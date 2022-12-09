Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Washington rattled after barbershop owner shot and killed when cutting an 8 year old's haircretePuyallup, WA
Des Moines Small Business Awarded $10K Grant Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyDes Moines, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
Record Number Of Seattle Residents Moving To This City
Redfin revealed the top cities Americans are moving out the most -- and where they're going.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: A solution to Seattle-Tacoma ranking No. 2 in U.S. for porch thefts
Grab it quick, because a new study shows the Seattle-Tacoma region now ranks No. 2 among “Worst Metro Cities for Package Theft” in the United States. Seattle-Tacoma climbed two spots from its fourth-place ranking in 2021, according to the fifth annual Package Theft in America report by SafeWise – a national home and internet security research organization. The only city worse? San Francisco.
Washington businesses prepare for minimum wage hikes
SEATTLE — Soon, the state of Washington's minimum wage will increase by nearly 9%, making it the highest minimum wage of any state in the country. Husky Deli in West Seattle, for example, will soon have to pay their entry-level employees more, owner Jack Miller told KING 5. Miller's...
capitolhillseattle.com
With 73% of the population behind on COVID-19 vaccination, Seattle-King County health officials recommend indoor masking
IT'S THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR... TO SUBSCRIBE AND KEEP CHS PAYWALL-FREE -- $1/$5/$10. Happy holidays from CHS. We love providing community news at NO COST to thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you enjoy CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep the site available to all. Become a subscriber today at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
Express lanes through Seattle temporarily closed after two buses with Navy personnel collide
The southbound express lanes to Stewart Street in Seattle were closed after two buses with Navy personnel collided Monday morning. The collision occurred just after 7 a.m., blocking the two right lanes. According to Washington State trooper Rick Johnson and the Seattle Fire Department, 18 individuals were treated on scene...
q13fox.com
Olympia man reunited with cat 'Precious' after van stolen in October
OLYMPIA, Wash. - An Olympia man whose van and cat were stolen in October finally reunited with his feline companion after months apart. Nick Saviers told FOX 13 he was in the Capital Mall in Olympia on Oct. 26, when his van was stolen with his cat ‘Precious’ still in the back. Police tracked down the van a week later in Tukwila, but Precious was still missing.
The Suburban Times
City of Tacoma paves 69 blocks in 2022
City of Tacoma social media post. Our Street Operations team is paving its last residential block of 2022. This work was done as part of the #Tacoma Streets Initiative & allowed City crews to pave 69 residential blocks in 2022. Learn more at tacomastreetsinitiative.org.
Yakima Herald Republic
Could WA follow NYC’s footsteps and force people into mental health treatment?
New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a controversial policy last month to force people with severe mental illnesses off city streets and into hospitals. Already the Bazelon Center for Mental Health and other patients’ rights advocates are pushing back, worried the policy focuses more on reducing visible homelessness than helping people access mental health care.
americanmilitarynews.com
Letters found in a used book reveal Tacoma mom’s heartbreak of son lost at Pearl Harbor
The envelope had yellowed with age. A postmark dated March 12, 1942 reads, “Remember Pearl Harbor”. No one needed to tell its recipient, Lillian Hultgren, to remember Dec. 7, 1941. It was the day her son, Lorentz Hultgren, died along with 428 other men on the USS Oklahoma.
The Suburban Times
LASA Thanks Wild Hare Organic Farm
Submitted by Shannon O’Connell. Every year LASA partners with local businesses to do Christmas gift drives. Businesses house a gift box with tags for customers to take to purchase gifts for families in our housing programs. This year was particularly challenging as a number of local groups were also doing gift drives, and LASA lost some of our long-standing locations.
Chronicle
Providence Swedish Announces Expansion of Southwest Washington Services
Providence Swedish announced on Monday it would be making improvements to its services in Southwest Washington, including expanding Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. As part of the expansion, 51 new beds will be added, including 42 new beds for observation patients and hospital stay outpatients and nine new beds for procedural patients. The expansion will also include technology upgrades at the hospital, including adding what the hospital system calls the “latest technology” for heart catheterization procedures at two of St. Peter’s cardiac cath labs.
KOMO News
18-year-old charged for threatening to bring guns to Sammamish High School
BELLEVUE, Wash. — An 18-year-old arrested in connection to threats made against Sammamish High School was charged with felony harassment and felony cyber harassment in a King County court on Monday. Court documents reveal that Isaiah Ahron Foster is accused of sending a text over Snapchat threatening to bring...
4-mile-long backup after pickup truck collides with semitruck in Renton
A serious collision on northbound Interstate 405 near Renton blocked most lanes of traffic on Monday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. At about 3 a.m. on Monday, the driver of a pickup truck collided with the rear of a semitruck, just north of Northeast 30th Street, according to the Renton Regional Fire Authority.
Tri-City Herald
WA is home to 4 of America’s most expensive zip codes. Think you can afford these houses?
With mortgage rates hitting a 20-year high and an economy beginning to falter at the tail end of the COVID-19 pandemic, housing market sales are beginning to stall, and price growth is grinding. But not at the top end of the market, where the top 100 most expensive zip codes...
Tacoma Daily Index
Every neighborhood, even yours, is changing
A record number of Baby Boomers downsizing, moving or passing away account for 4.4 million existing homes for sale annually. I’m sure you’ve seen it in your neighborhood. Dramatic changes that have little, if anything, to do with the cost of building materials, fluctuations in interest rates or the cost of labor; the real bottom line is that a generation is moving on. In every sense of the word.
9 of the most powerful people in Seattle in 2022
Our picks for the most powerful Seattleites of 2022 include a top disinformation researcher, the Kraken king and two couples who have left a deep imprint on the city's culture.How it works: We skipped some of the obvious choices — like the mayor, the governor and county executive — to highlight people who are shaping the city in more subtle but powerful ways.A note on methodology: Axios Local's power players are influential people who've made an impact in their community in 2022. Our reporters made selections based on their own expertise and through a reader poll and interviews with influential...
The Suburban Times
Council Corner: Dec. 5, 2022 Regular Meeting
City of Lakewood announcement. The first meeting of December kicked off with a celebration as the Lakewood City Council welcome distinguished guests from Gimhae City, the Republic of Korea. The Gimhae delegation was there to establish a Sister City relationship with Lakewood. The agreement was signed at the Council meeting and gifts were exchanged.
13 Best Places on the West Coast for Couples To Live on Only a Social Security Check
As of March, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,618.29 for an individual, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Doubling up for a couple, that's $3,236.58. Social...
The Suburban Times
Thrive Tacoma Business Fund to Award $5,000 Grants to 21 Businesses
TACOMA — The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber today announced that 21 small businesses in Tacoma owned by people of color, women, and veterans will receive $5,000 grants for their business from the Thrive Tacoma Business Fund. The fund was launched this year with $150,000 in funding from Comcast and the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber serving as the program and fund manager.
Masks recommended indoors this winter for parts of Puget Sound
SEATTLE — Health leaders in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties Friday recommended masking in indoor public places due to the high level of respiratory viruses currently circulating. Communities across Washington state and the U.S. are experiencing an unprecedented surge in respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza and...
Comments / 2