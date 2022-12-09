ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopWired

Trevor Noah Exits ‘Daily Show’ And Thanks Fans, Haters & Black Women

By bibacadams
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pa6Fx_0jdEE0gO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ktAP_0jdEE0gO00

Source: Comedy Central / Comedy Central

It seems like only yesterday that a young South African comedian stepped into the giant shoes left by Jon Stewart and took over The Daily Show . Yet, it’s been seven years since Trevor Noah started hosting the late night show and last night his watch ended.

Trevor Noah is leaving the show on his own terms. The Daily Show is still a fan favorite, generates viral clips and has helped develop careers including those of Roy Woods, Jr., Jessica Williams, and Amber Ruffin. In his final appearance behind the desk, Noah took some time to celebrate the success of the show during his reign.

“I’m grateful to you. Every single one of you,” Noah said to the audience. “I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience … Then I look at this now, and I don’t take it for granted ever.”

The comedian paused and then made a special and specific acknowledgement. “Special shout-out to Black women,” he said. “I’ve often been credited with having these grand ideas, people are like, oh, Trevor you’re so smart — I’m like, who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me, informed me?”

He added, “I always tell people, if you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women. Because, unlike everybody else, Black women can’t afford to f**k around and find out.”

The comedian noted that he’s often asked why Black women turn out in high numbers and vote the way that they do, “because they know what happens if things do not go the way they should.”

Noah specifically named several well-known writers and activists, Roxane Gay, Tressie Mcmillan Cottom, Zoé Samudzi and Tarana Burke. All of whom he noted laughed, talked, and argued with him during his seven-year stint.

He concluded, “I’ll tell you now, do yourself a favor. If you truly want to know what to do or how to do it, or maybe the best way or the most equitable way, talk to Black women. They’re a lot of the reason why I’m here. So I’m grateful to them and I’m grateful to you. This has been an honor, thank you.”

According to The Daily Beast, The Daily Show will feature a rotation celebrity guest hosts until a new permanent host is chosen by the fall 2023 season. The report notes that a few potential guests include Al Franken to Chelsea Handler to Hasan Minhaj.

Noah made the surprising announcement that he was leaving the successful show in September. “My time is up,” Noah said to gasps from the crowd. “Yeah, but in the most beautiful way, honestly.” He called hosting the show, “one of my greatest challenges and one of my greatest joys.”

Noah has hinted that he is ready to go back out on the road performing stand-up. “I miss going to other countries and putting on shows,” he said. “I miss just being everywhere and doing everything.”

The post Trevor Noah Exits ‘Daily Show’ And Thanks Fans, Haters & Black Women appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Chelsea Handler Is Returning to Late-Night as a Guest Co-Host on 'The Daily Show'

Chelsea Handler vowed to be back on late-night television, and she'll get to do exactly that after she and a slew of other comedians were tapped to guest co-host The Daily Show following Trevor Noah's departure. Handler, Al Franken, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah...
Popculture

'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed

Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
tvinsider.com

Trevor Noah Leaves ‘Daily Show,’ Kelli Giddish Departs ‘SVU,’ ‘Harry & Meghan’ Tell All to Netflix, ABC Goes Country with CMA Christmas and Reba Profile

It’s a big night for significant exits, as Trevor Noah checks out of The Daily Show after seven years, and Kelli Giddish goes through the SVU revolving door after 11 seasons. Netflix drops the first half of a Harry & Meghan tell-all docuseries. ABC presents the annual CMA Country Christmas special, followed by a Superstar profile of Reba McEntire.
People

'Grateful' Trevor Noah Credits His Success to 'Brilliant' Black Women During Daily Show Sign-Off

The South African comic praised the women in his family who "nourished and formed" him, as well as Black female leaders who helped him succeed before and since his time on The Daily Show Trevor Noah is bidding farewell to The Daily Show. Noah, 38, signed off Thursday night after a seven-year run as host of the Comedy Central series. In a clip of his final monologue, which was released a few hours before the show airs, the late night host expressed his gratitude to the fans, and to the "brilliant" Black...
Upworthy

Keanu Reeves bows down before fans in touching moment after overwhelming response from audience

Keanu Reeves is one of the most humble celebrities known in Hollywood. He is known for his good deeds and charitable actions all around the world. During the John Wick panel at Comic-Con Experience 2022 in Brazil, the world's largest pop culture festival with attractions and talks covering comics, TV shows, movies, video games, and books, Keanu took the stage to explain a bit more about what viewers may expect from him. Keanu was evidently moved by the effusive response and sank to his knees, bowing to the audience, according to social media footage, reports Unilad.
HipHopDX.com

Nicki Minaj’s 40th Birthday Tainted As Disrespectful Hashtags Trend On Twitter

Nicki Minaj was in full celebration mode this week as she turned 40 on Thursday (December 8) but the trolls were attempting to bully her with disrespectful hashtags. According to AllHipHop, Nicki’s biggest haters hatched a plan to troll her by making the hashtags #Shes40 and #FatAndForty at midnight sharp.
Popculture

'SNL' Cold Open Ruined Due to Major Error

Technical glitches are one of the risks of live television, which makes it impressive that Saturday Night Live usually airs each week without one. When a glitch does happen, it's noticeable, like the odd sound sync issue that plagued the Dec. 10 episode featuring Steve Martin and Martin Short. The audio was out of sync for many viewers during the cold open and into the comedy legends' monologue.
HipHopWired

Ultra Rich Howard Stern Scolds Oprah For Showing Off Her Wealth: “There Are People Struggling Out There”

If some folks don’t have nothing else…they have audacity. Longtime radio host Howard Stern took to the airwaves this week to scold media mogul Oprah Winfrey for “showing off” her wealth on Instagram. “It’s f*cking mind blowing when you follow her on Instagram,” Stern said, according to a report from Variety. “You see her estates, […] The post Ultra Rich Howard Stern Scolds Oprah For Showing Off Her Wealth: “There Are People Struggling Out There” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
EW.com

What to Watch this week: Say ciao to The White Lotus and goodbye to The Daily Show host Trevor Noah

What to watch this week (Dec. 5 - Dec. 11): The new season of Doom Patrol, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, the final season of His Dark Materials. All good things must come to an end, and season 2 of The White Lotus has been so good. But alas, it's time to check out of the resort with this week's season finale. We will finally find out who dies in Sicily — Is it two people? Three? — and who will make it out alive.
The Week

Al Franken to return to TV as Daily Show guest host for departing Trevor Noah

Former Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) will lead a suite of high-profile entertainers set to guest host Comedy Central's The Daily Show following the upcoming departure of longtime host Trevor Noah, the network announced on Tuesday. Franken, who rose to fame as an on-off writer and performer for NBC's Saturday Night Live throughout the 1980s and early 1990s, will be joined by comedy notables including Chelsea Handler, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Sarah Silverman, and Wanda Sykes, each of whom will take a turn hosting the political satire show beginning in mid-January.  On Twitter, Franken confirmed he is scheduled to host the show "for a week," and...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Ex-senator Al Franken tapped as guest host of ‘The Daily Show’

Some five years after his resignation from the US Senate, former Sen Al Franken of Minnesota is set to make his return to television as one of the guest hosts of The Daily Show in 2023.Comedy Central announced earlier this week that Mr Franken will be one of a roster of co-hosts who will rotate presenting the show after current host Trevor Noah departs on Friday. Other guest hosts will include Leslie Jones, Wanda Sykes, Chelsea Handler, Hasan Minhaj and John Leguizamo.But the return to a prominent television role marks a milestone of sorts for Mr Franken, who has...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Trevor Noah signs off from The Daily Show for the last time

Trevor Noah bid an emotional goodbye to The Daily Show as he signed off from his final episode on Thursday, 8 December.The comedian thanked the audience and paid tribute to the Black women in his life before saying farewell for the very last time.“Every seat that has ever been filled to watch something that I’m doing, I always appreciate it because I know there’s an empty seat that sits behind it so thank you so much,” he said.The show will try out several hosts before Comedy Central decides on a permanent replacement.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah pokes fun at Donald Trump’s ‘genius’ running of Trump OrganizationTrevor Noah pokes fun at Donald Trump’s ‘genius’ running of Trump OrganizationBarbara Windsor’s widower reveals EastEnders actor was ‘£1m in debt’ when they met
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy