ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Morocco coach skeptical World Cup can open door to Europe

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aqzd3_0jdE8PfP00

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Morocco coach Walid Regragui has guided his team to the World Cup quarterfinals — the first time an Arab nation has advanced that far in the tournament.

One might think that would be enough to get him linked to a top job in Europe.

Regragui isn't so sure, sounding skeptical Friday when asked if he is helping change perceptions about coaches from the region.

"This question is probably best asked to the European clubs: Why don't they hire Arab coaches?" he said on the eve of Morocco's match against Portugal. "Maybe it's a cultural question. Maybe it's a mentality."

“Today I think it’s impossible that Manchester City or Barcelona would bring an Arab coach. They won’t even think about it,” Regragui said through an interpreter.

“As if we’re not worthy, as if we’re ignorant in football or we’re incapable of such a test.”

Regragui spoke Friday just a few kilometers (miles) across Doha from a meeting of European soccer club leaders hosted by Paris Saint-Germain’s Qatari president, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi.

Man City and PSG are among among the most successful and wealthiest clubs in Europe. Both are owned and funded by Middle East sovereign wealth in Abu Dhabi and Qatar, respectively, and have never hired a coach from outside soccer's power bases of Europe and South America.

Man City’s owners in Abu Dhabi have hired three new coaches in 14 years, from Italy, Chile and Spain. In more than 11 years of Qatari ownership, PSG has hired coaches from France, Italy, Spain and Argentina.

Regragui was hired by the Morocco soccer federation in August after the France-born coach made his reputation guiding Wydad of Casablanca to win Africa’s Champions League last season. He also previously worked in Qatar.

“Ten years that I am a coach and nobody looked at me — ‘Ah, he doesn’t have any experience, he wants to go play in Europe,’ ’It’s impossible for him and let’s look for somebody else who can,” Regragui said.

That has changed in four games in Qatar guiding Morocco unbeaten through facing Spain, Croatia, Belgium and Canada.

“Explain to me how, explain to me this miracle,” he said in self-mocking comments, adding: “Experience doesn’t matter, it’s skills. Skills are the only measure.”

Regragui is part of a progressive wave at this World Cup with all five African teams led by coaches from their home country.

Historically, African countries which qualified for the World Cup have relied on importing coaches from European countries like France, Germany and Serbia. Host nation Qatar's team is coached by a Spaniard.

“African coaches with great results can actually show, statistically and mathematically, that at a certain point that this could happen,” Regragui said. “A lot of African coaches can actually coach in Europe and in great clubs.”

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Ronaldo benched against Morocco in World Cup quarterfinals

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped from Portugal's starting lineup for the second straight match at the World Cup. The 37-year-old Ronaldo won't play from the outset in the quarterfinal match against Morocco on Saturday, after starting on the bench and then coming on as a substitute for the round-of-16 match against Switzerland.
Action News Jax

Again a substitute, Ronaldo's World Cup comes to an end

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — There will be no World Cup title for Cristiano Ronaldo in what was likely his last appearance at soccer's biggest tournament. After being on the bench at the start for the second straight match, Ronaldo couldn’t help Portugal come back against Morocco, losing 1-0 in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
Action News Jax

US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — Grant Wahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of soccer in the U.S. and reported on some of the biggest stories in the sport, died Saturday while covering a World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was 49. Wahl...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Lionel Messi embraces ‘spirit of Maradona’ to drag beaten Argentina to World Cup semi-final

As Lionel Messi starts to find the right words to go with the right touches, some of them surprisingly aggressive, there’s been a telling phrase used to describe him around the Argentina camp.They talk of the 35-year-old as a “líder Maradonina”, a Maradona-like leader.After his first major moment of the World Cup 2022, which was that essential and exceptional goal against Mexico, Messi was seen looking to the sky and mouthing “gracias Diego”. His teammates now speak of the “spirit of Diego”, and the 35-year-old is also being described as a “man possessed”.While Argentine football can be overly invested...
The Independent

Argentina vs Croatia predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup semi-final tonight

Both managers have decisions to make in attack, as Argentina and Croatia meet in the World Cup 2022 semi-finals on Tuesday.Lautaro Martinez started the tournament in poor form and lost his place, but netted the winning penalty as the Albiceleste beat Netherlands in the last round. Lionel Scaloni could opt to revert to 4-3-3, opening up an extra attacking spot in the side, with Papu Gomez far from convincing so far when he started.Meanwhile Croatia’s roulette of who to start at No9 continues; four players have had a go so far and none have been entirely positive, with the...
The Guardian

Calls for EU reform after five arrested in Qatar corruption inquiry

The arrest of a European Parliament vice-president and four others linked to a corruption investigation implicating World Cup hosts Qatar sparked calls Saturday for “root and branch reform” in the EU institution. “This is not an isolated incident,” said anti-corruption campaigning group Transparency International. “Over many decades,...
Action News Jax

Uno wins Grand Prix Final gold, Americans rally for medals

Shoma Uno finally has the medal the Japanese figure skater has long coveted from the Grand Prix Final. The reigning world champion, who had twice finished second and third at the finale of the Grand Prix season, held off countryman Sota Yamamoto on Saturday to capture gold. Uno followed his winning short program with the highest score in the free skate to finish with 304.46 points. Yamamoto scored 274.35 points to take second.
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: Lionel Messi’s Argentina set for Qatar semi-final with Luka Modric’s Croatia

Lionel Messi and Luka Modric go head to head tonight as Argentina battle Croatia for a place in Sunday’s World Cup final. The two Ballon d’Or winners have inspired their teams to the last four of the tournament as their country’s respective captains, and both are looking to go one step further after reaching the final before by lifting the World Cup and capping their legacies with the ultimate prize.Meanwhile, England have landed back in the UK from Qatar with their World Cup dream over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 quarter-final defeat to France. After three major tournaments in charge,...
BBC

Ulster Rugby: Some criticism of team 'nonsensical' - Darren Cave

Former Ulster centre Darren Cave has described some criticism of Dan McFarland's side as "nonsensical" after heavy defeats by Leinster and Sale. Ulster lost 38-29 to rivals Leinster in the URC before a 39-0 defeat by Sale in the Heineken Champions Cup on Sunday. Cave said calls for McFarland to...
Action News Jax

Bolsonaro supporters clash with police in Brazil's capital

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro clashed with police Monday, setting fire to several vehicles and allegedly attempting to invade the federal police’s headquarters in capital city Brasilia. Images of chaos as a small number of protesters, many wearing the yellow...
Action News Jax

Hong Kong leader to press China anthem request with Google

HONG KONG — (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader said Tuesday he will push Google to display China’s national anthem as the top result in searches for the city’s anthem instead of a protest song. The comments by John Lee, Hong Kong’s chief executive, followed several...
BBC

Manchester City 1-1 Manchester United: Entertaining WSL derby ends in draw

Manchester City played out a thrilling draw against neighbours and top-three rivals Manchester United at Etihad Stadium in front of the second-largest crowd in Women's Super League history. After a positive start from the hosts, their momentum took a knock when Leah Galton skipped past City defender Laia Aleixandri and...
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
122K+
Followers
142K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy