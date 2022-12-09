ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

NBC News

Woman who helped hide Vanessa Guillén’s body pleads guilty

A Texas woman who helped mutilate and conceal the body of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday, prosecutors said. Cecily Aguilar, 24, helped the man who killed Guillén dispose of her body and lied to investigators, the U.S. attorney’s office for Western Texas said in a statement.
FORT HOOD, TX
NOLA.com

Woman who drugged, robbed men, killing one, is sentenced to prison

A woman who pleaded guilty in federal court for her part in a sweeping cross-country scheme in which she drugged and robbed men, leaving one Metairie resident dead in 2017, was sentenced Thursday to 45 months in prison. Before U.S. District Court Judge Eldon Fallon issued her sentence, Dominique Berry...
METAIRIE, LA
HollywoodLife

Elizabeth Holmes Pregnant With 2nd Child As She Prepares To Go To Prison

Elizabeth Holmes may find herself welcoming her second child while serving time behind bars. The Theranos founder, who was sentenced to a 11-year prison sentence for fraud charges on Friday, Nov. 18, is pregnant, according to court documents obtained by The New York Times. After being convicted in January for defrauding investors with her blood-testing startup, Holmes became pregnant, per the outlet.
The Hill

Biden administration approves Washington state request to offer health insurance to undocumented immigrants

The Biden administration has approved an application by Washington state to expand health insurance access for all residents regardless of immigration status by allowing it to forgo requirements set by the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Treasury Department approved Washington’s application for a State Innovation Waiver,…
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Biden's Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft

A Biden Administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
The Star

Men sentenced to prison for Ponzi scheme

The operators of a $4 million Ponzi scheme were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday afternoon. U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney ordered Austin Delano Page, 27, of Grover, to serve a little over eight years in prison, followed by two years of supervised release. Brandon Alexander Teague, 27, of Belmont,...
BELMONT, NC
Chronicle

Washington Man Sentenced to Four Years in Prison After Trying to Join ISIS

A Seattle man who attempted to travel to the Middle East and join the Islamic State group of Iraq and al-Sham was sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday. Elvin Hunter Bgorn Williams, 22, was arrested by federal agents last year at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport while attempting to board a flight to Egypt, where he planned to attend an ISIS training camp in the Sinai Desert, according to court records. He was charged with providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.
SEATTLE, WA

