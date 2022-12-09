I hope you can help us in time to save Christmas... or to save our Christmas Toy Sale, that is. Every year for 46 years, Hope CommUnity Center has held a Community Toy Sale. We accept donations of new, unwrapped toys, price them at 25 cents to the dollar, and invite the community to shop. We sell the toys because the community members have told us they prefer to come and choose precisely what they want. This also allows them to retain their dignity. Instead of receiving a handout, they go home knowing they paid for their children's toys. And the toys are new, not used from a second-hand store. The funds raised from Toy Sale benefit the Sin Fronteras Youth Group by going towards the cost of their end-of-year retreat. So, it is a win-win all around.

APOPKA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO