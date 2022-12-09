Read full article on original website
🏀 Jayhawks Return to AP Poll for First Time Since 2013
LAWRENCE, Kan. – On the heels of a 9-0 start to the season, the Kansas Women’s Basketball team moved into the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Monday as the No. 22-ranked team in the country. The national ranking is the first for the program since January 14,...
News & Notes: Kansas has a plethora of maulings
The Big 12 Conference basketball season has not yet begun, but the ten teams in the league are already making an impression across the country. Now that everyone has about ten games under their belt, it's time to update the league outlook, and pump out our first edition of snap judgments and Actually Accomplished Rankings of the year. First, we'll give a rundown of each team, what happened since our last update, and what's up next on the schedule.
Kansas AD Travis Goff Tweaks Missouri Over Bowl Game Drama
The Kansas Jayhawks dominated the Missouri Tigers in basketball on Saturday in Columbia, rolling to a 95-67 win. And after the game, Kansas AD Travis Goff had some fun on social media tweaking the Tigers. Goff put the following tweet up after the victory. What Goff is referring to is...
Kansas snaps Wichita State's seven-game win streak
Wichita State lost for the first time since Nov. 12, falling 72-52 to the Jayhawks Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. The Shockers (8-2) fell to 7-33 all-time versus the Jayhawks. Kansas (9-0) led for all but 38 seconds of playing time and remained unbeaten this season with the win.
Daily Delivery: Missouri’s football coach goes too far by holding up a sign during loss to Kansas
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Fitz never thought he'd be the one defending the University of Kansas basketball program. Still, when Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz held up a sign about the NCAA's ongoing investigation into KU basketball during Saturday's hoops game in Columbia, he crossed a line. There was nothing wrong with the sign — it was accurate — but the issue is who held it up. It's hard to imagine any other football coach behaving this way, but Drinkwitz is also known for his strange behavior. This, however, was tacky.
Sources: Dearmon, North Alabama snagging Big 12 analyst for key coordinator role
After time as a senior special teams analyst for Lance Leipold's resurgent University of Kansas program, among other career stops, Luke Roth is on the move. Sources tell FootballScoop that Roth is accepting the special teams coordinator position as well as defensive assistant working with the secondary for new University of North Alabama head coach Brent Dearmon, hired last week by the Lions.
How many different ways can we say “kansas sucks”?
Never forget, it’s been 4,299 days since the University of kansas men’s basketball team has won a basketball game in Columbia, Missouri. That’s 859 days for every MAJOR Level One Infraction Bill Self is accused of committing in violation of NCAA bylaws... it’s Five by the way. Five Major Infractions.
Return of Border Showdown brings out Mizzou stars Saturday afternoon
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The loudest boo during pregame introductions was saved for Kansas coach Bill Self, while senior Kobe Brown, who had the game’s first basket, drew the loudest cheer from Tigers fans. The return of the Border Showdown to Mizzou Arena for the first time in more...
Shockers' Win Streak on the Line at Undefeated Kansas
Wichita State (8-1) at rv/rv Kansas (8-0) Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 | 2:00 PM CT | Allen Fieldhouse. Sunday's game can be heard on the radio at KFH 97.5 FM/1240 AM with Steve Strain calling the action. Strain is in his ninth season as the radio voice for Wichita State women's basketball. The game will also be televised on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.
Mizzou loses to Kansas, post game report
The Missouri Tigers hosted the Kansas Jayhawks at Mizzou Arena for the first time in ten years on Saturday. The result? A 95-67 win for Kansas, handing the Tigers their first loss of the season. Fox 2 Sports reporter Daniel Esteve was in Columbia and has the post game report.
Local high school students nominated to military service academies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has nominated local high school students to serve in U.S. military service academies. On Friday, Dec. 9, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall announced his 2022 nominees for military service academies. He said a total of 40 Kansas high school students applied while 29 received a nomination for at least one service academy.
Lawrence: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Lawrence, Kansas
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lawrence, Kansas. Located in the heart of Kansas, Lawrence, Kansas is a college town known for its friendly atmosphere and beautiful cosmopolitan streets. Its unique shopping district, restaurants and entertainment areas make this a great place to visit. A popular place to visit in...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
Valley Center students disciplined following taunts during game
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several students from Valley Center High School have “received consequences” as a result of their behavior during a basketball game between Valley Center and Topeka High School on Dec. 3. The school said it could not disclose the nature of the consequences. According to a joint press release from Ms. Rebecca Morrisey, […]
Possessing recreational marijuana may be legal in Missouri, but not on area college campuses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The possession of recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those age 21 and older. But it’s still not allowed in certain places like the area’s college campuses. Missouri State, Drury, Evangel, OTC, and Mizzou already have policies in place prohibiting narcotics and...
Inside Kansas Politics: In search of Randy Leach
TOPEKA (KSNT) — In this episode of Inside Kansas Politics, Deneysha Richard sits down with Alberta Leach, who has been searching for her son, Randy Leach, for almost 35 years. Randy Leach was 17-years-old when he never returned home after a pre-graduation party in Linwood, Kan. on April 15, 1988. “As soon as I looked […]
KC-area company that made first cowboy boots to return after 45 years
Zach Lawless, the great-great-grandson of C.H. Hyer, who first handcrafted the first cowboy boot, is bringing Hyer Boot back to business.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
