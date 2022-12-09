ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simplemost

Christmas Crafts For Kids Are Easy With These 4 Kits

By Kaitlin Gates
Simplemost
Simplemost
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Y6ke_0jdE8LNj00
Adobe

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If making holiday mementos with your family is one of your favorite traditions at this time of year, it’s never been easier to find ideas for your next project. You can always run to your local craft store but Amazon also has a ton of materials and kits for making Christmas crafts for kids.

We were browsing the site’s massive stock and found everything from DIY ornaments to snow globes, stickers, gingerbread houses and even a make-your-own-snowman kit. Take a look at a few of our favorite Christmas crafts for kids we found on Amazon, which you can have delivered in time for the holidays.

Make Your Own Christmas Stickers Kit ($8)

This DIY Christmas stickers kit includes 30 pieces in six different styles so your little ones can create their own elf, gingerbread man, snowman, gnome, reindeer and, of course, Santa, using different facial features.

The reusable stickers can then be used windows to decorate the house or stuck onto on gift boxes, Christmas cards and more. The stickers are non-toxic and do not use adhesives or glue, so they can peel off and be used repeatedly, which is one of the reasons it has such high ratings at Amazon.

Foam Putty Snowman Kit ($26)

If you live somewhere that doesn’t get snow — or just want to make sure you definitely have a White Christmas — this Do You Want to Build a Snowman Kit will ensure your kids can build a snowman regardless of the weather. Priced at $26, the kit includes enough to make three foam putty snowmen, including snow, eyes, a carrot nose, mouth and arms. Made of moldable foam putty, it is nontoxic and for ages 3 and up.

Nearly 2,000 customers have given the kit a perfect grade, saying it’s easy to use, super cute, fun for kids and that it makes a great stocking stuffer. One customer who lives in a hot climate at winter gave it a full five stars said it is a great Christmas craft for kids.

“My kids LOVED these. My husband works Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, so I let them open one gift early to still have some Christmasy spirit while daddy is at work. The parts *are* small, and it does say ages 5+. That said, I had no problem sitting and supervising my children (6, 4, 2) playing with their snowmen kits,” wrote Amazon customer Anie D. “We also live in a very hot climate (no white Christmases here) so, it was fun for them to build snowmen in an unconventional way.”

Beaded Ornament Kit ($17)

This classic Beaded Ornament Kit makes 24 Christmas wreaths and 15 candy canes in five different styles for a total of 39 ornaments that you can cherish for many years.

Easy to make, simply use one red chenille to string 28 green beads and eight red beads together, then tie a bow and attach it all to a green ribbon. Because the kit makes so many, it would be good for a party, classroom, family gathering or for your child to give as gifts.

DIY Holiday Stickers & Suncatchers Kit ($13)

Regularly priced at $15.99, this holiday stickers and suncatchers craft kit is currently on sale for a few bucks less. The kit includes 12 shimmering stickers and two festive holiday suncatchers. The stickers include printed dots for guided gem placement and the suncatchers have an open-ended design, allowing kids can decorate them however they want. They are self-adhesive so there is no glue or mess.

With a whopping 10,000 reviews, the kit has a stellar grade of 4.7 stars out of 5, with customers saying it’s easy to use, helps children use their fine motor skills and makes a great gift. One customer who gave the kit five stars says their 6-year-old granddaughter loved it.

“My 6-year-old granddaughter absolutely loved this craft project. In fact, she worked on it for hours. She will get another one for Christmas,” an Amazon customer wrote. “Was pleased that she was able to manage the stylus, adhesive and beads easily. I did sort them by color into jello shot cups where placing a few in the lid made them very easy to manage. Then cleanup and storage was very easy, too.”

If none of these Christmas crafts for kids seem like they would appeal to your little holiday helpers, the selection on Amazon is virtually endless!

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Christmas Candy Recalled

A slight damper is being put on that holiday cheer. As people begin their holiday shopping, finding that extra something special to put under the Christmas tree just got a little more difficult for consumers in one corner of the globe as a new recall just hit the market. Chocolatier Australia Pty Ltd. issued a voluntary recall of its Plum Puddings after a labeling mishap resulted in the presence of undeclared almonds and undeclared alcohol.
Apartment Therapy

This Christmas Tree Color Is on the Rise

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s about time to break out the tinsel, bring down boxes of ornaments, and decorate the pièce de resistance of Christmas decor: the tree.
SPY

Guys, I Swear This $20 Gift For Her Will Earn You Major Brownie Points This Holiday Season

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I’m the Site Director here at SPY, a product review website, and I take a lot of pride in helping connect our readers with the best possible gift ideas. Every year, our guide to the 101 Best Christmas Gifts of the Year helps thousands of people pick out something extra special, and it’s a task I take very seriously. One side effect of being a professional shopping editor? People are constantly asking me what they should buy their significant others, parents and...
GOBankingRates

7 Best Stocking Stuffers at Dollar Tree

'Tis the season to give holiday gifts everyone will enjoy! Dollar Tree has stocking stuffers perfect for everyone on your wish list -- and all at inexpensive prices. Read: 5 High-Quality Costco Items...
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it...
Tracey Folly

Teacher promises little girl a wood burning kit for Christmas: She ends up with a coloring book and crayons instead

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was in elementary school, her teacher picked her to attend an exclusive Christmas party at a neighboring college campus. The teacher told her all the children would receive a Christmas gift of their choice at the party, which they could select from a pre-approved list.
TODAY.com

I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition

When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
Simplemost

Simplemost

20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy