“I will be Entergy’s worst nightmare,” a jubilant Davante Lewis told dozens of supporters in his victory speech Saturday, December 10 at the Holy Grail Coffee House. With the help of national organizations such as the Environmental Defense Fund, Lewis put together an extraordinary come-from-behind campaign to easily overwhelm 18-year incumbent Lambert Boissiere III for the District 3 seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission. Lewis’ lopsided win will force the LPSC to address dozens of issues they have consistently swept under the rug including the profit margin of utility companies and the need to prioritize the use of alternatives to fossil fuels.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO