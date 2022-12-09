Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdkx.com
MIB Presents: School to Prison Pipeline Play
Rochester’s Mentors Inspiring Boys & Girls non-profit organization presents the School to Prison Pipeline stage play Saturday December 10th 7pm at East High School 1801 E Main St, Rochester, NY. On Wednesday Jazzy T was joined in studio by MIB Associate Director Tanisha Allen and student performers Sienna and...
Prayer held for missing St. John Fisher student
Kenny's last known whereabouts was in the City of Montélimar in France on December 3.
wxxinews.org
Coming up on Connections: Monday, December 12, 2022
Next Monday, Metro Justice will host a town hall to discuss turning Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) into a public utility. Rochester City Councilmembers-at-Large will be in attendance. The meeting comes on the heels of the utility's proposed rate hike, and customer complaints about a lack of transparency, billing issues, and more. This is part two in a series of conversations about RG&E* and its impact in the community. Our guests:
gvhealthnews.com
Red Cross appoints new leader for Rochester chapter
The American Red Cross of Western New York has named Kenneth Lee as executive director of the greater Rochester chapter, which serves Allegany, Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates Counties. Lee has a lengthy history in nonprofit community service, having served in leadership positions in the YMCA for...
gvhealthnews.com
A Personal Trainer Brings You Nursing Experience with Weights
We’re talking across a small metal table outside the FairPour Coffee Roasters in Fairport on a November morning. It’s gray and overcast here. Temperatures are barely clinging to what was left of the late summer. Inside, FairPour is packed — no place to sit. Out here on the...
westsidenewsny.com
Bicycle Outfitters closing after 25 years in Brockport
After 25 years of meeting Brockport’s needs for two wheels, Russell S. Church III is closing Bicycle Outfitters on December 31. Russell and Bicycle Outfitters have been fixtures on Main Street for a quarter of a century. As a Brockport native, Russell attended school in Brockport and rode BMX bikes on area tracks as well as nationally. He developed his other lifelong sport, hockey, playing in local youth leagues and on Brockport’s varsity team through to graduation. He continued to support hockey and played in the Sunday Brockport Zamboni League until Covid hit.
ubspectrum.com
CDS raises pay for certain shifts to attract more student workers, still dependent on international students
Mara Dingman was a seasoned student-employee at Campus Dining and Shops. She started working at C3 in 2019 to make some extra money. Dingman served other students, washed dishes and wiped tables for most of her undergraduate career and all throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. And when she lived in Red Jacket, she didn’t even have to leave the building to start a shift.
progressivegrocer.com
Tops Completes Pricey Renovation in Upstate New York
As part of an ongoing series of store refreshes, Tops Friendly Markets is set to welcome shoppers back to its renovated location in Canandaigua, N.Y., in the Finger Lakes region of the state. The 57,000-square-foot store is celebrating its grand reopening on Dec. 13. This is a $1.8 million improvement,...
theeastcountygazette.com
Marilla to reject NYSED Native American name and mascot memo
Marilla, New York, intends to fight a state education department edict that mandates the renaming or rebranding of any school with a Native American name, logo, or mascot. On Thursday night, the resolution was scheduled to be voted on, but the local school system begged the community to wait. The...
13 WHAM
13WHAM's 'Hire me Rochester' special event
Rochester, N.Y. — In anticipation of a New Year, people often resolve to pursue a career change, fortunately the job market remains robust and many local employers are now offering jobs with tremendois growth potential. Tune in Friday night for our special: 'Hire me Rochester'. We introduce you to...
thestylus.org
Words have consequences
Recent incidents involving vandalism and racial slurs have created tension among students and faculty at SUNY Brockport. Freshman Tatum Smyth lives in Gordon Hall, one of the two vandalized dorms, and was frustrated to hear about these incidents. “They made me feel very uncomfortable and there was no reason for...
Finger Lakes Clinical Research seeks participants for new ADHD study
They say they are looking for patients ages 18 through 55 who are currently in treatment for the condition to play a video game created by the company Luminosity.
wnypapers.com
6 UBMD physicians named New York ACEP 2022 'Unsung Heroes'
The American College of Emergency Physicians has named six UBMD Emergency Medicine physicians as 2022 New York ACEP “Unsung Heroes” for their dedicated patient care. A press release stated, “Nominated by their colleagues, those named as ‘Unsung Heroes’ embody what it means to be an emergency physician.
Work on Rochester crime gun trace report continues
The first comprehensive crime gun trace report for Rochester is in the works. It could spell improvement for a city that has seen a dramatic rise in rates of firearm violence. “You have people saying, ‘We need to follow the data.’ But then when we talk about gun data, they say, ‘That’s not going to help stop the crime and violence in our community,’” City Councilmember Willie Lightfoot said at the latest Roc Against Gun Violence Coalition meeting. “Well, data actually has helped and will help Rochester like it helped cities (anti-gun violence organization) Brady has worked with in the past.”
Priest placed on leave for ‘improper’ relationship
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Southern Tier priest has been placed on leave for an “improper sexual relationship” with an adult woman, the Diocese of Buffalo announced Saturday. They said after they received a complaint, Fr. F. Patrick Melfi was placed on leave by Bishop Michael Fisher. Before he was placed on leave, Melfi was […]
wellsvillesun.com
Poll results: Involuntary incarceration is a civil rights concern
If you read this site often, you’ve heard quite a bit about over the last summer about a small town’s growing problem with vagrancy. It isn’t a comfortable conversation to have, nothing like how we address stray dog and cats. We have a fabulous SPCA Serving Allegany County and the Hornell Human Society to help our communities rescue, rehab, and provide “forever homes.” You’ve probably donated to the SPCA in some way or another.
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County Catholic priest placed on leave for consensual relationship with woman
The Diocese of Buffalo sent a press release saying an Allegany County priest has been placed on administrative leave. The release said he had an improper sexual relationship with a woman. The release did not give any other details of the relationship or age of the woman, but did use...
visitrochester.com
Breakfast & Brunch Spots in Rochester, NY
Whether you’re looking for a casual, trendy spot to grab a bite to eat with the family, or an upscale brunch experience, there are breakfast options for everyone in Rochester!. Located inside of the Rochester Memorial Art Gallery, Brown Hound is the perfect place to spend a relaxed afternoon...
westsidenewsny.com
“Lights On For Life” motorcade raises awareness to prevent DWI
Monroe County’s STOP-DWI Program, Rochester Against Impaired Driving (RAID), and family members of DWI victims held the annual “Lights On For Life” motorcade on Saturday, December 3. The motorcade started at the Victims’ Rights Memorial located in Beikirch Park at Highland Park. After driving through the community,...
Massive Tractor Parade In Western New York
Most people around BUffalo now know the legend of Squirrel Winter. The Western New York farmer came to the rescue during the last large snowstorm and freed Josh Allen from his snowy driveway. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was able to get to the airport and make to Detroit to play the Cleveland Browns. The game was moved from Highmark Stadium after more than six feet of snow fell.
Comments / 0