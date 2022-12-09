ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Tori Spelling Talks Elf on The Shelf & a Brand New Season of '9021OMG'

By Sierra Marquina
 3 days ago

As a mom of five, Tori Spelling knows what she's doing when it comes to Elf on The Shelf!

Elf on The Shelf is a popular holiday tradition parents play with their kids to report back to Santa who has been naughty or nice. The Elf is not to be touched and watches over the kids during the day and reports back to Santa every evening.

So, if you forget to move the Elf or have run out of ideas for the Elf to get into, what does Tori suggest? Watch back the full interview for her latest creation and for an update on the nostalgia podcast 9021OMG !

