ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Odell Beckham Jr. says he doesn't 'see the point' in playing regular season

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago

Odell Beckham Jr. is still available. As playoffs loom, questions remain about which team will win the OBJ sweepstakes and what kind of impact he will be able to make ten months after tearing his ACL.

The star receiver addressed these questions in part during an appearance on Lebron James’ “Thursday Night Football” alternate telecast “The Shop.”

“I haven’t made the decision,” Beckham said. “I would like to be in a stable environment. Get up 6 a.m., leave at 6 p.m. for four weeks and then let’s talk about it. I’ve played football for a long time. I’m not saying I couldn’t step in and play regular season, but I don’t see the point. I really don’t. I’d rather play when that pressure’s on.”

He also reflected on his five seasons in New York, as the Giants are among the three teams that showed public interest in his addition.

An open door for a return to New York

“I’ll say this but it doesn’t mean anything. I don’t feel like Saquon Barkley and I got to do what we were supposed to do,” Beckham said.

Even with his disclaimer, the comment is fuel for fans who hope to see Beckham and the Giants’ star running back fulfill the expectations that were cut short with Beckham’s trade to the Browns.

Beckham has mentioned the desire for multi-year deal, which could be of interest for the Giants.

The Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills are also in the race for Beckham.

Though the Cowboys have cooled on their recruitment of the star, Barkley wasn't moved by their efforts.

"I don't have to tweet at him," Barkley quipped.

"I think it would be a great story to come back to a place he was at before and continue to help build success," he added. "To come here with the right mindset and be a leader and be the type of player that he can be for this team. Like I said, he's a special player."

If not signed soon, it's possible the wait for Beckham's return will continue until next season.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Cowboys, Giants backed off Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency because he misread his 'worth'

In early October, when Odell Beckham Jr. was no longer in the mood to be cryptic about his disappointment with the Los Angeles Rams and their "lowest of lows" contract offer for 2022, a source from the team posed a question that resonates louder than ever this month. At the time, Beckham was still months away from being viable on the football field due to a torn ACL last season, but the Rams were trying to do their best to stay in his good graces.
DALLAS, TX
Action News Jax

Strategy tips for the fantasy football playoffs: Time to chase a trophy

It’s time to do our yearly strategy check-in piece for the Fantasy Football playoffs. I recognize there’s an irony to this, we’re offering advice to the managers who might need it the least. You probably got here because you know what you’re doing. You’re organized, you’re detail oriented, you’re nuanced, you’re smart.
Action News Jax

Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs

Remember back in the 2021 NFL season, Philadelphia Eagles starting running back Miles Sanders didn't score a SINGLE rushing touchdown? That seems like an unreal thing, but yes, it happened. And it absolutely sucked. Thankfully, this season is making us forget about that catastrophe. After all, Sanders is already up to 11 rushing scores in 13 weeks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Action News Jax

NBA Player of the Week Joel Embiid not shying away from immense responsibility with 76ers

PHILADELPHIA — There was Joel Embiid and P.J. Tucker, bumping and bruising against one another at the nearest basket along the 76ers’ practice floor. It was at once a marvel of Tucker’s strength, all at 6-foot-5 and 37 years old, and a sheer example of Embiid’s brute force. Tucker puffed his chest to absorb the contact of a mountain, often screaming at himself in the third person, beckoning “Tuck” to keep the back-to-back MVP runner-up in front of him. But then the 7-footer lowered his shoulder one more time and meandered to the basket with ease.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Action News Jax

NFL MVP is a two-man race between Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, and one should be the frontrunner

The NFL season is winding down and there are enough data points now to make projections about what's going to happen once the regular season ends in a few weeks. That includes the race for the most valuable player award, which appears to have been whittled down to two players for the final sprint of the season. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, once again, has played himself into MVP consideration and is one of the leaders. There's a new combatant in the ring this year challenging Mahomes as NFL MVP: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Action News Jax

It's time to add the New Orleans Pelicans to the list of legitimate title contenders

Heading into the season, two questions hung over the Pelicans like preparing to dive-bomb upon you and feast on your soul. One: Would a New Orleans roster that developed a playoff-caliber identity in Zion Williamson's absence be after his long-awaited return from injury? And two: Could a squad that surprisingly fielded an of 2021-22 take another step on that end with several shaky stoppers, including Williamson, in line for major minutes?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Action News Jax

Fantasy Basketball: 3 players to trade for, trade away or hold outside of the top-150

We're now nine weeks into the fantasy basketball season and, I know it doesn't feel like it, but the NBA is third of the way through as well. I, like many, reached for players in draft season whom I thought would evolve their game this season. Unfortunately, things don't always work out as intended. But the beauty of fantasy basketball is that it's not too late to make adjustments.
Action News Jax

Giants to reportedly sign former Blue Jays P Ross Stripling for $25M; are they out on Carlos Rodón?

The San Francisco Giants are signing former Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Ross Stripling to a two-year, $25 million contract, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports. The news arrives a day after the Blue Jays signed former New York Mets starter Chris Bassitt to bolster their rotation. Stripling, 33, spent the last two-plus seasons with the Blue Jays. He posted a career-best 3.01 ERA and 1.020 WHIP while tallying 111 strikeouts and 20 walks in 134.1 innings pitched in 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
122K+
Followers
142K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy