ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Man accused in deadly shooting of teen sought by Metro Police

By Caitlin Huff
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two weeks after the deadly shooting of a teenager in North Nashville, Metro Police have identified a suspect in the case.

Investigators said they are looking for Joe DeLeon, 21. He is accused in the shooting death of Antonio Rudolfo, 19.

Man shot after confronting two car burglars on Bell Road

Metro Police responded to the shooting scene of a church parking lot near Dickerson Pike the day after Thanksgiving and found Rudolfo.

The teen reportedly drove to the church in the 200 block of Gatewood Avenue the afternoon of Nov. 25, said police. A second car was seen parking next to him.

After several minutes, it appeared the two got into an argument and shots were fired, according to Detective Myriah Iles.

3 dogs killed in suspicious fire in DeKalb County

Police said a criminal homicide warrant has been issued for DeLeon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O7l9r_0jdEAx5o00
Joe DeLeon (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you’re urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463 . Callers remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Man charged after stabbing victim during argument

Real estate market softens as Middle TN prices stay high. TBI agent’s bureau-issued vehicle stolen in Murfreesboro. TBI agent's bureau-issued vehicle stolen in Murfreesboro. THP investigating crash involving Maury County Sheriff’s …. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working a serious crash involving a deputy in Maury County. 37th...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man dies while being booked into Coffee Co jail

Real estate market softens as Middle TN prices stay high. TBI agent’s bureau-issued vehicle stolen in Murfreesboro. TBI agent's bureau-issued vehicle stolen in Murfreesboro. THP investigating crash involving Maury County Sheriff’s …. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working a serious crash involving a deputy in Maury County. 37th...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Child dies suddenly from meningitis

A family is in mourning after their child's sudden meningitis death. A family is in mourning after their child's sudden meningitis death. South Nashville family gives warning after finding …. A South Nashville family is still in shock after someone turned the family's new residence into their own home. Metro...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Parked car totaled in East Nashville after hit and run crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville family woke up on Sunday morning to see their parked car had been turned into a total loss after an apparent hit-and-run crash. The entire rear of the vehicle was smashed in and glass from the car was everywhere after the crash. There was also damage to parts of a neighbor’s property from the crash.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Missing Nashville woman found safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police and detectives with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) were looking for a missing woman who has now been located and is safe. 84-year-old Annie Reed was reported missing by her family on Sunday evening when she failed to return home after church...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro PD identifies victim of fatal hit-and-run crash in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Charlotte Pike on Saturday. Police said Zak Godwin II, 57, of Cedar Hill, Tennessee, was struck around 5:40 p.m. near 50th Avenue. It appeared that Godwin was in the middle of Charlotte Pike when he was hit.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy