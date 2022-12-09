ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SheKnows

Kristen Bell ‘Fools’ Her Whole Family with an Amazing Grinch-Inspired Christmas Tree

It wouldn’t be Christmas at Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s house without some good ol’ fashioned holiday pranks! The Armchair Expert podcast host recently shared a “nightmare holiday experience” that totally freaked him out at home, proving that Bell is the mastermind holiday prankster. The prank that had Shepard questioning “the laws of this universe” had to do with their Christmas tree. He recounts the story in his Dec. 9 podcast, explaining that they recently got a “huge, beautiful tree,” which they decorated. But a couple days later, he was in for the shock of his life when he saw the...
The Daily South

Dairy Queen's Candy Cane Chill Blizzard Is Back, Plus A Brand New Holiday Treat

'Tis the season for a treat or two. While Christmas pinwheels, cornflake wreaths, cranberry Christmas cake, classic eggnog, and eggnog french toast casserole are all delicious, Dairy Queen has the answer for when you want a festive dessert but don’t feel like making it yourself. Once again, DQ has...
People

Ant Anstead Confirms He Spent 'Romantic Thanksgiving' with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger to Instagram Commenter

The couple have been together since 2021 after meeting on Anstead’s show, Celebrity IOU Joyride Ant Anstead was feeling the love this Thanksgiving weekend!  On Thursday, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host, 43, shared a series of nature photos from his getaway to Sedona, Arizona. While his girlfriend Renée Zellweger, 53, doesn't appear in the snaps of stunning red rocks and sprawling canyons, the British car expert hinted at her presence in the caption to his post: "What a beautiful few days for a romantic thanksgiving switch off adventure! We ended up in Sedona...
Us Weekly

Madonna Shares Rare Family Photo With All 6 Kids on Thanksgiving: ‘What I’m Thankful For’

Mama mode! Madonna spent Thanksgiving in the company of her six children. “What I’m thankful for…………. 💛,” the “Material Girl” songstress, 64, captioned a Friday, November 25, Instagram carousel of holiday photos. In one snap, Madonna posed for a rare family portrait with all her children. Madonna wore a black dress, matching heels and fingerless gloves […]
People

Alicia Witt Wanted to Keep Her Hair amid Cancer Battle 'So It Could Be My Choice' to Share Diagnosis

The actress ended up losing some of her hair during chemotherapy, and now she's celebrating its regrowth Alicia Witt is feeling good about her hair growth following her chemotherapy treatments for cancer. On Friday, the 47-year-old actress shared two selfies on Instagram proudly showing off how much her hair has grown back. The star admitted that she was originally hoping not to lose her hair amid her battle with cancer because she wanted to share her diagnosis on her own terms.  "I don't mean for this to be a vanity post! but -...
Decider.com

Hallmark Movies Haven’t Changed — Candace Cameron Bure Just Doesn’t Want to See Gay People on TV

Candace Cameron Bure might just have a point. Don’t you miss the good old days of Hallmark Christmas movies, back before they got all “woke”? Back when a big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town rancher, or when a small town designer would fall in love with a big city movie star, or when another big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town innkeeper, or when a big city married couple would fall back in love at a small town inn — those were Christmas movies! Fortunately, those are...
Us Weekly

Scott Disick Has ‘Stepped Up His Treatment and Therapy’ Amid Sobriety Journey, Is Working on ‘Bettering Himself’

A lifelong journey. Scott Disick is committed to "bettering himself" after several previous rehab stints, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. The reality star, 39, "has stepped up his treatment and therapy" in recent weeks, the insider tells Us, adding that Disick is focusing on improving "his mental well-being" and […]
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth & Lindsay Price Reunite To Recreate ‘90210’ Scene 23 Years Later: Watch

Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, and Lindsay Price-Stone took everyone down memory lane to get fans hyped for their New Year’s Eve event. “It’s a [Beverly Hills] 90210 reunion,” Tori, 49, captioned the Instagram Reel of her alongside Jennie, 50, and Lindsay, 46. Together, the three 90210 alums recreated a scene from 1999’s “Let’s Eat Cake,” when Lindsay’s Janet told Donna (Tori) and Kelly (Jennie) that she was pregnant with Steve’s (Ian Ziering) baby.

