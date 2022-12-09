ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocoee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Families attend Winter Fest event in Oviedo

OVIEDO, Fla. — Holiday celebrations continued this weekend across Central Florida. Winter Fest was held at Center Lake Park in Oviedo. Mr. Harley sung "Santa Claus is coming to town” with the children. It's Florida but think of winter, as in Winter Fest at Oviedo. Hundreds turned out...
OVIEDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Making perfect scents

A new downtown Winter Garden business is working to help the community not only generate older memories but also create new ones of their own. Artifact Candle Foundry, which opened Nov. 16 on Tremaine Street, is a do-it-yourself candle-making experience owned and operated by siblings Sean Kowalski and Heather Boadella.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
orangeobserver.com

Matthew’s Hope Christmas Carnival is Saturday

The Matthew’s Hope homeless ministry is hosting its annual Christmas Carnival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and the event is open to the community. The Winter Garden Fire Rescue Department will escort Santa Claus to the event at 11. The fun day will include live music, food booths and carnival games.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
fox35orlando.com

Must-see Christmas light displays in Orlando and around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are here and what better way to celebrate than checking out a local Christmas light display?!. Several homeowners in Orlando and around the Central Florida area have decorated their homes with thousands of Christmas lights, inflatables and displays for the holidays. Here's a city-by-city guide...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Feed your family for the holidays while helping end hunger with Second Harvest's Catering for Good

Eliminate a big chunk of holiday stress while doing some good in the world? Sounds like a win-win proposition. Orlandoans have two more days to score that win-win by ordering holiday meal catering through Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida's Catering for Good service. Second Harvest launched their catering company in 2013, and 100% of the profits from each meal order fund their Culinary Training Program, which provides economically disadvantaged adults with the necessary skills to obtain a job in the food industry.
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Toy Sale: Hope CommUnity Center needs your help

I hope you can help us in time to save Christmas... or to save our Christmas Toy Sale, that is. Every year for 46 years, Hope CommUnity Center has held a Community Toy Sale. We accept donations of new, unwrapped toys, price them at 25 cents to the dollar, and invite the community to shop. We sell the toys because the community members have told us they prefer to come and choose precisely what they want. This also allows them to retain their dignity. Instead of receiving a handout, they go home knowing they paid for their children's toys. And the toys are new, not used from a second-hand store. The funds raised from Toy Sale benefit the Sin Fronteras Youth Group by going towards the cost of their end-of-year retreat. So, it is a win-win all around.
APOPKA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Cleveland-based taco eatery chain comes to town

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Cleveland-based taco restaurant chain Barrio has opened its first Florida location in east Orlando. It opened in a 6,500-square-foot, 235-seat space at the Waterford Lakes...
ORLANDO, FL
newsnationnow.com

Student misbehavior may add to teacher shortage problem

(NewsNation) — Teachers and support staff in Brevard County, Florida, said at a special school board meeting Thursday that they’re no longer able to take the abuse of bad student behavior. The Brevard County School District chair said teachers and bus drivers are walking out in droves. “We...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
allears.net

Experience a Night of a MILLION Lights in Orlando This Holiday Season

Give Kids The World’s Night of a Million Lights is returning for its third year. From now through January 1st, 2023, you can experience millions of lights, beautiful displays, family activities, and more at Island H2O Water Park. Nightly entertainment at the Night of A Million Lights also includes...
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Waterstone estate sells for a whopping $15.3 million

A home in Waterstone topped all Horizon West-area residential real-estate transactions from Nov. 19 to 25. The home at 11431 Waterstone Loop Drive, Windermere, sold Nov. 21, for $15,300,000. Built in 2016, it has five bedrooms, eight baths and 11,419 square feet of living area. HORIZON WEST. HAWKSMOOR. The home...
WINDERMERE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy