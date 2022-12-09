Read full article on original website
DLNR reopens some areas after closure for Mauna Loa
The Department of Land and Natural Resources announced that a forest reserve, a trail and a sanctuary will reopen on Hawai'i Island after closures occurred due to Mauna Loa's eruption, which began two weeks ago.
Latest update on the Hawaii volcano eruption 2022
Actual image of Mauna Loa eruptionPhoto byREUTERS/Go Nakamura. On Nov. 28, 2022, the world’s largest active volcano began erupting for the very first time since 1984. Documented as the world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa located in Hawaii erupted. According to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, the eruption started in Mokuāweoweo, Mauna Loa’s summit caldera, at about 11:30 p.m. It began to spew out lava, and ash and also began ejecting debris at heights of up to 150 ft. As this brought much attention to the media, many tourists began to arrive to view for themselves this spectacular event. Scientists and professionals in seismology, deformation, geology, and satellite imagery, began to communicate via video chat, along with the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency (HCCDA), to discuss the data and activity of Mauna Loa within the first 45 minutes before its eruption. The main cause for concern at that moment was the Southwest Rift Zone (SWRZ). Lava from the Southwest Rift Zone can reach populated areas within hours, so recognizing the early signs of a rift zone is crucial.
Hawaii County prepares to scale back emergency operations as eruption winds down
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the Mauna Loa eruption winds down, Hawaii County officials say no major changes will be made to the Old Saddle Road viewing area — just yet. But depending on the eruptive activity, they could start scaling back operations on a staggered basis in a “couple days.”
Washington Woman Goes Missing While Snorkeling In Hawaii
The victim's husband and witnesses reported seeing a huge shark in the water when she disappeared.
Big Island Police Chief finalists make first public appearance
The four finalist for Hawaii Island Police Chief made their first public appearance Monday, Dec. 11. The Hawaii County Police Commission held a special meeting in Hilo giving the public their first chance to meet the candidates.
Mauna Loa Eruption Day 12: Threat to Daniel K. Inouye Highway over for now
The leading edge of the Mauna Loa eruption has stalled and is currently no longer a threat to Daniel K. Inouye Highway. The inactive main flow front remains stalled about 1.7 miles from the highway, also known as Saddle Road. As of 7 a.m., activity at the fissure 3 vent significantly reduced producing low fountains that feed lava flows extending only 1.2 miles from the vent. The channels below this point appear drained of lava and probably no longer feed the main flow front.
Kawānanakoa, 'last Hawaiian princess' dies at 96
HONOLULU — (AP) — Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. Her death was announced Monday...
Abigail Kawananakoa, ‘the last alii’ and a lifelong champion of Native Hawaiian causes, dies at 96
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, known as the “last alii” and a revered philanthropist who used her vast wealth to support Native Hawaiian culture and causes, died Sunday at 96. Her death was announced in the Hawaiian language at Iolani Palace on Monday morning. This...
Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa dies at 96
As fentanyl overdoses rise, DOE works to place Narcan at all school campuses. As the number of fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii climbs, Honolulu’s director of Emergency Services is joining a growing list of officials calling for Narcan to be placed inside every Hawaii school. Data shows toxic 'forever chemicals'...
Body discovered at Hilo Bay shoreline
Hawai'i Police Department said they discovered a body of a local man in his mid-50s on the Hilo Bay shoreline near Isles.
Gas prices drop on mainland, but not in Hawaii
Still haven't finished your Christmas shopping? Check out this craft fair!. The Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair starts this Friday at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. Honolulu Marathon is the only race that gives out t-shirts to finishers. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. "It's an interesting time capsule and it'll...
S.D. legislators trip to Hawaii for conference just latest example of officials enjoying trips on the public dime
Ever notice how conferences are usually held in Las Vegas, Miami, Hawaii or some other warm vacation place?. What, there are no hotel rooms and conference centers in Fargo? Nobody wants to learn and mingle with others in Des Moines? Is there a shortage of chairs and Magic Markers in Wichita?
Native Hawaiian cultural groups clear path for Pele
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Mentioned during a morning briefing this week for the Big Island, cultural practices are underway among the native Hawaiian community in the site between Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa. KITV4 spoke with Paul Neves of the Royal Order of Kamehameha. Neves says how those at...
Forecast: Breezy winds expected to back off by Wednesday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trades will ease a bit Monday into Tuesday, but locally breezy conditions are expected to continue. Light to moderate showers will continue to primarily impact windward and mauka areas during the next few days. Some brief downpours will be possible especially over windward Maui and the Big Island on Monday.
Gusty winds to ease very slightly for the weekend
Trade wind speeds will trend downward a little for the weekend, but will remain breezy through Monday. The trades will bring some passing showers for windward areas, with a slight increase in shower activity as an area of moisture from an old frontal boundary hitches a ride on the winds.
Boat owner fined $43K for damage to stony coral
The State Board of Land and Natural Resources announced that it has fined a boat owner $43,417 for their aquatic vessel that caused damage to stony coral and live rock on Hawai'i Island in 2021.
A wake-up call, lesson learned for Oahu diver who almost got ran over by a boat
A suspect who was involved in a police standoff at a Waikiki hotel was shot and killed by officers following an hours-long barricade situation, officials said. Team Hawaii needs your help as they hit the waters for World Para Surfing Championship. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. The Hawaii Adaptive Surf...
Hawaii Island police seek suspects in store robberies
HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two separate store robberies are under investigation on Hawaii Island. On Monday, county police turned to the public for help in identifying and locating the suspects. Around 9:30 a.m. the morning of Dec. 6, Hilo patrol officers were sent to a business along Kilauea Avenue. There,...
Nonprofit Finds Success In Treating Mentally Ill Homeless People After Hawaii Loosened Law
A soft-spoken homeless woman who primarily stays in Honolulu’s Chinatown calmly welcomed the second dose of her medication from Dr. Chad Koyanagi, a psychiatrist with the Institute for Human Services. The 59-year-old has been homeless for at least a decade, and the story she tells about herself changes frequently....
Hawaii residents likely to receive payment up to $1,200 before Christmas
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Would you like a cash boost before Christmas? If so, here's some good news if you're a resident of Hawaii. The state of Hawaii is sending tax refunds back to individuals who live in the state. Governor David Ige signed a measure providing one-time tax refunds called Act 115. Those who earned less than $100,000 in taxable income will get $300, while residents making more than $100,000 will receive $100. So, if you have a family of four that qualifies to receive this refund, you could get the maximum refund amount of $1,200. According to Governor Ige, Hawaiians should start seeing direct deposits of a one-time tax refund. Close to $300 million is being returned to taxpayers. (source)
