To conclude this year’s 12th Annual Mayor’s Toy Drive, Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings will be distributing a portion of the toys collected to families in the Orlo Vista neighborhood who were deeply impacted by Hurricane Ian. Families who are registered with Orange County’s Neighborhood Centers for Families and have indicated a need this holiday season has been scheduled to pick up their toys and gifts in a contactless drive-through format. In addition, four families will actually “shop” with the Mayor.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO