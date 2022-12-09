Read full article on original website
Related
WDSU
Port of New Orleans will build $1.8 billion container facility in St. Bernard Parish
NEW ORLEANS — The Port of New Orleans announced Monday that it will build a $1.8 billion container facility in St. Bernard Parish. The expansion will bring 17,000 new jobs to the state, according to Port NOLA estimates. According to a news release issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards,...
theadvocate.com
The Road Home program shortchanged low-income homeowners in Louisiana. New data proves it.
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Times-Picayune | The Advocate and WWL-TV. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. The complaints started as soon as Louisiana launched its massive program to help homeowners...
An Exodus Unlike Any Other: Why Half the People in This Community Moved Away After Hurricane Katrina
After Hurricane Katrina devastated St. Bernard Parish, many residents didn’t receive enough money from the state to rebuild. Nearly half made the difficult decision to start over somewhere else.
The Federal Program to Rebuild After Hurricane Katrina Shortchanged the Poor. New Data Proves It.
For years, low-income residents of New Orleans have said the state’s Road Home program paid them less to rebuild their homes compared to wealthier residents. They were right.
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
marinelink.com
Louisiana Announces $1.8 Billion Port Expansion Project
The new Louisiana International Terminal in St. Bernard Parish will be able to serve vessels of all sizes, dramatically increasing the state's import and export capacity. (Photo: LED) A public-private partnership between the state of Louisiana, the Port of New Orleans and two global maritime industry leaders will build a...
Louisiana City Named ‘Serial Killer Capital’ in TV Series
I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in our state capital.
adventure.com
Meet the chef behind New Orleans’ African American-owned cooking school
Chef Dee Lavigne learned to cook at the age of seven. After a brief career in accountancy, she decided to ditch the world of spreadsheets and focus on her true passion: food. Now she runs the first African American-owned cooking school in New Orleans in over 80 years, whipping up Cajun and Creole classics for hungry travelers.
This Louisiana City Is One Of The Most Fun Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub found the most fun cities around the country, including a couple right here in Louisiana.
Louisiana men charged with stealing mail from post office
Two Louisiana men have been charged after using a postal key to steal mail from a post office.
NOLA.com
Louisiana in line for ‘hurricane highway’ restoration win
Louisiana may finally be in line for federal money to repair widespread ecological damage from what state officials and activists have labeled a “hurricane highway” – the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet shipping channel, cursed by New Orleans residents after Hurricane Katrina. Congress looks set to approve legislation that...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Metairie (Metairie, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Metairie on Friday. The accident happened close to the intersection of 33rd Street and Powder Boulevard at around 9 p.m.
NOLA.com
See how much Hurricane Katrina damage was covered in different parts of New Orleans on this map
For years, advocates and neighborhood groups have alleged that residents of wealthier, White areas of New Orleans got more of the resources they needed after Hurricane Katrina than their poorer neighbors. A new analysis of Road Home grants by The Times-Picayune, ProPublica and WWL-TV shows that, within the city, those...
22-Year-Old Louisiana Man Indicted for Assaulting Federal Agent in Slidell, Louisiana
22-Year-Old Louisiana Man Indicted for Assaulting Federal Agent in Slidell, Louisiana. New Orleans, Louisiana – Deandre Cross, 22, was indicted for assaulting a federal agent in Slidell, Louisiana on June 8, 2022, and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on...
bigeasymagazine.com
Davante Lewis’ Victory in LPSC Race Will Force Much Needed Change
“I will be Entergy’s worst nightmare,” a jubilant Davante Lewis told dozens of supporters in his victory speech Saturday, December 10 at the Holy Grail Coffee House. With the help of national organizations such as the Environmental Defense Fund, Lewis put together an extraordinary come-from-behind campaign to easily overwhelm 18-year incumbent Lambert Boissiere III for the District 3 seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission. Lewis’ lopsided win will force the LPSC to address dozens of issues they have consistently swept under the rug including the profit margin of utility companies and the need to prioritize the use of alternatives to fossil fuels.
NOLA.com
After gunman shoots four at New Orleans dollar store, workers demand safety
One day in September, when Shawn Byrd was working alone in the Family Dollar store in New Orleans' St. Claude neighborhood, a man who'd been shot multiple times staggered in, begging for help. Byrd held up the man's head, to ensure he continued to breathe, and tried to stanch his...
Goyeneche: National search necessary for NOPD chief search
“The objective in replacing Shaun Ferguson is to find the most qualified person,” Metropolitan Crime Commission head Rafael Goyeneche told WWL’s Newell Normand.
Council sends Cantrell 4 recommendations for picking next NOPD Chief
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Council has responded to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s letter asking for the council’s input regarding the selection of the city’s next police chief. Mayor Cantrell sent a letter to the council members asking them for suggestions or ideas on the process...
fgazette.com
Illegal gambling has invaded LSU
Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
Complete results from Louisiana’s Dec. 10, 2022 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Voters went to the polls Dec. 10 to decide several runoff elections and ballot measures in Acadiana and across the state. Among the races decided Saturday were Lafayette City Court Judge, the mayors of Opelousas and Crowley and three proposed amendments to the state constitution. Results will update automatically throughout […]
Comments / 0