I agree that it is her turn to have the kids. Without a formal agreement, whomever the kids reside with has primary custody and calls the shots. She has accommodated her ex and his mom for too long! My daughter is going through the same thing with my grandson's father and family. She has bent over backwards every holiday for them and even when it should be her turn she gets a guilt trip and harassed until she gives in. They were not married and the child resides with her. I was told her she needs to take him to court for child support and for a custody agreement that would outline what holidays his dad can have him. Then his dad and family can shut their holes!
we just took turns on holidays like Christmas and if something came up the other parent needed the children for and hour we oked it with a raincheck to get the same thing another time
It's definitely her turn. But I would suggest getting with a mediator and coming up with a more equitable plan for sharing the kids, especially during the holidays.
Related
Woman Skips Thanksgiving to Avoid Being 'Free Babysitter'
Anna Duggar BANNED from Duggar Christmas After Feuds with In-Laws?
Dear Abby: My mother said my wedding was ‘not important’
Woman slams sister-in-law for ‘ruining’ family Christmas plans: ‘Deal with the consequences’
Woman who swipes wedding ring at party is confronted, humiliated when she learns it’s a fake
Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home
Newlywed Discovers Husband is the Father of Three Adult Daughters — Files for Divorce
Woman Wonders If She's Wrong For Refusing To Leave The Room When Her Husband Asked Her To
Woman Dines With Her Boyfriend’s Parents for the First Time and Is Told to Keep Quiet as Soon as the Food Is Served
Bride Annuls Marriage After Mother-in-Law 'Freaks Out' Over Wedding Dress
Mom Urged Not To Host Christmas for 15 After In-Laws Invite Their Family
Dear Abby: I’m sick of financially supporting my boyfriend
Woman Ditches Husband After Being Uninvited to Christmas Dinner
Woman on Welfare Shamed for 'Buying Loaf of Bread' Over Giving Sister-in-Law Birthday Card
Dad wants to control his adult daughter and her husband while on his property
After Hiding her True Identity During Honeymoon, Man Files for Divorce
Mom Who Cares for Three Kids Hears Husband Tell Friend That She Does “Nothing” All Day While He Played a Video Game
‘Distraught’ Mother-in-Law Demands New Mom Change Baby's Name
Man mortified when perfume he gives daughter as gift is actually feminine hygiene spray
Dear Abby: Newlywed divides time with wife and co-worker mistress
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 27