WIBW
Teen driver hit after Manhattan woman runs red light on Highway 24
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A teenage driver was hit after a Manhattan woman ran a red light on Highway 24. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 24 and Allen Rd. with reports of a crash.
WIBW
Junction City man jailed following police chase that ends in fiery crash Sunday afternoon in Geary County
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A police chase ended when a car fleeing from officers crashed and burst into flames early Sunday afternoon just south of Milford Lake in Geary County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 12:11 p.m. Sunday on K-244 highway near N. Gfeller Road. According to...
Caring for Christmas cacti in the winter
MANHATTAN — A popular houseplant known for its colorful flowers, the Christmas cacti (Schlumbergera bridgesii) should begin to bloom just in time for Christmas festivities. Christmas cacti and other epiphytic plants are native to South American jungles and grow on other plants for support, said Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham. Christmas cacti can hybridize to produce differing stem shapes.
Work proceeds on Junction City street maintenance
Junction City Commissioners have approved the 2022 Street Maintenance Program for $1,734,142.40. Public Works Director Ray Ibarra reported that Bayers has started the 2022 Street Maintenance Project. They have completed all the mill and overlay on the Greenhill’s streets and Cedar St.: Rebud Dr., Hawthorne Circle, Hawthorne Dr., Goldenrod Circle, Columbine Dr., Mistletoe Circle., Woodlawn Cir., Cedar St. and Highland Circle.
Multiple requested charges sought for Geneseo woman whose car struck tree
A Geneseo woman was arrested after the vehicle she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree in west-central Salina Friday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Abagale Hill, 35, of Geneseo, was eastbound on Franklin Street in a 2008 Buick Lucerne when the car went off the roadway and into the yard of 841 Plaza Drive, where it struck a tree. The accident occurred at approximately 4:35 p.m. Friday.
KAKE TV
December storms could turn severe
Your gloomy Monday will likely end on the noisy side as thunderstorms move through KAKEland into early Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms will begin to develop after 6 PM in western KS, but the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms increases as we head past 8 PM. Isolated thunderstorms that bubble up...
CVB provides update to the Geary County Commission
Geary County Convention & Visitor's Bureau is nearing the end of the year under budget for the year. That was one of the topics for CVB Director Donna Price during a report to the Geary County Commission. "Makes me feel like we're setting ourselves up really well for next year."
KHP: 2 drivers from Manhattan involved in U.S. 24 crash
RILEY COUNTY—Two drivers from Manhattan were involved in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Sunday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by , Crystal M. Jaimez, 30, Manhattan, was northbound on U.S. 24 at Allen Road. The driver failed to stop at a...
WIBW
Arkansas City man arrested after shots fired at Manhattan vehicle
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Arkansas City man was arrested over the weekend after multiple rounds were fired at a Manhattan vehicle. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, officials were called to the 3300 block of Kennsington Ct. in Manhattan with reports of shots fired.
Jerome Tang themed beer now available in liquor stores
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan Brewing Company’s ‘Tang Party’ is now available at liquor stores for fans to enjoy outside of the brewery. “It’s a great beer, and it promotes K-State basketball like crazy,” Jake Voegeli, Manhattan Brewing Co. co-owner, said. “We wanted to make sure this beer was out all through basketball season. Not […]
WIBW
City of Manhattan looking to improve Cico Park
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan and Riley County Parks Boards met for a long-planned joint meeting this last Monday, discussing the looming Cico Park improvements that were planned back in 2017. Wyatt Thompson, interim director of Parks and Recreation, said that they hope to make these improvements...
Abilene PD: Tips to keep your delivered packages safe
ABILENE - The Abilene Police Department offers tips for thwarting porch pirates. From the Abilene Police Dept. Facebook page:. Did you know package theft peaks during the holiday season? Here are some tips to protect yourself. •provide specific delivery instructions requesting packages be left in a less public view upon...
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 12
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Brooks, Anthony Joseph; 48; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/poss drug paraphernalia/human body. Poss...
Man arrested after high-speed chase in north Salina
A Salina man was arrested after leading police on a chase through part of north Salina Saturday evening. An officer noticed a black Harley-Davidson Fat Boy motorcycle with an expired license plate traveling westbound in the 600 block of E. Elm Street at approximately 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The officer was able to catch up to the motorcycle in the 400 block of N. Front Street and witnessed it run stop signs at the intersections of N. Front Street/E. North Street and N. Santa Fe Avenue/E. North Street, he said.
WIBW
Geary Co. reduces speed limit on Junction City road
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The speed limit for one road on the outskirts of Junction City has been reduced by 5 mph. The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that the Geary Co. Public Works Dept., and the Board of County Commissioners have reduced the speed limit on Ritter Rd.
Sign up to be a Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours host
There are three remaining open months to host a Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours host. The Chamber has announced that March, July and August are available. Business After Hours is the Chamber's monthly casual networking event. Hosting the event is a way to showcase your business.
Ribbon cutting is scheduled for the Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus
Jan. 3 at noon is the date and time for the ribbon cutting for the Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus in Junction City ( formerly Geary Community Hospital ). GCH is being merged into the Stormont Vail Health system. The ribbon cutting will be held inside the main entrance...
Lady Jays wrestle at the Christmas Clash in Great Bend
Junction City girls wrestling competed Friday and Saturday in Great Bend in the Christmas Clash. They finished fifth out of 30 teams in the big field. Here are the weight class results for Junction City. 100 - Jaidyn Alvarado - 3rd 5-1 105 - Patience Okemba - 9th 3-2 110...
WIBW
Traffic stop, warrants result in several Council Grove arrests
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Several arrests were made in Council Grove as the result of warrants and a traffic stop. The Council Grove Police Department says that just before 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at 28 N. Neosho St. When...
Salina man jailed in Riley County after a warrant arrest
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Salina man on multiple charges after a weekend arrest. Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, police in Manhattan, arrested 28-year-old Aaron Noonan of Salina on two Riley County District Court warrants, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The first warrant...
JC Post
Junction City, KS
