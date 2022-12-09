ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Newsmakers 12/9/2022: Mayor-elect Brett Smiley

By Ted Nesi, Tim White
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y8fDJ_0jdEEj7i00

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: Providence Mayor-elect Brett Smiley discusses his plans for the city when he takes office in January, upcoming negotiations with the universities and the hospitals, housing policy, law enforcement leadership and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tydPV_0jdEEj7i00

