S. Border Control Agents and Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized a record amount of liquid fentanyl during a routine traffic stop near Corpus Christi on December 2nd, 2022. This past September, Texas Border control Agents seized a record amount of Meth. Agents found an incredible 3 gallons of liquid...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
highlandernews.com

Dot-com takes closer look inside Burnet County's 'castle'

‘The stunning building in Burnet, Texas that looks just like Hogwarts’. Did you know you could visit the wizarding world right here in the Lone Star State?. One of the most impressive castles in Texas, Falkenstein Castle, looks. exactly like Hogwarts. It's available on Airbnb, so you and up to...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
KXAN

In-Depth: What a switch to El Niño could mean for central Texas weather in 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN)– The predicted changeover from the current multi-year La Niña pattern to El Niño next year could have large-scale changes on our local weather. The warmer, drier-than-normal weather, made more likely by La Niña, has indeed had a hand in our current drought conditions, as well as in Lake Travis levels dipping to their lowest since 2015. We first warned you last week, however, how new projections from the NOAA Climate Prediction Center call for the current “triple-dip” three-year La Niña pattern to end in 2023, and an El Niño pattern to begin.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

2 rival programs trying to flip Texas football DL commit Dylan Spencer

One of the longest-tenured commitments to the 2023 Texas football recruiting class, four-star Houston C.E. King defensive lineman Dylan Spencer, seems to be exploring all the options available to him ahead of the Early Signing Period in a couple of weeks. Spencer is taking a couple of visits to competing schools with Texas on the recruiting trail in the last few weeks which led to some questions being asked regarding the status of his commitment to this 2023 class.
AUSTIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

How does one stay warm if the power goes out?

SAN ANGELO, Texas — With constant cold weather imminent in the state of Texas, the threat of a power outage to someone or their neighbor will become a reality. The National Weather Service of Abilene & San Angelo released a graphic (pictured below) on Nov. 29 with tips on how to stay warm while the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy