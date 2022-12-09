Read full article on original website
Orange County 311 a Calming Voice Before, During and After Hurricane Ian
When Hurricane Ian wrought havoc to much of the Florida peninsula, many Central Florida residents turned to Orange County 311 and its dedicated team of knowledgeable operators to alleviate their fears and provide them with the information needed to get through the storm safely. 311, a mobile app for Apple...
Mayor Jerry L. Demings to Distribute Toy Drive Donations to Orlo Vista Families
To conclude this year’s 12th Annual Mayor’s Toy Drive, Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings will be distributing a portion of the toys collected to families in the Orlo Vista neighborhood who were deeply impacted by Hurricane Ian. Families who are registered with Orange County’s Neighborhood Centers for Families and have indicated a need this holiday season has been scheduled to pick up their toys and gifts in a contactless drive-through format. In addition, four families will actually “shop” with the Mayor.
