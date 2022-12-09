Read full article on original website
The 14th Annual Reindeer Festival And Santa's Workshop In Greenwich, Connecticut
New Restaurants Opening in Westchester NY This Month
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled 'Accidental' Has Caused a Community Outcry for Justice
This Is Us Actor Justin Hartley Starring In Netflix's Christmas Movie "The Noel Diary" Filmed In Connecticut
Former NYPD Employee Found Guilty of Killing His 8-Year-Old Son
27east.com
School News, December 15, Southampton Town
Vape Out In an effort to thwart vaping, Hampton Bays High School collaborated with the Suffolk County Department of Health Services to host a Vape Out program. As part of... more. Southampton Students Complete Mentorship Program Five Southampton High School students have earned a certificate of ... 6 Dec 2022...
sccclighthousenews.org
The Story On President Bonahue’s Pay Raise
This August Suffolk County Community College President Edward Bonahue was awarded a 12 percent, or $37,000, pay raise by the SCCC Board of Trustees. The raise included increases to his annual salary and monthly housing allowances. Dr. Bonahue was appointed as President of Suffolk County Community College in April 2021....
Herald Community Newspapers
$39 million bond fails in North Bellmore Schools
A $39 million bond failed to pass yesterday in the North Bellmore School District. Throughout the summer and beginning of the school year, the district has been presenting the findings of its state-mandated, buildings conditions survey, that was submitted to the state in early 2021. The need for some extensive...
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need money
Only a few days are left to apply. A lot is happening in New York to provide people with financial assistance. Some programs have been initiated to help people buy food, and others will help you land a well-paying job.
L.I. motorcycle club delivers toys to Ronald McDonald House
NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- Some of Santa's helpers made a special delivery Saturday on Long Island.The Suffolk County HOG Motorcycle Club hit the road and headed to the Ronald McDonald House in New Hyde Park, where they delivered dozens of toys for Santa to hand out to families staying there. "Kids that are staying here have either siblings in the hospital, they're in the hospital themselves. Their families are going through so much," said Matt Campo, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of New York Metro."They should have a good time for a day. If that changes their attitude for a day and if we can make them smile, that's all we want to do," said Nick Nigro, the club's road captain.In addition to the toys, the motorcycle club has helped raise thousands of dollars for a new Ronald McDonald House that will be built in Suffolk County.This is the fourth year of the club's holiday ride.
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Unveils Final Redesign of Suffolk Transit Bus Network
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has unveiled the final redesign plan of the Suffolk County Transit bus system. The final network plan reflects a multi-year community input process and was produced as part of the County’s ongoing Reimagine Transit Initiative, which is intended to restructure Suffolk County’s bus network in order to provide more useful, reliable service for residents.
longisland.com
Wayback Burgers Announces Newest Restaurant Coming to West Islip, NY
Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, today announced a lease signing for a new restaurant in Suffolk County. Located at 425 Union Boulevard in West Islip, NY, the restaurant will be the sixth Wayback Burgers location in New York, and the first owned and operated by local franchisees, Michael Gallagher and Michael Gallagher Jr. The new location is projected to add 30 new jobs to the local economy and expected to open in summer 2023.
NYC civil service exams open for December: Here are the salaries for each job
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for December, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Dec. 1. Exam applications currently open include: associate correctional counselor (NYC H+H); carpenter; carpenter (NYC H+H); child protective specialist;...
Power & Politics Full Show: Bipartisan committee investigates Suffolk County cyberattack
Rich Barrabi is joined by Legislators Anthony Piccirillo and Jason Richberg about where the bipartisan committee stands.
State DOT Opens New Facility in Huntington
New York State officially opened its a maintenance facilty on East Jericho Turnpike Monday, shortly after the overnight sprinkling of a snow served as a reminder of the work to come. Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez and Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy cut Read More ...
New ShopRite Opens In Huntington Commons Shopping Center
A new supermarket has opened for business on Long Island. The ribbon-cutting and grand opening event for the new ShopRite in the Huntington Commons shopping center was set for 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, representatives announced. The 65,000-square-foot store, located at 839 New York Ave. in Huntington, is opened...
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 12.12.22
• There’s a 20 percent chance of snow flurries before 9 a.m. today, atop the dusting that covered the East End last night. We’re expecting skies to clear throughout the day, with a high temperature near 38 degrees and a north wind 9 to 13 miles per hour. It will be mostly clear overnight, with a low around 20. Tuesday will be sunny, with a high near 42, and Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 40.
Long Island dance studio selected to open for Radio City Christmas Spectacular
HUNTINGTON, Long Island (PIX11) — North Shore Dance is a children’s dance studio in Huntington, N.Y., and they have been selected to open for The Radio City Christmas Spectacular on Dec. 13. NDS will perform its award-winning “As The Angels Sing,” as 50 dancers from ages 8-17 will grace The Radio City Music Hall stage […]
sccclighthousenews.org
Book Bans at an All-Time High
Book challenges and bans in school and public libraries nationwide are at an all-time high. Conservative politicians and activists have curated and disseminated lists of books they consider harmful to children. These books include those about the LGBTQ+ community, comprehensive sex education, and race/racism. According to an American Library Association...
Herald Community Newspapers
State urged to approve Belmont Park redevelopment plan
Community leaders and horse racing enthusiasts are urging state legislators to go to the whip for Belmont Park and give their approval for a major upgrade at the racetrack. Representatives from We Are NY Horse Racing visited Albany last month to encourage state leaders to approve a $455 million redevelopment project for Belmont Park racetrack, at 2150 Hempstead Turnpike in Elmont.
Suffolk Harley Owners Group raises money and delivers gifts to children at Ronald McDonald House
Nick Nigro, the group’s leader, began the annual ride four years ago with just a handful of volunteers.
Popular Eatery Reveals Opening Date For Second Location In Nassau County
Lovers of all things pasta can soon get their fill with a popular eatery set to open its second location on Long Island. The new Noodles & Company in Farmingdale, located at 909 Broadhollow Road, will open Wednesday, Dec. 14, the company revealed. It will mark the second Nassau County...
An Ambitious Van Gogh Exhibit Is Coming to New York City
When exploring the works of Vincent van Gogh, there are countless themes and motifs that come to mind — in some cases, with enough paintings that one could stage an entire show around a single part of van Gogh’s oeuvre. A 2021 review in The Guardian of the film Sunflowers, for instance, noted that it “does a pretty good job of drilling down through the intricacies of the series.”
longislandbusiness.com
Chick-fil-A Opens in Huntington Station
A long-planned Chick-fil-A location will open on Thursday, December 8 in Huntington Station. Huntington Now reported that the business had already opened prior to the official announcement. A new Chick-fil-A usually means long lines. The fast food restaurant will be open from 6:30am to 10pm, Monday through Saturday. All Chick-fil-A...
NYC Councilman Ari Kagan switches parties over public safety concerns
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Councilman Ari Kagan said he has been thinking about becoming a Republican for several years before making the move this year. Kagan, who represents Bensonhurst, Coney Island other Brooklyn neighborhoods, cited public safety as his motivation to leave the Democratic party. Kagan talked about the switch on PIX […]
