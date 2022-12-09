Read full article on original website
Related
Man arraigned in woman’s bloody beating in Youngstown
A man who was free on bond in an aggravated arson case was arraigned Monday in municipal court on charges that he beat a woman bloody last week.
Bond reduced for defendant in Youngstown bar shooting case
Bond has been reduced by for a man accused of wounding three people in a South Side bar.
Jury selection underway for accused arsonist in fire that sent woman to hospital
Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a woman accused of starting a fire that put a woman in the hospital.
Police investigating man shot in Warren
Police were called to the Trumbull Hospital emergency room.
Man facing charges following drug raid in New Castle
A man is facing drug trafficking charges following an investigation last week in New Castle.
Pa. babysitter sentenced to life for fatally shooting mother of 5, her boyfriend, and her daughter
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (TCD) -- A man was recently sentenced to life in prison in connection with the 2018 shooting deaths of a 31-year-old mother of five, her 10-year-old daughter, and her 30-year-old boyfriend. According to a news release from the New Castle Police Department, the triple homicide occurred on...
Man arrested after getting drunk at hospital while girlfriend gave birth
State police say 42 year old James Bonner was at UPMC Northwest in Venango County with his girlfriend who was waiting to give birth Friday morning.
explore venango
Area Woman Found Dead in Bedroom & 2-Year-Old Child Discovered Locked in Bathroom
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was found dead in a bedroom on Sunday morning and her two-year-old daughter was discovered locked in the bathroom. According to State Police in New Castle, officers with the Shenango Township Police Department responded to a residence on Prospect Street in South New Castle Borough, Lawrence County, around 10:44 a.m. on Sunday, December 11, for a welfare check.
WFMJ.com
Warren mom arrested after toddler found wandering neighborhood at 2 a.m.
A Warren woman has been charged after police found her two-year-old daughter wandering a quarter of a mile from her home just before two o’clock in the morning. Responding to a call from a concerned citizen early Sunday, police say they found the girl wearing a coat, pants and a urine-soaked diaper in the front yard of a home on Douglas Street NW in the Warren Heights apartment complex.
whbc.com
Akron Police: Man Shot Dead in Car
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young man was shot dead inside a vehicle in Akron on Saturday afternoon. Akron police say they found the 23-year-old victim in a parked car along Noble Avenue. He had been shot at least once. Police determined the gunman shot at...
Cash taken at gunpoint from adult business in Youngstown
Reports said a gunman got away with cash Saturday evening after robbing an adult business on Market Street.
Heads up, criminals! Niles PD has you on camera
Niles Police Chief Jay Holland says the city's Flock License Plate Reader system nabbed another suspect.
Skate park shooting leaves 19-year-old dead in Akron
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Akron early Monday morning.
WFMJ.com
Ex-cop who kneeled on George Floyd's back sentenced from Columbiana County prison
A former Minneapolis Police Officer who pleaded guilty for his part in the death of George Floyd has been sentenced in a prison a half hour south of Youngstown. J Alexander Kueng, 29, appeared before a camera in the Federal Correctional Institution in Elkton, Columbiana County on Friday where he was sentenced on a charge of aiding and abetting second degree manslaughter.
Niles police say items found on back of stolen truck
Police say several items were found on a stolen truck that was abandoned after a police chase in Niles in which shots were fired.
Man charged with making over 2,400 calls to power company found incompetent to stand trial
U.S. Magistrate Judge Amanda Knapp Friday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio ordered Terrence Mott, 65, of Youngstown, to be taken to a medical facility to determine if his competency can be restored.
Bullet goes through Warren home; officers collect over 20 shell casings nearby
A 73-year-old Warren man reported that a bullet went through his house after shots were fired Thursday night in 1100 block of Paige Ave. NE.
OSHP investigating pedestrian hit and run in Boardman
The victim was taken to the hospital by an ambulance.
MetroHealth places two employees on unpaid leave following the death of a Cuyahoga jail inmate
CLEVELAND, Ohio – MetroHealth has placed two employees on unpaid leave following the death of a Cuyahoga County Jail inmate. A spokesman for the hospital system said Saturday that officials are conducting an internal review of the incident. He declined to give details about the employees’ actions, citing only the death of Edrick Brooks.
Man found murdered in vehicle, Akron PD investigating
Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a vehicle in Akron Saturday afternoon.
