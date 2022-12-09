Man struck and killed on downtown off ramp

LOS ANGELES (CNS)- A man was struck and killed on a freeway off ramp by a vehicle today in downtown Los Angeles.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 12:51 a.m. to the Third Street off ramp of the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway where they learned the pedestrian appeared to have initially been riding a bicycle on the off ramp before he got off of it and was struck by the vehicle, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.

The driver stopped and contacted the CHP after hitting the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

A SigAlert was issued and the off ramp was closed while the CHP conducted an investigation.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok