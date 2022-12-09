Read full article on original website
Robert Gamble
Robert Gamble, age 88, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022. A visitation for Robert will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 5740 South Pine Ave, Ocala, FL 34480. A funeral service will occur Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 12:30 PM, 5740 South Pine Ave, Ocala, FL 34480. A committal service will occur Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, 5740 South Pine Ave, Ocala, FL 34480.
James A. Fritzell Sr.
James A. “Jim” Fritzell, Sr, 78, The Villages, Florida passed away on December 9, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages. n The Villages, Florida. Jim was born on October 3, 1944 in Waterbury, Connecticut to his parents Clifford Fritzell and Ruby Nelson. Jim was a former...
Florida Silver Alert issued for William Michael Fitton, of Leesburg
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lake County man. William Michael Fitton, 76, was last seen leaving his home in Leesburg around 11 a.m. on Monday. He may be driving a beige 2011 Toyota Sienna van bearing Florida tag DV8406K. The vehicle was last seen on cameras in Marion County around 1 p.m.
Mary Ann Moore
THE VILLAGES, Fla. – On December 3, 2022, Mary Ann Moore, 63, entered through the gates of heaven after a brief illness. Mary Ann was a 1977 graduate of Coxsackie-Athens High School. She worked for the N.Y.S. Office of Vocational Rehabilitation for eight years and then transitioned to provide childcare for friends and family. She loved spending time with her two grandchildren, Emma and Jack. She enjoyed shopping and walking the malls, watching her daytime soaps, and evening TV shows. After spending most of her life in New York, she and husband retired to Florida where they lived a very active lifestyle. She will always be remembered by her smile, hair, nails and very fashionable wardrobe.
VHS alum sentenced in drug arrest that cost her USF research job
A Villages High School alumnus has been sentenced in a 2020 drug arrest that prompted her termination from her job as a clinical research assistant at the University of South Florida. Monica Racy, 23, was sentenced earlier this month in Sumter County Court to five years probation to include two...
Thousands gather for 65th annual ‘Friend of Christmas’ parade in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -While Christmas is just two weeks away, thousands of residents lined several streets in Ocala for the 65th annual ‘Friends of Christmas’ parade. Many people set up their chairs days in advance to have a front-row seat to what they say is the best parade in town.
Orlando legend Col. Joe Kittinger dies at 94
ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Kittinger has passed away at the age of 94. Kittinger was an internationally renowned pilot and balloonist. He set the record for the highest parachute jump and freefall Aug. 16, 1960 as part of Project Excelsior. Kittinger jumped from a high-altitude...
Woman dead in a crash in Marion County
ALTOONA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a woman from Lake County is dead after a crash in Marion County early on December 10th. Troopers say a 52-year-old woman from Leesburg was driving east in an SUV on County Road 42. Around 3 a.m. she went off the road and...
Wildwood leaders hail announcement of widening of U.S. 301 to four lanes
Wildwood leaders are hailing the announcement of the widening of U.S. 301 to four lanes. City Manager Jason McHugh announced at Monday morning’s Wildwood Commission meeting that the widening of U.S. 301 from State Road 44 to County Road 470, south of Coleman, is now in the planning stages.
Putnam County woman arrested after video shows her hitting man with a disability multiple times
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Putnam County woman was arrested earlier this month after surveillance video footage showed her hitting a man with a disability, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Chelsey Renee Payne, 30, of San Mateo was arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and...
Ryan Chamberlin files in HD 24 ahead of expected Special Election
He defended former Rep. Joe Harding as a target of political prosecutors. A Special Election still hasn’t been called to replace state Rep. Joe Harding. But two candidates have already tossed their hat in the ring to replace him. Conservative author Ryan Chamberlin, an Ocala Republican, is launching a...
Three Villagers in villa community ordered to remove rock landscaping
Three Villagers in a villa community have been ordered to remove rock landscaping. The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors held three separate public hearings Friday on the illicit rock landscaping in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire. The properties are located on Roanoke Street and...
Neighbor says he heard gunshot that killed man in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. - Detectives are working to learn who shot and killed a man overnight in Volusia County. Korey Woulard, 29, was found lying on the road of Chipola Avenue in DeLand shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A DeLand police officer, who was the first to arrive to the area, administered CPR, but Woulard was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe coming to Beaumont development in Wildwood
A Tropical Smoothie Cafe is coming to the Beaumont development on County Road 466A in Wildwood. The Wildwood Commission gave its blessing Monday morning to the 1,440-square-foot restaurant to be built near the intersection of Penrose Place and Sundance Trail in the development across from Pinellas Plaza in The Villages. The restaurant will include a drive-through service lane and an outdoor patio seating area.
Officials: Orange City officer hits, kills pedestrian
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after an Orange City police officer struck a pedestrian Monday morning. “A pedestrian darted out in front of him. He was unable to avoid that impact and struck that pedestrian,” Lt. Channing Taylor with FHP said. The Orange City...
Mischief maker charged with breaking window at home of deceased Villager
A mischief maker has been charged with breaking a window at the home of a deceased Villager. Ronnie Phillips, 41, is already facing charges after a window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square. He is facing an additional charge of criminal mischief after a neighbor reported a smashed window at...
Scaled-down development a tough sell to Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board
A developer hoping to build 122 homes in a farming area had a tough sell Monday night before the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board. Nitai Capital Partners asked the board to annex the property on Edwards Road into the Town of Lady Lake. That would pave the way for the development which would be selling homes at a pricepoint above $300,000.
Villager arrested on DUI charge after drinking wine at lunch
A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after drinking wine at lunch. Cathie Ann Oldham, 71, of the Village of Hawkins, was driving a tan 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser at about 4 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Frazier Way and Josephine Court not far from her home on Goodman Court when a 911 caller reported an “intoxicated subject in a vehicle,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The caller said the vehicle was driving in a reckless manner, struck a curb and almost hit a golf cart.
Alligator Basking In The Morning Sunrise In The Villages
This alligator was basking in the reflection of the morning sunrise here in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
FHP: 52-year-old woman dies in fiery crash in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 52-year-old woman died after crashing through several fences and her car caught on fire, Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the woman, from Leesburg, was driving eastbound on County Road 42 just after 3 a.m. on Saturday. They said she drove off the north side of the road and struck four fences.
