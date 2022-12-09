ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Curry Speaks On Brittney Griner's Release

By Noah Williams
 3 days ago
Source: Getty for Sports Illustrated / Getty for Sports Illustrated

Yesterday, what so many prayed and hoped for finally came to fruition in the form of Brittney Griner’s release from Russia. As previously reported Brittney was involved in a prisoner swap involving international arms dealer Viktor.

For almost a year she was held in a Russian jail over claims she possessed THC oil but her wife Cherelle Griner kept her name at the forefront of everyone’s minds by advocating for her release. Along with Cherelle, the entire WNBA and NBA also kept Griner’s name alive.

Stephen Curry Speaks On Brittney Griner’s Release During Sports Illustrated ‘Sportsperson Of The Year’ Awards

Stephen Curry was one of Griner’s most prominent advocates for her release and on Thursday, he reacted to news of her freedom during Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year Awards.

After taking home the top honor, he thanked President Biden for bringing the athlete home and also directly addressed Brittney.

“We are glad she’s home, we’re glad she’s reunited with her family,” Curry said. “It’s a constant reminder for everybody continuing to use their platforms to speak on issues that are meaningful and can move the needle.

Thank you to President Biden’s administration for being a part of that fight. But, it’s also a reminder that we all need to stay engaged in the fight to protect American citizens at home and abroad who are wrongfully detained, and we can continue to be engaged in that fight.

BG, we love you. We thank you for your sacrifice and your continued perseverance and patience to get through this process, and hope you enjoy reuniting with your family. We are always with you, BG.”

Stephen also expressed his excitement about the big news while walking Sports Illustrated’s red carpet earlier in the evening.

Source: Getty for Sports Illustrated / Getty for Sports Illustrated

“It is amazing that Brittney’s home,” Curry said. “It was obviously too long of a process to get her back from being unlawfully and unrightly detained in Russia. I think one, shout out to President [Joe] Biden and his administration and all the athletes, activists, people who used their platform to speak on her behalf.

I know there’s a conversation now there’s hopefully leading to protecting and speaking on other American citizens that are still unlawfully detained overseas, and knowing that there’s still a lot of families that are in a similar predicament. This is great news that Brittney is home, excited to see her get back with her family.”

You can take a look at Stephen’s big night at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year awards below.

Source: Getty for Sports illustrated / Getty for Sports illustrated

