ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

China's Xi vows to buy more Mideast oil as US focus wanes

By JON GAMBRELL
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ovwhg_0jdEA1QH00

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping vowed on Friday to import more oil and natural gas from energy-rich Gulf Arab states while not interfering in their affairs, likely seeking to cast Beijing in a more favorable light than Washington as America's attention in the region wanes.

Xi also urged the Arab countries to conduct energy sales in the Chinese yuan, potentially divorcing the U.S. dollar from transactions in a region where the United States still stations thousands of troops across a network of local bases as a hedge against Iran.

China's hands-off approach could appeal to leaders such as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who stands ready to rule the oil-rich kingdom for possibly decades, even after facing widespread international criticism over the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and the still-raging war in Yemen.

During Xi's visit to Saudi Arabia this week, the prince himself welcomed him to a meeting of the clubby Gulf Cooperation Council, and later to a wider summit of Mideast leaders.

“Standing at the crossroads of history, we must renew the tradition of friendship between China and the GCC,” Xi said.

Xi’s visit comes as China relies on the Gulf Arab states, particularly Saudi Arabia, for billions of dollars in crude oil imports to power his country’s economy as it tries to slowly ease out of its strict anti-coronavirus policy. Xi faced protests at home just before his arrival in Riyadh that represent the most-serious challenge to his rule after being awarded a third five-year term as the Communist party leader.

“The kingdom believes that hydrocarbon energy sources will remain an important resource to meet the needs of the world for the coming decades,” Prince Mohammed said.

Brent crude traded Friday around $76 a barrel — down from highs of $122 in June. Higher prices could see the prince’s dreams of a $500 billion futuristic city of Neom on the Red Sea to overhaul the Saudi economy come true. But rising costs at the pump months earlier further alienated the administration of President Joe Biden from Riyadh — something the prince likely kept in mind during Xi's visit.

Xi praised the GCC countries — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — as they “actively sought political solutions to regional hotspots” and invited their astronauts to China's new Tiangong space station.

Xi also said China plans to build a joint China-GCC Nuclear Security Demonstration Center that will train 300 personnel on nuclear safety and technology. Already, the UAE has the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, built with South Korea under a strict agreement that it will not enrich uranium — a possible pathway to a nuclear weapon.

But perhaps most importantly for the Gulf states, Xi stressed his nation will keep being a major buyer of their oil.

“China will continue to import a large amount of crude oil from the GCC countries, expand imports of liquefied natural gas, strengthen the engineering services in oil and gas upstream development and the cooperation in storage, transportation and refining,” Xi said.

He also called on the GCC to use yuan to settle transactions.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict came up as Xi spoke with the Arab leaders, especially Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Xi said China remains committed to an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 boundaries of Israel.

“The Palestine issue is vital to the peace and stability in the Middle East,” Xi said. “The historical injustice suffered by the Palestinian people cannot continue indefinitely. The legitimate national interests cannot be traded. The demand for an independent state cannot be vetoed.”

Xi also called for nations to “strengthen exchanges among civilizations.”

“We need to jointly oppose Islamophobia, carry out cooperation in deradicalization, and oppose linking terrorism with specific ethnic groups and specific religions,” he said.

However, Xi made no mention his nation's harsh policies toward Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities. More than a million have been sent to detention centers, forced to denounce Islam and swear fealty to Xi and the party. Saudi Arabia, home to the holiest sites in Islam, also has provided political cover to China amid the crackdown.

Xi also did not mention Iran, a rival repeatedly brought up by Prince Mohammed in his remarks. Iran is currently enriching uranium at its closest-ever levels to weapons-grade material — even as it faces nationwide protests challenging its theocratic government. Also, Tehran backs regional militias, including Yemen's Houthi rebels with whom Saudi Arabia is fighting a war.

Qatar's ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, whose country has largely restored ties to its Arab neighbors after a yearslong boycott, was also at the summit. Prince Mohammed made a point in his opening remarks, aired on state television, to applaud Qatar for its hosting of the World Cup. He also could be seen warmly greeting Sheikh Tamim before the meeting, something unthinkable only two years earlier, amid the boycott.

Gulf Arab nations want to maintain close relations with China even as U.S. officials believe they face a growing threat from China in Asia, and also Russia, which is waging a monthslong war on Ukraine.

During Xi's visit, Saudi officials said deals were signed between Riyadh and Beijing, including some involving the Chinese technology company Huawei on cloud-computing, data centers and other high-tech ventures. The U.S. has already has warned its Gulf Arab allies about working with Huawei over spying concerns.

In China, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported that Xi and King Salman agreed to hold meetings between the two countries’ leaders every two years.

On Friday, Xi held one-on-one meetings with Tunisian President Kais Saied, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani and Sheikh Tamim of Qatar.

___

Associated Press video producer Olivia Zhang in Beijing contributed to this report.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Macron chooses China over the US, rebuking Biden's state visit honor

The struggle between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is the keystone geopolitical issue of our time. Whether the U.S. is able to preserve the post-1945 democratic international order, or whether China replaces said order with a Beijing-led mercantilist rule, will heavily determine global freedom and prosperity in the 21st century. Americans may soon fight and die over this contest. The support of U.S. allies in constraining China’s imperial excesses is thus absolutely critical.
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
Daily Mail

Why China is suddenly being so friendly towards Australia: How there's much more to it than the superpower's love of our coal - as President Xi says relationship should be 'cherished'

The momentous meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has caused intense speculation as to why China has suddenly changed its tune on Australia. The meeting in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit was the first time leaders of both countries had a face-to-face...
Business Insider

A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report

A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
TheDailyBeast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
Robb Report

A Russian Oligarch’s $500 Million Megayacht Has Avoided Seizure for Months. It Was Just Spotted in the Maldives.

Nord might just be the most elusive superyacht on the high seas. The $500 million Lürssen vessel, which is believed to be owned by Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov, left Hong Kong in late October and was due to dock in Cape Town, South Africa on November 9, according to the vessel’s automatic identification systems (AIS). During the trip, however, it stopped transmitting its location and ostensibly disappeared. Until now, that is. YouTube channel eSysman Superyachts has released footage of the superyacht traveling between two islands in the Maldives. The channel, which has more than 200,000 subscribers, received footage from one “amazing”...
The Independent

Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days

Saudi Arabia has executed 17 people accused of drug and contraband offences in the last 12 days, a top UN official said on Tuesday, confirming a record high mark for total capital punishments in a year by the kingdom.The executions of people from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are “deeply regrettable”, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said at a press briefing in Geneva.These executions, carried out since 10 November, have taken the tally this year to 144, the official said.“They included four Kuwaiti nationals – three men and a woman – an Ethiopian woman, a Pakistani man...
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
122K+
Followers
142K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy