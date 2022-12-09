ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

27east.com

School News, December 15, Southampton Town

Vape Out In an effort to thwart vaping, Hampton Bays High School collaborated with the Suffolk County Department of Health Services to host a Vape Out program. As part of... more. Southampton Students Complete Mentorship Program Five Southampton High School students have earned a certificate of ... 6 Dec 2022...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
sccclighthousenews.org

The Story On President Bonahue’s Pay Raise

This August Suffolk County Community College President Edward Bonahue was awarded a 12 percent, or $37,000, pay raise by the SCCC Board of Trustees. The raise included increases to his annual salary and monthly housing allowances. Dr. Bonahue was appointed as President of Suffolk County Community College in April 2021....
Herald Community Newspapers

$39 million bond fails in North Bellmore Schools

A $39 million bond failed to pass yesterday in the North Bellmore School District. Throughout the summer and beginning of the school year, the district has been presenting the findings of its state-mandated, buildings conditions survey, that was submitted to the state in early 2021. The need for some extensive...
BELLMORE, NY
CBS New York

L.I. motorcycle club delivers toys to Ronald McDonald House

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- Some of Santa's helpers made a special delivery Saturday on Long Island.The Suffolk County HOG Motorcycle Club hit the road and headed to the Ronald McDonald House in New Hyde Park, where they delivered dozens of toys for Santa to hand out to families staying there. "Kids that are staying here have either siblings in the hospital, they're in the hospital themselves. Their families are going through so much," said Matt Campo, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of New York Metro."They should have a good time for a day. If that changes their attitude for a day and if we can make them smile, that's all we want to do," said Nick Nigro, the club's road captain.In addition to the toys, the motorcycle club has helped raise thousands of dollars for a new Ronald McDonald House that will be built in Suffolk County.This is the fourth year of the club's holiday ride.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk County Executive Bellone Unveils Final Redesign of Suffolk Transit Bus Network

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has unveiled the final redesign plan of the Suffolk County Transit bus system. The final network plan reflects a multi-year community input process and was produced as part of the County’s ongoing Reimagine Transit Initiative, which is intended to restructure Suffolk County’s bus network in order to provide more useful, reliable service for residents.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Wayback Burgers Announces Newest Restaurant Coming to West Islip, NY

Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, today announced a lease signing for a new restaurant in Suffolk County. Located at 425 Union Boulevard in West Islip, NY, the restaurant will be the sixth Wayback Burgers location in New York, and the first owned and operated by local franchisees, Michael Gallagher and Michael Gallagher Jr. The new location is projected to add 30 new jobs to the local economy and expected to open in summer 2023.
WEST ISLIP, NY
HuntingtonNow

State DOT Opens New Facility in Huntington

New York State officially opened its a maintenance facilty on East Jericho Turnpike Monday, shortly after the overnight sprinkling of a snow served as a reminder of the work to come. Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez and Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy cut Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Daily Voice

New ShopRite Opens In Huntington Commons Shopping Center

A new supermarket has opened for business on Long Island. The ribbon-cutting and grand opening event for the new ShopRite in the Huntington Commons shopping center was set for 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, representatives announced. The 65,000-square-foot store, located at 839 New York Ave. in Huntington, is opened...
HUNTINGTON, NY
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 12.12.22

• There’s a 20 percent chance of snow flurries before 9 a.m. today, atop the dusting that covered the East End last night. We’re expecting skies to clear throughout the day, with a high temperature near 38 degrees and a north wind 9 to 13 miles per hour. It will be mostly clear overnight, with a low around 20. Tuesday will be sunny, with a high near 42, and Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 40.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
sccclighthousenews.org

Book Bans at an All-Time High

Book challenges and bans in school and public libraries nationwide are at an all-time high. Conservative politicians and activists have curated and disseminated lists of books they consider harmful to children. These books include those about the LGBTQ+ community, comprehensive sex education, and race/racism. According to an American Library Association...
SMITHTOWN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

State urged to approve Belmont Park redevelopment plan

Community leaders and horse racing enthusiasts are urging state legislators to go to the whip for Belmont Park and give their approval for a major upgrade at the racetrack. Representatives from We Are NY Horse Racing visited Albany last month to encourage state leaders to approve a $455 million redevelopment project for Belmont Park racetrack, at 2150 Hempstead Turnpike in Elmont.
ELMONT, NY
InsideHook

An Ambitious Van Gogh Exhibit Is Coming to New York City

When exploring the works of Vincent van Gogh, there are countless themes and motifs that come to mind — in some cases, with enough paintings that one could stage an entire show around a single part of van Gogh’s oeuvre. A 2021 review in The Guardian of the film Sunflowers, for instance, noted that it “does a pretty good job of drilling down through the intricacies of the series.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Chick-fil-A Opens in Huntington Station

A long-planned Chick-fil-A location will open on Thursday, December 8 in Huntington Station. Huntington Now reported that the business had already opened prior to the official announcement. A new Chick-fil-A usually means long lines. The fast food restaurant will be open from 6:30am to 10pm, Monday through Saturday. All Chick-fil-A...
HUNTINGTON, NY
PIX11

NYC Councilman Ari Kagan switches parties over public safety concerns

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Councilman Ari Kagan said he has been thinking about becoming a Republican for several years before making the move this year. Kagan, who represents Bensonhurst, Coney Island other Brooklyn neighborhoods, cited public safety as his motivation to leave the Democratic party. Kagan talked about the switch on PIX […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

