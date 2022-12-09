Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenOrlando, FL
Publix Opened a New Store in Florida This WeekBryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
Florida Man Found Guilty of Four Misdemeanor Charges Related to Capitol BreachCops And CrimeChuluota, FL
Orlando named the #1 most overrated tourist stop of 2022: a satirical pieceKelsey KrygerOrlando, FL
WESH
Families attend Winter Fest event in Oviedo
OVIEDO, Fla. — Holiday celebrations continued this weekend across Central Florida. Winter Fest was held at Center Lake Park in Oviedo. Mr. Harley sung "Santa Claus is coming to town” with the children. It's Florida but think of winter, as in Winter Fest at Oviedo. Hundreds turned out...
Monroe Wolverine Cheerleading Team wins national competition in Orlando
The Monroe Wolverine Cheerleading Team won the Pop Warner National Championship that took place in Orlando, Florida.
WFTV
Photos: Orlando District 5 Commissioner hosts drive-thru holiday food giveaway
Orlando District 5 Commissioner hosts drive-thru holiday giveaway The food drive included ham, turkey, fresh produce, dairy and non-perishable items. (WFTV/WFTV)
orangeobserver.com
Making perfect scents
A new downtown Winter Garden business is working to help the community not only generate older memories but also create new ones of their own. Artifact Candle Foundry, which opened Nov. 16 on Tremaine Street, is a do-it-yourself candle-making experience owned and operated by siblings Sean Kowalski and Heather Boadella.
Ohio-based Italian Restaurant to Make Florida Debut
Plans are underway for the restaurant to achieve a March 2023 opening.
orangeobserver.com
Matthew’s Hope Christmas Carnival is Saturday
The Matthew’s Hope homeless ministry is hosting its annual Christmas Carnival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and the event is open to the community. The Winter Garden Fire Rescue Department will escort Santa Claus to the event at 11. The fun day will include live music, food booths and carnival games.
foxsports640.com
Brevard Sheriff: “Adults are back in charge” with new school disciplinary policy
(BREVARD COUNTY, FLA) — Days after the Brevard County School Board ousted the superintendent, plans are underway for a new school disciplinary policy in Brevard Public Schools. While standing outside…
WDW News Today
Speaker at ‘The Future of Lake Nona’ Event Indicates That Disney Plans to Move Forward with Lake Nona Campus Project
Earlier this week, an event was held in Orlando called “The Future of Lake Nona”. At the event, Jessi Blakely, the Vice President of Tavistock Development Company, indicated that Disney’s plans for the Lake Nona campus are still moving forward. When Bob Iger supplanted Bob Chapek as...
fox35orlando.com
Must-see Christmas light displays in Orlando and around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are here and what better way to celebrate than checking out a local Christmas light display?!. Several homeowners in Orlando and around the Central Florida area have decorated their homes with thousands of Christmas lights, inflatables and displays for the holidays. Here's a city-by-city guide...
Oviedo Winter Fest offers holiday-themed, family-friendly fun this weekend
OVIEDO, Fla. — The city of Oviedo is celebrating the holiday season this weekend. Guests can attend the daylong Winter Fest at Center Lake Park on Saturday. There will be lots of family-friendly activities for everyone to enjoy by purchasing a wristband, including the following:. - Bounce houses. -...
Feed your family for the holidays while helping end hunger with Second Harvest's Catering for Good
Eliminate a big chunk of holiday stress while doing some good in the world? Sounds like a win-win proposition. Orlandoans have two more days to score that win-win by ordering holiday meal catering through Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida's Catering for Good service. Second Harvest launched their catering company in 2013, and 100% of the profits from each meal order fund their Culinary Training Program, which provides economically disadvantaged adults with the necessary skills to obtain a job in the food industry.
Popular Titusville Eatery to Make Orlando Debut
"I live in Orlando, and there’s really no soul food restaurant here, so we’ll finally be able to provide a real soul food offering in the city.”
WFTV
Photos: Orange County Clerk of Courts holds holiday brunch for senior citizens
Orange County Clerk of Courts holds holiday brunch for senior citizens The brunch was at the Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center in Orlando. (WFTV/WFTV)
theapopkavoice.com
Toy Sale: Hope CommUnity Center needs your help
I hope you can help us in time to save Christmas... or to save our Christmas Toy Sale, that is. Every year for 46 years, Hope CommUnity Center has held a Community Toy Sale. We accept donations of new, unwrapped toys, price them at 25 cents to the dollar, and invite the community to shop. We sell the toys because the community members have told us they prefer to come and choose precisely what they want. This also allows them to retain their dignity. Instead of receiving a handout, they go home knowing they paid for their children's toys. And the toys are new, not used from a second-hand store. The funds raised from Toy Sale benefit the Sin Fronteras Youth Group by going towards the cost of their end-of-year retreat. So, it is a win-win all around.
Cleveland-based taco eatery chain comes to town
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Cleveland-based taco restaurant chain Barrio has opened its first Florida location in east Orlando. It opened in a 6,500-square-foot, 235-seat space at the Waterford Lakes...
newsnationnow.com
Student misbehavior may add to teacher shortage problem
(NewsNation) — Teachers and support staff in Brevard County, Florida, said at a special school board meeting Thursday that they’re no longer able to take the abuse of bad student behavior. The Brevard County School District chair said teachers and bus drivers are walking out in droves. “We...
fox35orlando.com
'Top in the nation': Apopka Blue Darters win Pop Warner National Championship
Apopka Blue Darter 14U ended the Pop Warner season in the best way possible – winnning a national champion. They edged out Deer Valley Future U 20-16 at Camping World Stadium on Saturday.
allears.net
Experience a Night of a MILLION Lights in Orlando This Holiday Season
Give Kids The World’s Night of a Million Lights is returning for its third year. From now through January 1st, 2023, you can experience millions of lights, beautiful displays, family activities, and more at Island H2O Water Park. Nightly entertainment at the Night of A Million Lights also includes...
Brevard County cracking down on bad behavior in class
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County school district leaders and parents are working together to try and address what some are calling “scary behavior” among students. In a seven-hour meeting on Thursday, school leaders, teachers, parents and community members met to look at changing how the district handles discipline with students.
orangeobserver.com
Waterstone estate sells for a whopping $15.3 million
A home in Waterstone topped all Horizon West-area residential real-estate transactions from Nov. 19 to 25. The home at 11431 Waterstone Loop Drive, Windermere, sold Nov. 21, for $15,300,000. Built in 2016, it has five bedrooms, eight baths and 11,419 square feet of living area. HORIZON WEST. HAWKSMOOR. The home...
