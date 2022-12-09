Man accused in deadly shooting of teen sought by Metro Police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two weeks after the deadly shooting of a teenager in North Nashville, Metro Police have identified a suspect in the case.

Investigators said they are looking for Joe DeLeon, 21. He is accused in the shooting death of Antonio Rudolfo, 19.

Metro Police responded to the shooting scene of a church parking lot near Dickerson Pike the day after Thanksgiving and found Rudolfo.

The teen reportedly drove to the church in the 200 block of Gatewood Avenue the afternoon of Nov. 25, said police. A second car was seen parking next to him.

After several minutes, it appeared the two got into an argument and shots were fired, according to Detective Myriah Iles.

Police said a criminal homicide warrant has been issued for DeLeon.

Joe DeLeon (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you’re urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463 . Callers remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

