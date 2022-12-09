THE VILLAGES, Fla. – On December 3, 2022, Mary Ann Moore, 63, entered through the gates of heaven after a brief illness. Mary Ann was a 1977 graduate of Coxsackie-Athens High School. She worked for the N.Y.S. Office of Vocational Rehabilitation for eight years and then transitioned to provide childcare for friends and family. She loved spending time with her two grandchildren, Emma and Jack. She enjoyed shopping and walking the malls, watching her daytime soaps, and evening TV shows. After spending most of her life in New York, she and husband retired to Florida where they lived a very active lifestyle. She will always be remembered by her smile, hair, nails and very fashionable wardrobe.

