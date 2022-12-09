ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

GATOR 99.5

Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday

Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
marinelink.com

Louisiana Announces $1.8 Billion Port Expansion Project

The new Louisiana International Terminal in St. Bernard Parish will be able to serve vessels of all sizes, dramatically increasing the state's import and export capacity. (Photo: LED) A public-private partnership between the state of Louisiana, the Port of New Orleans and two global maritime industry leaders will build a...
Highway 98.9

Louisiana City Named ‘Serial Killer Capital’ in TV Series

I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in our state capital.
adventure.com

Meet the chef behind New Orleans’ African American-owned cooking school

Chef Dee Lavigne learned to cook at the age of seven. After a brief career in accountancy, she decided to ditch the world of spreadsheets and focus on her true passion: food. Now she runs the first African American-owned cooking school in New Orleans in over 80 years, whipping up Cajun and Creole classics for hungry travelers.
NOLA.com

Louisiana in line for ‘hurricane highway’ restoration win

Louisiana may finally be in line for federal money to repair widespread ecological damage from what state officials and activists have labeled a “hurricane highway” – the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet shipping channel, cursed by New Orleans residents after Hurricane Katrina. Congress looks set to approve legislation that...
bigeasymagazine.com

Davante Lewis’ Victory in LPSC Race Will Force Much Needed Change

“I will be Entergy’s worst nightmare,” a jubilant Davante Lewis told dozens of supporters in his victory speech Saturday, December 10 at the Holy Grail Coffee House. With the help of national organizations such as the Environmental Defense Fund, Lewis put together an extraordinary come-from-behind campaign to easily overwhelm 18-year incumbent Lambert Boissiere III for the District 3 seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission. Lewis’ lopsided win will force the LPSC to address dozens of issues they have consistently swept under the rug including the profit margin of utility companies and the need to prioritize the use of alternatives to fossil fuels.
fgazette.com

Illegal gambling has invaded LSU

Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
KLFY News 10

Complete results from Louisiana’s Dec. 10, 2022 election

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Voters went to the polls Dec. 10 to decide several runoff elections and ballot measures in Acadiana and across the state. Among the races decided Saturday were Lafayette City Court Judge, the mayors of Opelousas and Crowley and three proposed amendments to the state constitution. Results will update automatically throughout […]
