Milford, KS

WIBW

Teen driver hit after Manhattan woman runs red light on Highway 24

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A teenage driver was hit after a Manhattan woman ran a red light on Highway 24. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 24 and Allen Rd. with reports of a crash.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Caring for Christmas cacti in the winter

MANHATTAN — A popular houseplant known for its colorful flowers, the Christmas cacti (Schlumbergera bridgesii) should begin to bloom just in time for Christmas festivities. Christmas cacti and other epiphytic plants are native to South American jungles and grow on other plants for support, said Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham. Christmas cacti can hybridize to produce differing stem shapes.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Work proceeds on Junction City street maintenance

Junction City Commissioners have approved the 2022 Street Maintenance Program for $1,734,142.40. Public Works Director Ray Ibarra reported that Bayers has started the 2022 Street Maintenance Project. They have completed all the mill and overlay on the Greenhill’s streets and Cedar St.: Rebud Dr., Hawthorne Circle, Hawthorne Dr., Goldenrod Circle, Columbine Dr., Mistletoe Circle., Woodlawn Cir., Cedar St. and Highland Circle.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Salina Post

Multiple requested charges sought for Geneseo woman whose car struck tree

A Geneseo woman was arrested after the vehicle she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree in west-central Salina Friday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Abagale Hill, 35, of Geneseo, was eastbound on Franklin Street in a 2008 Buick Lucerne when the car went off the roadway and into the yard of 841 Plaza Drive, where it struck a tree. The accident occurred at approximately 4:35 p.m. Friday.
SALINA, KS
KAKE TV

December storms could turn severe

Your gloomy Monday will likely end on the noisy side as thunderstorms move through KAKEland into early Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms will begin to develop after 6 PM in western KS, but the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms increases as we head past 8 PM. Isolated thunderstorms that bubble up...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

CVB provides update to the Geary County Commission

Geary County Convention & Visitor's Bureau is nearing the end of the year under budget for the year. That was one of the topics for CVB Director Donna Price during a report to the Geary County Commission. "Makes me feel like we're setting ourselves up really well for next year."
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

KHP: 2 drivers from Manhattan involved in U.S. 24 crash

RILEY COUNTY—Two drivers from Manhattan were involved in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Sunday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by , Crystal M. Jaimez, 30, Manhattan, was northbound on U.S. 24 at Allen Road. The driver failed to stop at a...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Arkansas City man arrested after shots fired at Manhattan vehicle

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Arkansas City man was arrested over the weekend after multiple rounds were fired at a Manhattan vehicle. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, officials were called to the 3300 block of Kennsington Ct. in Manhattan with reports of shots fired.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Jerome Tang themed beer now available in liquor stores

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan Brewing Company’s ‘Tang Party’ is now available at liquor stores for fans to enjoy outside of the brewery. “It’s a great beer, and it promotes K-State basketball like crazy,” Jake Voegeli, Manhattan Brewing Co. co-owner, said. “We wanted to make sure this beer was out all through basketball season. Not […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

City of Manhattan looking to improve Cico Park

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan and Riley County Parks Boards met for a long-planned joint meeting this last Monday, discussing the looming Cico Park improvements that were planned back in 2017. Wyatt Thompson, interim director of Parks and Recreation, said that they hope to make these improvements...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Abilene PD: Tips to keep your delivered packages safe

ABILENE - The Abilene Police Department offers tips for thwarting porch pirates. From the Abilene Police Dept. Facebook page:. Did you know package theft peaks during the holiday season? Here are some tips to protect yourself. •provide specific delivery instructions requesting packages be left in a less public view upon...
ABILENE, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 12

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Brooks, Anthony Joseph; 48; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/poss drug paraphernalia/human body. Poss...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Man arrested after high-speed chase in north Salina

A Salina man was arrested after leading police on a chase through part of north Salina Saturday evening. An officer noticed a black Harley-Davidson Fat Boy motorcycle with an expired license plate traveling westbound in the 600 block of E. Elm Street at approximately 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The officer was able to catch up to the motorcycle in the 400 block of N. Front Street and witnessed it run stop signs at the intersections of N. Front Street/E. North Street and N. Santa Fe Avenue/E. North Street, he said.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Geary Co. reduces speed limit on Junction City road

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The speed limit for one road on the outskirts of Junction City has been reduced by 5 mph. The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that the Geary Co. Public Works Dept., and the Board of County Commissioners have reduced the speed limit on Ritter Rd.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Traffic stop, warrants result in several Council Grove arrests

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Several arrests were made in Council Grove as the result of warrants and a traffic stop. The Council Grove Police Department says that just before 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at 28 N. Neosho St. When...
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
Salina Post

Salina man jailed in Riley County after a warrant arrest

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Salina man on multiple charges after a weekend arrest. Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, police in Manhattan, arrested 28-year-old Aaron Noonan of Salina on two Riley County District Court warrants, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The first warrant...
SALINA, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
