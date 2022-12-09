Newsmakers 12/9/2022: Mayor-elect Brett Smiley

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: Providence Mayor-elect Brett Smiley discusses his plans for the city when he takes office in January, upcoming negotiations with the universities and the hospitals, housing policy, law enforcement leadership and more.

